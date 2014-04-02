City Guide 2014: Dining Guide

×

Whether you’re in the moodfor burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the ShepherdExpress’ City Guide dining guide. Compiled by some of Milwaukee’s top foodcritics, the Dining Guide is a guided tour of Milwaukee area restaurants fromold favorites to new discoveries.

Reviewsby Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), DavidLuhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora Nigro (L.N.),Emily Patti (E.P.) Jamie Lee Rake (J.L.R.), Evan Rytlewski (E.R.), JohnSchneider (J.S.), Danielle Stevens (D.S.) and Heather Zydek (H.Z.)

KEY

Prices of average entrée with soup or salad: $—$10 or less;$$—$11-$16; $$$—$17-$24; $$$$—$52-plus • Credit Cards Accepted: CC •Reservations Accepted: RS • Outdoor Dining: OD • Sunday Brunch: SB • FridayFish Fry: FF • Full Bar: FB • Valet Parking: V • Late Night: LT • Lunch Buffet:LB • Gluten-free Menu: GF • No Alcohol Served: NA • All phone numbers area code414 unless otherwise noted.

AFRICAN

Alem EthiopianVillage

307 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The food of Ethiopia can be fiery. Alem offers a gentlerversion, though their hot pepper sauce still has richness and depth of flavor.Try the doro wot, chicken with a hardboiled egg, prepared with this sauce.There are also beef and lamb versions of this dish. Half of the menu isvegetarian items. Most tend to be mildly spiced, mostly greens and lentils.Every entrée is served on injera, a round flatbread with a spongy texture. Thisis also your dining utensil. Dig in and have fun! (J.B.) $-$$. CC. LB. Handicapaccess. 224-5324

Ethiopian Cottage

1824 N. Farwell Ave.

The restaurant’s name refers to the traditional dwellingsof Ethiopia, where the delicious stews redolent of Africa and the Near Eastwere prepared over open fires and arrayed on a crepe-like sourdough calledinjera. The hearty tradition is kept alive at Ethiopian Cottage, which featuresan assortment of meat and vegetarian options plus Ethiopian beer, coffee, teaand honey wine. (D.L.) $. CC. LB. 224-5226

Sogal Café

1835 N. Dr.Martin Luther King Dr.

This tiny caféis devoted to the food of Somalia, which has Indian touches like the sabbusas(called samosas in India) and Italian touches like spaghetti and polenta cakes.Somali beef steak is tasty with plenty of cracked black pepper, and there isalso a nice goat and pepper soup, though it has plenty of bones. Try the Somalirice, a rainbow of red and saffron tones scented with cardamom. Alcohol is notserved but there are coffee drinks and Somali tea. (J.B.) $. HandicappedAccess: no. CC. NA. 231-9727

AMERICAN

Buck Bradley’s

1019 N. Old World Third St.

A saloon with 1890s charm with a bar said to be the longesteast of the Mississippi. The dining room serves burgers, sandwiches, pizza,salads and a few dinner entrées. The Sicilian tenderloin is a treat. (J.B.) $$.CC. OD. RS. FF. FB. 224-8500

Champion Chicken

8718 W. LisbonAve.

A full servicerestaurant on the Northwest Side for decades, Champion Chicken’s spacious, darkinterior has many quiet corners amid the barnwood walls and rustic ornaments.And if you want a delivery, you’re dinner may arrive in one of ChampionChicken’s famous trucks topped with the image of its namesake fowl. The menu ishuge and unlike many chain-operated “family restaurants,” a full bar isavailable. The specialty, of course, is chicken in all its varieties.Especially good is the BBQ chicken pizza. (D.L.). $$. CC. FB. 462-6200

Comet Café

1947 N. Farwell Ave.

An all-in-one bar, restaurant and coffee shop, Comet Cafécooks its comfort food from scratch using mostly local ingredients. Entrées arehearty and satisfying, with options including meatloaf with beer gravy, aturkey dinner and a vegan Salisbury steak (one of many vegetarian or veganoptions). Among the more inspired sandwiches are the Leghorn (pulled chickenwith vegetables topped with cream cheese and peach jelly) and a vegan gyro madewith grilled seitan. Breakfast options, including pancakes made with bacon (oneof the menu’s favorite ingredients), are served until 3 p.m. daily. (E.R.)$-$$. CC. OD. SB. FF. FB. Handicap access. 273-7677

Crabby's Bar& Grill

2113 E. Oklahoma Ave.

Crabby's Bar & Grill has been a Bay View fixture since1964. A windowless dining room diminishes distractions allowing diners to focuson specialties ranging from Cajun, seafood, steaks and pasta dishes. Homemadedressings are a nice touch on the salads. Tuesdays through Thursdays and onSaturdays sample Francisco's classic thin crust pizzas featuring favoritetraditional toppings. For those with a more adventurous side, try a cheese and krautpizza topped with sauerkraut, caraway and sausage. (S.H.G) $$-$$$. CC. FF. FB.Handicap access. 769-9999

Eddie Martini’s

8612 Watertown Plank Road

Just before the renaissance in Milwaukee dining began inthe late ’90s, Eddie’s opened a swanky retro steak and chop place with greatfood, four-star service and a snazzy, well-stocked bar. Many restaurants havecome and gone since it was established in 1995, but Eddie Martini’s remains asbusy as the day it opened. (D.L.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. OD. Handicap access.771-6680

Griddlers Café

4160 W. Loomis Road, 545-6565

7510 W. Layton Ave., 281-9696

10706 W. Greenfield Ave., 727-7722

211 N. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee, 762-8801

When several locations in the venerable George Webbfranchise decided to break away under a new name, the owners gave the venues agently modern facelift and updated the menu, offering more sides (including BBQbacon beans and a side salad), expanded their breakfast offerings, and changedtheir coffee blend and chili. Among the most popular new additions to the menuis the Jalapeno Hangover Burger: a double cheeseburger with bacon, jalapenosand a fried egg. (E.R.) $.

