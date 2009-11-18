Cedarburg Performing Arts Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

×

Even in thebest of economic times, arts groups face many challenges, including walkingthat fine line between offering innovative programming and maintaining ticketsales. There’s also the constant challenge of keeping audiences happy in thehopes of them coming back, time and again. The Cedarburg Performing Arts CenterInc. (CPAC) has been doing thatand morefor the past decade.

As it celebratesits 10th anniversary with the current season, CPAC has already accomplished agreat deal in terms of bringing a diverse group of artists to its community,which not only serves surrounding areas in Grafton, Mequonand Milwaukee, but also extends into northern Illinois. The artistswho have performed at CPAC over the past decade represent an eclectic mix ofperformers, ranging from Judy Collins, Arturo Sandoval, The Smothers Brothersand Janis Ian to Gaelic Storm, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Oscar-nominatedactor Hal Holbrook and Milwaukee’sJohn McGivern.

“Our valueis firmly established in the mix of [performances] we produce by ensuring toeducate, enlighten and entertain,” says Patricia Thome, the group’s managingdirector. Thome, who’s been in her position for the past four years, becameinvolved with CPAC when it was still just an idea.

Thome notesthat students come first with the center. “We include students in everything wedo,” she says.

PerhapsCPAC’s greatest contribution is its focus on student education and communityoutreach. The 580-seat venue is adjacent to CedarburgHigh School and owned by the Cedarburg School District, although the nonprofitside runs the Visiting Artists Series.

Educationaloutreach includes having guest artists work with the students, be it throughworkshops or master classes or just attending a sound check. When Bruce Hornsbyplayed at the CPAC, not only were high-school students invited, but also areapiano students and their instructors, explains CPAC Board President JulieLarrivee.

Larrivee, afive-year veteran of the organization in her second year as board president,recalls the efforts Rockapella made to connect with students during the group’sappearance in the 2008-2009 season. The New York City-based vocal quintet iswell known for its theme song and ongoing work with the PBS children’s series“Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”but it was with the older kids thatthey made a lasting impression.

“We hadformer Marquette University students doing lobby entertainment and the groupmade a real effort in going up to them and talking with them about how thestudents got interested and involved [in performing],” Larrivee recalls.

Studentsare involved with all aspects of the center, from working backstage to in frontof the footlights. In some cases, that experience has led to professional work.Former Cedarburg High Schoolstudent Vic Wagner, who worked as part of CPAC’s technical crew during hishigh-school years, recently toured with popular country singer Brad Paisley aspart of the performer’s technical crew.

Along withartists such as the bluegrass group Cherryholmes and jazz trumpeter ChrisBotti, Thome remembers a particular moment when conductor and jazz trumpeterJon Faddis worked with students. “We had asked Jon if he would play with thestudent ensemble and he said, ‘You know, I don’t do that.’ But standing on theside hearing the ensemble, he said, ‘You know, I’m going to do that.’ And hewent right up into the trumpet row and played with the kids.”

Faddis wasso impressed with one of the student trumpeters that he had the senior open hisshow.

“Afterward,in his dressing room, Jon had kids coming back there and [he] asked them whatthey played. He was really into them,” Thome says.

That senseof community involvement, from artists and local residents, has allowed CPAC tofind funding for its annual operating budget. Thome says that CPAC has beenable to maintain its revenues due in large part to its 25% subscriber base, inaddition to single ticket sales and the ongoing generosity of local corporatesponsors.

Manyartists have made repeat appearances over the years, and CPAC sees that trendcontinue in May 2010, when one of the artists from its first season returns aspart of CPAC’s anniversary celebration: singer-songwriter and guitaristLivingston Taylor (a younger brother of James Taylor).

Seeingartists return adds to the sense of community and camaraderie that CPAC worksto sustain.

“We wantpeople to feel that they’ve been welcomed into our home,” Thome says.

BoardPresident Larrivee adds, “I hope people coming for the first time will enjoythe performance, get a sense that Cedarburg is a community that values the artsand will want to come back.”

For more information on the Cedarburg Performing Arts Centerand its 10th anniversary season, call (262) 376-6161 or visitwww.cedarburgpac.com