Honeypie Bakeryand Café

2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Honeypie’s menu is mainly sandwiches plus a few appetizers,entrées and salads. The theme is home-style Midwest cooking. Expect plenty ofpork, chicken, turkey and bacon. The pork fries features Honeypie’s fine Frenchfries smothered with pulled pork, bacon and cheese sauce. The Solid State isthe ultimate open-faced roast turkey sandwich, a mountain of food withhorseradish-mashed potatoes. This is true slow cooking, no shortcuts at all.(J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. SB. Handicap access. 489-7437

Hubbard ParkLodge

3565 N. Morris Blvd.

Tucked away on the banks of the Milwaukee River, theHubbard Park Lodge enjoys a scenic woodsy locale. Offering its rustic cathedralceiling space for weddings and other events most days of the week, the Lodgealso serves Friday Fish Fry and Sunday brunch. The former is a laid-back butorganized affair with attentive servers, high quality surf and turf selectionsand a family friendly atmosphere (you probably will see small children dancing to the accordion music). The beerbattered cod is a particularly tasty Wisconsin favorite, and the drink menucontinues the local pride with selections from the Lakefront Brewery. (S.M.)$$. CC: All major. RS. SB. FF. FB. 332-4207

Indulge

708 N. Milwaukee St.

The choices here are charcuterie, wine or chocolate.Indulge in a wine of over 300 vintages and a charcuterie menu that ranges fromduck prosciutto to speck and Serrano ham. The chocolate is merely the icing onthe cake. Indulge! (J.B.) $$$$. CC. RS. Handicap access. 390-9463

Mason StreetGrill

425 E. Mason St.

This grill at the Pfister Hotel features a casual setting,a bar room with fireplace, a dining room and a marble counter where patrons areable to watch the chefs at work. The menu includes excellent steaks, solidseafood and a fine onion soup, along with a less expensive bar menu. The MasonStreet Grill sets standards far above typical hotel fare. (J.B.) $$-$$$$. CC.RS. OD. Handicap access. 298-3131

Mi-key’sMilwaukee

811 N. Jefferson St.

A chic cocktail lounge with commanding views of CathedralSquare Park, Mi-key’s menu aims at all-American with entrees such as roastchicken, meatloaf and baked mac’n’cheese. Sandwiches are offered, along withdeviled eggs as a starter. How retro! (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. FF. LT. RS.273-5397

Motor Bar &Restaurant

401 W. Canal St.

The Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant is as architecturallyimpressive as the galleries. The dining room and the outdoor terrace boastserene views of the Menomonee River. The menu focuses on Wisconsin and theMidwest, including booyah, a soup thick as a stew and said to originate in GreenBay. Entrées include homey fare like mac’n’cheese, fish fry, steak and BBQribs. Portions tend to be large. While the museum is recommended, Motor has asetting and food that are worthy of a visit too. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS for 8+.FB. OD. Handicap access. 287-2778

Open Flame

5081 S. 108th St.

Although there is a martini menu, don’t expect anythingtrendy from the kitchen. Go for all-American fare like plump roast chickens orsliced roast pork with real mashed potatoes and gravy. The renovated interior ofthe former Omega has a clubby feel with dark woodwork and a spacious lounge.The priciest items are chargrilled steaks and chops, but even here there arebargains. It’s a family friendly place that just happens to serve cocktails.(J.B.) $-$$. CC. FF. SB. RS. OD. Handicap access. 425-5177

Open Hearth

2930 N. 117th St.

As the namesuggests, Open Hearth offers warm, romantic, family-style dining. OfferingAmerican and German cuisine, seafood and steak, Open Hearth carries the kind ofsubstantial food that sticks to the ribs. Don’t be surprised to find a stuffedbaked potato sitting on every plate. The fish fry comes in a wide variety ofoptions, and there is themed dining (e.g. “Steak Night”). Take a date and enjoysome live music, or book a special event. Open Hearth is the perfect place tohost showers, receptions, Bar Mitzvahs or any other kind of party you want tothrow. Entrées are served with salad and bread. (D.S.) $$$.CC. FB. FF. OD. Handicap access. 475-0839

Palomino

2491 S. Superior St.

Palomino has a new interior and a new menu. It’s stillSouthern at heart, offering po’ boy sandwiches and smoked brisket. Entrées includemore brisket, etouffee and fried chicken with gravy. Sides complete the billwith cheese grits, collard greens and house dill pickles. Southern restaurantsare scarce in these parts. There should be more like this. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB.OD. FF. SB. 747-1007

Range Line Inn

2635 W. Mequon Road

Though surrounded by subdivisions, this vintage19th-century inn offers quiet, countrified charm. The traditional American menuoffers thick steaks, chops and big racks of ribs. Don’t miss the homemadedinner rolls, onion rings and potato chips. Saturday features prime rib androast duck. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. FF. FB. 262-242-0530

Swingin’ DoorExchange Saloon and Eatery

219 E. Michigan St.

The Swingin’ Door Exchange is a classic post-Prohibitiontavern in the landmark Grain Exchange building. The bar still retains itsoriginal table and there is a back dining room for those who arrive just forfood. The menu has casual fare, mostly sandwiches and appetizers. But entréesinclude a few steaks, ahi tuna and BBQ ribs. Also there are daily specials atmoderate prices and a Friday fish fry that often includes bluegill. A fun placeto drink, eat and socialize. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. FF. SB. Handicap access.276-8150

Victor’s Nightclub

1230 N. Van Buren St.

Though Victor’s is better known as a singles spot, dinnersare served before 9:30 p.m. The menu is typical supper-club fare with steaks,lobster, chops and crab legs. Portions are generous, including the Friday fishfry; prime rib smothered with mushrooms is served everyday. The lights arebright and the volume a bit high, but the food quality more than compensates.(J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FF. FB. 272-2522

Zak’s Café

231 S. Second St.

Zak’s menu has evolved from breakfast and lunch into thedinners that now define the menu. Belgian waffles, lobster Benedict and sweetpotato hash are countered by seared duck breast, crab-stuffed walleye andpan-seared scallops. There is also more homey fare such as meatloaf and BBQribs. Zak’s pleases all sorts of appetites. (J.B.) $. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 271-5555

ARMENIAN

Arin Bert

222 W. Wells St.

The menu includes pita wraps, chicken, beef and pork kabobsand falafel made in house with a softer texture than usual. The plattersinclude a choice of two side dishes and these are the stars of the meal. Turshiis pickled cabbage with celery, carrot, red pepper and peppercorns. Kalenjiansalad is romaine lettuce with a bold herbed vinaigrette. The carrot salad isprocessed into threads and has an addictive sweet flavor. Adjiga is agently-spiced purée of red beans. The beet andpotato salad is creamy, very Russian in flavor. The tabouli is the familiarparsley and cracked wheat salad of the Middle East, perfect with the falafel. (J.B.)$. CC. 755-2810

ASIAN FUSION

Juto

605 W. Virginia St.

Small plates are the specialty here. Many have Asiantouches mixed with items like Parmesan garlic chicken wings and breaded provolonemeatballs. Fusion items include peppercorn steak sushi and cheese steak potstickers where Asia meets Philadelphia. Korean flavors appear in a salad withkimchi vinaigrette and kalbi lettuce wraps. Saturday through Monday also offersVietnamese pho, a large bowl ranking with the very best found locally. (J.B.)$$. CC. RS. Handicap access. 988-9115

Kanpai

408 E. Chicago St.

The elaborate wood sushi bar is an attraction in itself. Sois the sushi. The signature rolls are elaborate presentations. Try the suritoro nigiri sushi, the belly of hamachi or yellowtail. This is a sisterrestaurant to Brookfield’s Wasabi and the menu follows the Japanese fusiontheme, although it is not identical and includes innovative small plates.Grilled sea scallops are served over orzo pasta and jalapeno poppers arestuffed with wagyu beef. Expect to be frequently surprised. (J.B.) $$$. CC. RS.FB. Handicap access. 220-1155

Mekong Café

5930 W. North Ave.

The varied cuisines of Thailand, Vietnam and Laos meet onone menu. Begin with ban xio, Vietnamese crepes with a golden color fromturmeric and the sweetness of coconut milk, then perhaps a Thai curry orseafood dumplings in a sweet brown sauce. The more adventurous will want to trythe homemade Laotian sausages with a fiery kick of hot pepper. Finish with adessert of deep-fried taro or purple sticky rice pudding. This kitchen cookswith the confidence that ranks this café with the very best purveyors ofSoutheast Asian food. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. 257-2228

NaNa Asian Fusion& Sushi Bar

4511 N. Oakland Ave.

The front room has a sushi bar, but sushi is not the onlyattraction. Many fusion entrées are listed by the sauce (Japanese eggplantgarlic, Szechuan peppercorn, Malaysian curry, etc.) and you choose a meat ortofu for it. Vegetables are also added. You might be surprised with asparagusor jicama. Everything is fresh. The sushi selection is good and includes toro.For variety order the sunomono which includes six different sashimis for amodest price. The décor is warm and serene. (J.B.) $$. CC. Handicap access. 967-8888

RuYi

1721 W. Canal St. (Potawatomi Bingo Casino)

Take a break from bingo and slots and pay a visit to RuYi,a casual spot that serves some fine Asian fare at Potawatomi Casino. Therestaurant is small but the menu has large ambitions with the flavors of Japan,China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Papaya salad and Korean beef are perfectlygood but the best items tend to be Chinese. The jumbo pot stickers aredefinitive and the shrimp with spicy salt and pepper is splendid. The noiselevel is the sole drawback, just a reminder that the slot machines are stillwaiting for you. (J.B.) $$. CC. LT. Handicap access. 847-7335

Sake Tumi

714 N. Milwaukee St.

Situated withinMilwaukee Street’s thriving scene of bars and restaurants, Sake Tumi’scenterpiece is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi'soriginal menu was a pioneer in Asian fusion, offering a few Korean items alongwith Japanese cuisine. That tradition continues, as today's menu expands its optionsfor Korean food and adds some Chinese dishes as well. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 224-7253

Tochi

2107 E. Capitol Dr.

The former Anaba Tea Room has a revampedinterior and a focus on ramen noodles. But the other ingredients matter, withcarefully chosen soy sauces, smoked tofu and the liberal use of pork belly. Theingredients tend to break a few rules, ending up with delicious results. A“Wisconsin Ramen” even manages to use onions, beer, mustard, bratwurst andsauerkraut as ingredients! The setting is serene and the service is nice. Dostart with the pork steamed buns or a bowl of shishitos peppers. (J.B.) $$. CC.Handicap access. 963-9510.

BAR FOOD/BEER PUBS

Allium

2101 N. Prospect Ave.

European charm abounds in this quaint barthat also happens to serve food. Most of the seating is at small, intimatetables. Enjoy a glass of wine or one of the craft or European beers. The menuis designed to accompany the drinks, with cheese plate, charcuterie, crostini,salads and mini-pizzas. Perfect for a relaxing evening. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. OD. RS.287-2053

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

Barnacle Bud’s is hidden among old warehouses and grainelevators and is filled with nautical kitsch. The main draw is a large woodendeck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. Yes, there is a boat dock. The smallmenu sticks to sandwiches, salads, a few entrées, jumbo crab cake and some goodsoups and seafood pastas. (J.B.) $-$$. FF. FB. SB. OD. 481-9974

Benno’s Genuine Bar &Grill

7413 W. Greenfield Ave.

In addition to a fantastic beer selection, Benno’s offers an impressiveassortment of typical pub fare, ranging from burgers and chicken wings toclassic Reuben sandwiches and deep-fried appetizers. Burgers, including turkeyand veggie selections, are served with plain fresh-cut fries or fresh cut frieswith garlic Romano seasoning. (E.P.) $-$$. FB. 453-9094

Distil

722 N. Milwaukee St.

The entrance is discrete, a bit like aspeakeasy. The interior is dark and the bar is long. Distil is the place to ordercarefully prepared craft cocktails. The menu isn’t large but offers suitableballast, with sliders made from Nueske’s bacon, hormone-free beef or BBQchicken. There are flatbreads, fries with garlic aioli and a pork bellystarter. (J.B.) $$. FB. 220-9411

Erv’s Mug

130 W. Ryan Road

It’sneither fancy nor seedy. Erv’s Mug offers casual fine dining in a warm settingfilled from floor to ceiling with trinkets, bar mirrors and memorabilia. Itoffers an above-average bar food menu with burgers, salads, ribs, sandwiches,wraps, steak, fish fries, brunch and desserts. Their specialty drink menufeatures blended, fruity, ice cream, hot drinks and a cornucopia of martinis.Erv’s has a party room and caters events as well. (D.S.) $$. CC. SB. FF. FB. Handicap access. 762-5010

The Harp IrishPub

113 E. Juneau Ave.

The Harp, with its popular deck on the Milwaukee River, hasdone an exemplary job of bridging authentic pub traditions—great beer,atmosphere and Irish pride—with clever updates. Alongside pub-grub standards,such as modestly priced Reubens, fish fries and burgers, you’ll also find menuitems that are a bit more contemporary, like a spicy Sriracha chicken sandwichand a chipotle chicken wrap. The $5 lunch special—a quarter-pound cheeseburgerwith fries, pickle and soda—is great for those on a budget, as are the dailydrink specials. (L.K.) $-$$. CC. OD. FF. FB. Handicap access. 289-0700

Hooligan’s SuperBar

2017 E. North Ave.

Hooligan’sis the place to see and be seen, with its busy patio overlooking central NorthAvenue. The bar food (including soups, salads, entrées, fish fry, wraps, melts,sandwiches, burgers, wings and nachos) is among the best in the city. They evenserve a delicious low-fat garden burger for vegetarians. Hooligan’s happy hour includes half-off all appetizers 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. (D.S.) $-$$. CC. FB. OD. FF. 273-5230

Leff’s Lucky Town

7208 W. State St.

Leff's Lucky Town puts to rest the notion that neighborhoodbars have to be dark and dingy. A wall of windows, including a garage door-stylewindow that opens to warm weather patio seating, achieves a bright, airy feel.Lunch and happy hour specials draw patrons daily. Hometown products add to theneighborly feel of Leff's, including offerings from Lakefront Brewery, Great LakesDistillery, Palermo's Pizza and Bunzel's meats. (S.H.G.) $-$$. CC: VS, MC, DS.Handicap access. 258-9886

McBob's Pub &Grill

4919 W. North Ave.

Corned beef fans in Milwaukee have staunchly declared theirsupport for Jake's or Benji's, but may find a new favorite in McBob's. Thecorned beef is melt-in-your-mouth tender, and sandwiches are enhanced byhorseradish mustard spread. Fish fry offerings on Wednesday and Friday are alsoa pleasure when McBob's serves up fried perch, walleye, grouper and broiledhalibut. Celtic tacos and pizzas are features on other days, and breakfast isavailable Friday-Monday. (S.H.G.) $-$$. CC: VS, MC, DS. Handicap access.871-5050

Milwaukee AleHouse

233 N. Water St., 276-2337

1208 13th Ave., Grafton, 262-375-2337

The Ale House serves more than 10 of its own productsincluding one of the best local amber ales—Louie’s Demise. The setting iscasual with a large bar, dining room and balcony overlooking the MilwaukeeRiver. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, pizzas, pastas and heartier entréeslike pot roast and BBQ ribs. Fridays offer one of the city’s better fish fries.(J.B.) $$. FB. OD. FF. Handicap access.

Oscar’s Pub & Grill

1712 W.Pierce St.

Althoughinconspicuously tucked into an industrial district in between the 16th StreetViaduct and National Avenue, Oscar’s has attracted a large lunch crowd for itsdeliciously prepared Angus burgers (eight varieties on the menu), served on asuperb bun with fries sprinkled in grated cheese. With friendly service and thelook and feel of a neighborhood bar, Oscar’s is appealing any time of day. Stopin for some conversation and select from the two-dozen beers offered, includingimports on tap. (D.L.) $-$$. FB. 810-1820

O’Lydia’s Bar& Grill

338 S. First St.

O’Lydia’s is located in the former Slim McGinn’s, a classicMilwaukee corner bar. The menu has the same low prices and the same generalfeel. Soups, potato chips and fries are all homemade. The menu is mainlyappetizers, salads and sandwiches, plus a few daily dinner specials. Reubenrolls are a specialty as is the corned beef sandwich. Friday offers a popularfish fry. Choose your setting from the original bar room to a glassed-in patioand a few outdoor tables. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. OD. FF. SB. Handicap access.271-7546

Safe House

779 N. Front St.

Yourmission, should you choose to accept it: Cloak yourself in a trench coat anddark sunglasses. Walk down a dark alley. You will find a red, unmarked door.You will need to give the secret password. Only then, shall you gain entranceinto International Exports LTD, aka The Safe House. This spy-themedrestaurant/night spot is only advertised through word of mouth. Fulfill youryearning for top-secret espionage, secret intelligence and clandestinesurveillance in the establishment’s dark interiors. This secret refuge alsoserves food in its secluded booths and hosts parties. See if you can find oneof the several secret doors to get out. (D.S.) $$.CC. RS. FF. FB. Handicap access. 271-2007

St. FrancisBrewery & Restaurant

3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The brewery produces five of its own beers, focusing onales. Most popular is the KK Weiss, served in the proper glass. The menu hasall the appetizers necessary for beer drinkers, from pretzels to chicken wingsand nachos. Sandwiches include burgers, pulled pork and a Reuben. Among the entréesare chicken potpie, baby back ribs and a noteworthy beer steak. (J.B.) $$-$$$.FB. FF. Handicap access. 744-4448

Stonefly BrewingCo.

735 E. Center St.

Stonefly is smaller than most brewpubs but produces goodmalt products and offers other beers as well. It’s very casual with a menu tomatch. Flatbread pizzas and burgers are among the expected pub fare, butStonefly also caters to vegetarian and vegan customers and is willing tocustomize any dish. Of note are the tasty chicken potpie and an appetizer ofbeer-battered deep-fried bacon. (J.B.) $-$$. FF. CC. Handicap access. 212-8910

Stubby'sGastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N. Humboldt Ave.

Stubby’s is as much about beer as it is about food. Thelist is a select one with 53 craft beers on tap and a list of reserve bottles.The setting is casual with windows and a deck overlooking the Milwaukee River.The menu wanders from common to uncommon bar fare. Bluegill sliders and porkbelly share the kitchen with jumbo burgers and rotisserie chicken. Stubby’s isa summertime hot spot. (J.B.) RS. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 763-6324

The Tracks Tavern& Grill

1020 E. Locust St.

Riverwestisn’t known for sports bars, but you can definitely get your football, baseballand volleyball on at The Tracks Tavern & Grill. This centrally located,spacious bar/restaurant has several huge HDTVs, a large patio and fairly largeparking lot. What they are known for, however, are their spring and summerco-ed volleyball leagues, with their own sand pits. But even during the offseason, the bar is always bustling with regulars. The Tracks has 16 beers ondraft and a satisfying selection of bar food, such as quesadillas, burgers andcheese curds. (D.S.) $. CC. FF. OD. 562-2020

Water StreetBrewery

1101 N. Water St., 272-1195

3191 Golf Road, Delafield, 262-646-7878

2615 Washington Street, Grafton, 262-375-2222

Milwaukee’s first brew pub opened on Water Street in 1987.Now there are three. The crowds still come for the hearty sandwiches, salads,pretzels and sausage platters. The walls are lined with Wisconsin beermemorabilia. Entrées start with salads and move upscale to BBQ ribs and rib-eye.(J.B.) $$. CC. GF. FF. RS. FB. OD. LT.

The Wicked Hop

345 N. Broadway

One of the noisy hubs of the Third Ward, The Wicked Hop isa comfortable corner bar making good use of its historic Cream City brickshell. Usually crowded at lunch and after work, the Hop serves quality barfood—chicken wings and wraps, burgers and melts, quesadillas and excellentnachos smothered in cheddar and jalapenos. On tap is a good selection ofWisconsin and imported beers. (D.L.) $. CC. FB. OD. FF. Handicap access.223-0345

BBQ

Ashley'sBar-B-Que

1501 W. Center St.

At Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, takeout is the only option. But withspecialties not found at bigger chain restaurants and a family ownershiphistory that extends back to the 1960s, it’s an option worth taking. Ribs andbarbecued goat are among the favorites. The sauce is so good it should be soldin bottles. (J.L.R.) $-$$. Cash Only. NA. Handicap access. 372-7666

Ashley’s Que

124 W.National Ave.

The original Ashley’s is an inner city venue offering onlycarry-outs. Ashley’s Que sports a prime Walker’s Point location with manytables and a bar. The specialty is barbeque and Ashley’s has one of the bestspicy and tangy sauces around. The pulled pork, rib tips and chicken are best,though a very good fried chicken is served. Also consider the shrimp and grits.Sandwiches are available too, but barbeque is the king here. (J.B.) $-$$. CC.OD. FB. Handicap access. 276-7666

Big Daddy’s Brew & Que

5800 N.Bayshore Drive

A shoppingmall is an unlikely setting for a BBQ joint but this one works. They servewood-smoked meats properly—usually dry with no sauce. Choose your sauce at thetables. Among the options are St. Louis ribs, pulled pork and chicken, and beefbrisket. The “Pig Trough” includes samples of all the meats and serves at leastfive diners. The bar is a fine shopping mall refuge, a place to enjoy a fewbeers. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. Handicap access. 203-0404

Carson’s

301 W. Juneau Ave.

This is a new outpost of a venerated Chicagoclassic. BBQ ribs and aged steaks are the specialty. The ribs are properlysmoked and the meat sticks to the bone. The steaks are succulent, though redmeat is not the only thing worth ordering. Grilled salmon is a fine choice andthe roasted Greek chicken qualifies as inexpensive. And do try the big crabcake that is loaded with meat, not binder. Lunch is served daily. (J.B.) $$$. CC.RS. FB. V. Handicap access. 223-3311

Famous Dave’s

5077 S. 27th St., 727-1940

2137 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 262-522-3210

Founded in Hayward, Wisconsin, it’s not surprising that thedécor is where knotty pine and Leinenkugels meet. The specialty is BBQ and FamousDave’s is now found in many states. The food is served with sauce alreadyapplied; the BBQ chicken is especially good. This is true Northwoods fun. Haveanother rib. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB.

PuddleJumpers BBQ

4939 S. Howell Ave.

Puddle Jumpers is a casual spot near theairport with new owners and a new menu. Chicken, pulled pork, ribs and beefbrisket are among the smoked meats served here. Order at the counter and thefood will be delivered to your table. Of note are the sauces, which includeeverything from sweet to tangy. Other choices include smoked brisket chili,tacos and a smoked Portobello sandwich. (J.B.) $$. CC. NA. Handicap access.482-2271

Silver Spur TexasSmokehouse BBQ

13275 Watertown Plank Road

The setting is country charm in the heart of Elm Grove. Thewood smoker produces some fine BBQ. Everything from the beef brisket to the St.Louis ribs has a great wood-smoked flavor. The menu also features entréesalads, sandwiches and Tex-Mex entrées such as seafood tacos and chicken-friedsteak. Modest prices and a comfortable setting make this a very popular spot.(J.B.) $$. OD. FF. Handicap access. 262-821-1511

Smoke Shack

332 N.Milwaukee St.

The tinySmoke Shack features wood-smoked hormone and anti-biotic free meats. Choicesinclude chicken, pork, beef brisket and sausage. The platters are served withor without sauce, but the baby ribs are fine without the sauce thanks to thewood-smoked flavor. The meats are also served in sandwiches and there are twovegetarian sandwiches. Start with candied bacon or a fine roasted poblano cornchowder and finish with pecan pie with whiskey ice cream. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. OD.FB. GF. Handicap access. 431-1119

Speed Queen Bar-B-Q

1130 W. Walnut St.

Speed Queen is a longtime Milwaukee institution. Variousbeef, pork and turkey cuts come in sandwiches and full dinners, all with sidesof coleslaw to cool off the tanginess (even the mild sauce packs a littlewallop). For light eaters, portions are often hearty enough to suffice for twomeals. Fried fish, baked beans and a few pie varieties are among the otheroptions. (J.L.R.) $-$$. Cash Only. NA. 265-2900

BRAZILIAN

Rodizio Grill

777 N.Water St.

Rodizio replaces Sabor as the Milwaukee area’s onlyBrazilian churrascaria. The setting remains luxurious with spacious diningareas. The full dining experience begins with delicious cheese bread and amassive salad bar that also includes a few hot items. Then servers dressed asgauchos bring skewers of assorted grilled meats to be carved at the tables. Youwill find pork, sausage, beef and poultry among the many options. Bring yourappetite as the fixed price is all-you-can-eat. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. FB. V. LB.Handicap access. 431-3106

BRITISH

John Hawks Pub

100 E. Wisconsin Ave.

It’s not exactly a tea-and-scones, steak-and-kidney piekind of place, but there are touches of England among the tap beers, on themenu and in the decor. It’s a favorite downtown lunch spot for burgers andother American staples, and a great place to sit by the Milwaukee River during thewarm season. (D.L.) CC. RS. OD. FF. FB. Handicap access. 272-3199

Three Lions Pub

4515 N. Oakland Ave.

Founded in 2011, this British-style puboffers both English and American cuisine. Scotch eggs, traditional poutine andWelsh rarebit are on the starter menu, and entrées include English fish andchips, a half-pound burger and three types of pies (shepherd’s, cottage andgarden). Sports fans, you’ll appreciate the constant soccer, football andbaseball coverage on Three Lion’s giant projection screen and four flat-screenHDTVs. $$-$$$. CC. FB. 763-6992

BURGERS

Dr. Dawg

6969 N. Port WashingtonRoad, 540-0400

7700 W. Layton Ave.,810-1900

“Comfort food with ahealthy twist” is the motto at Dr. Dawg located in Glendale Market. Thisfast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goesout of its way to be inventive. In addition to authentic Chicago-style hotdogs, they carry char-grilled burgers, duck sausage, Italian sausage, veggiesausage, Mexican tamales, Vienna beef franks, hand-cut skin-on fries and more.However, the major twist at Dr. Dawg is that their prime-grade meats are fresh,with no hormones, antibiotics, preservatives or trans fats included. (D.S.) $.CC. OD. Handicap access.

Jake’s Burger

18905 W. Capitol Dr.

Jake’s occupies the site of Haute Taco. Burgers now rulethe joint but are not limited to beef. Try the tuna Nicoise, crispy cod or portabellamushroom burgers. The house specialty combines short ribs, brisket and sirloin.Burger making is taken seriously here. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. OD. RS. Handicap access.262-781-1110

Mazos

3146 S. 27th St.

The cozy diner is known for its burgers and real ice creammalts and milkshakes. The burgers are big, made from lean beef ground daily onsite. The only other sandwich options are a Reuben, grilled cheese and BLT.Mazos is a longtime Milwaukee favorite, operating from its present locationsince 1948. (J.B.) $. CC. 671-2118

Sobelman’s

1900 W. St. Paul Ave., 931-1919

1601 W. Wells St., 933-1601 (Marquette location)

Sobelman’s serves some of the best burgers in town, atleast in part on account of a good bakery. The one-third pounder, cooked on theopen grill behind the bar, is a fine accessory for a beer, a shot or even acocktail. The original Sobelman’s is a great place to get lost on the way toPotawatomi. The newer venue is popular with Marquette students. (D.L.) $. CC.FF. FB. OD.

Solly’s Grille

4629 N. Port Washington Road

There are a few local spots that are famed for theirhamburgers. One of the oldest is Solly’s Grille, in business since 1936. Theinterior is a classic lunch counter in the shape of a double horseshoe. Theburgers are 100% sirloin, but that is not the only key to a Solly’s burger.They are prepared with a lot of butter. Try the Super Solly, which is a bitbigger with a 1/3 lb. patty. These burgers have a buttery richness that PaulaDeen would surely love. (J.B.) $. CC. FF. Handicap access. 332-8808

Stack’d

170 S. First St.

Stack’d bills itself as a burger bar but the feel is morelike a lounge in a setting of rustbelt chic. Burgers are the specialty. Adecent mac ’n’ cheese is another option. Some appetizers arrive in tall stacks,like the loaded potatoes and the great thick-cut onion rings. This is a nicesetting for a glass of wine or one of the well-chosen beers. Plus there aremilkshakes. Try a chocolate truffle alcohol-free or spiked. Prices aremoderate. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. GF. FB. Handicap access. 273-7800

CAJUN

Maxie’s SouthernComfort

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

Maxie’s offers Southern food and hospitality. While much isLouisiana in inspiration starting with gumbo, jambalaya and po’ boy sandwiches,there is Carolina pulled pork and shrimp with grits. Check out the freshseafood and oysters on the half shell. Save room for the peach pie. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. RS. FB. FF. Handicap access. 292-3969

CARIBBEAN

Irie Palace

7506 W. Appleton Ave.

This unassuming place is a mecca for those in search ofauthentic Jamaican fare. The jerk is a work of art with the flavors of allspiceand a hint of scotch bonnet pepper. You will find curry goat, oxtails and maybeeven cow foot along with curried chicken and shrimp. Call ahead to have thefish prepared to order. The décor is nothing fancy but comfortable, and the baris amply stocked with Red Stripe beer. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. Handicap access.461-8203

Painted Parrot

8028 W. National Ave.

The Painted Parrot combines the flavors of Jamaica with afew Cajun and Mexican touches. The setting is casual and colorful with muralsof Jamaican musicians. The nachos are a huge serving and the gumbo good enough.Try the jammin’ chicken or pork in a mildly spicy Jamaican jerk sauce. This ismany miles from the islands but a fun place with hints of the Caribbean. (J.B.)$$. CC. FF. RS. 257-1012

CHINESE

China Gourmet

117 E. Wells St.

China Gourmet is known for its fine menu and superb weekdaylunch and weekend dinner buffets. The menu offers unique items, particularly aspicy escargot appetizer and many regional Chinese dishes, the priciest beingprepared with Maine lobster. Mu shu crepes are a house specialty, vegetarianswill fare well and the duck here is excellent. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. Handicapaccess. 272-1688

Chinese Pagoda

7200 W. North Ave.

For more than 50 years the Chinese Pagoda has been servingup solid Cantonese fare. Bright green booths and dark paneled walls are whatyou'd expect to see in such a long-standing, traditional operation. A full menuis available, but the lunch or dinner buffet is popular with the clientele andone of the best deals in town. The broccoli and beef, peanut pork and freshcrispy Canton fried chicken are standouts. Service is pleasant and attentive.(S.H.G.) $-$$. CC: VS, MC, AmEx. FB. FF. RS. Handicap access. 774-8400

East Garden

3600 N. Oakland Ave.

Dark and outdated, East Garden’s dining room is a bit of anafterthought since so many patrons of this Shorewood institution opt fordelivery or takeout, though those who do dine in will be greeted by fast,friendly service. Whether you eat it there or take it to go, the food isfresher and less greasy than most American-Chinese restaurants, and the menuhides some truly unexpected vegetarian options, including a meaty,sesame-chicken-styled tofu dish like little else found at other area Chineserestaurants. (E.R.) $$. CC. RS. FB. 962-7460

Emperor of China

1010 E. Brady St.

A perennial favorite in ShepherdExpress readers’ polls, Emperor of China has been a standout since the dayit opened. The interior resembles an Oriental Deco grotto with textured walls,low ceiling and an elegant arrangement of Oriental artifacts. Soft Chinesemusic plays in the background. Service is prompt and friendly and the food isfreshened with good ingredients. Portions are generous and modestly priced.(D.L.) $$. CC. RS. FB. Handicap access. 271-8889

Fortune ChineseRestaurant

2945 S. 108th St., 328-9890

5512 S. 108th St., 529-9988

If your idea of Chinese food is chicken chop suey andsesame chicken, ask for the standard menu. Otherwise, ask for the authenticChinese menu, where you’ll find spicy shrimp, crispy skin chicken and even duckfeet with Chinese mushrooms. The newer Hales Corners location has the nicersetting, but both have excellent food. Fortune is popular with the localChinese community for good reason. (J.B.) $-$$. CC.

Huan Xi

2428 N. Murray Ave.

The regular menu looks like any other Chinese carryoutplace, but the prices are a bit lower than usual and many of the entrées can bepurchased as half-orders. What’s special is the other menu of regional Chinesefare uncompromised for American tastes. (J.B.) $-$$. NA. 906-8888

Jing’s

207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 101

A busy Downtown spot for carry-outs and sit-down lunches,Jing’s features a Chinese-American buffet with few surprises in its selectionof pork-fried rice, egg drop soup and crab Rangoon—think Oriental comfort food.The flavors are distinct and ordering from the menu has gained in popularity.The setting is distinct, modern and elegant, with an exposed brick outer walland pastel plaster minimally adorned with framed calligraphy. Jing’s also has a“Special Menu” with authentic Shanghai fare. (D.L.) $$. CC. LB. Handicapaccess. 271-7788

Lucky Liu’s

1664 N. Van Buren St.

Are you torn between an order of kung pao shrimp andCalifornia roll? Then Luck Liu’s is the place for you. The menu is halfJapanese and half Chinese. They also offer delivery of the entire menu. Havethat fire dragon maki roll at home. The Japanese side is mainly sushi andsashimi, no tempura or teriyaki dishes. The Chinese is more extensive with afine vegetarian ma po tofu and bacon pan-fried shrimp made with a skillful darksauce. Prices are on the low end, especially for lunch. Everything is preparedto order. (J.B.) $-$$ CC. Handicap access. 223-1699

Peony Dim Sum

11120 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

Peony is the area’s sole choice for a proper dim sum menu.The steamed dumplings and shrimp are delicious, as are the small crepes wrappedaround roasted duck meat. Conges are rice gruel soups with a variety ofingredients. The menu ranges from duck spring rolls to chicken feet and spicedtripe. There also is an extensive regional Chinese menu but the dim sum makesPeony truly unique. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. FB. Handicap access. 443-6455

P.F. Chang’sChina Bistro

2500 N. Mayfair Road (Mayfair Mall)

Though a national chain, the Chinese food here is quiteacceptable. Regional favorites include Peking dumplings, Mongolian beef andSzechuan long beans. Start with chicken in lettuce wraps and finish with abanana spring roll. More malls should have restaurants this good. (J.B.) $$.CC. FB. Handicap access. 607-1029

William Ho’s

3524 N. Oakland Ave.

William Ho’s serves quintessential American-Chinese food:greasy, salty and overcooked. That’s not a novel niche, but this longstandingShorewood restaurant stands out for its specialties: a bargain lunch buffet,inspired vegetarian options (which include orange-chicken-style tofu and a tofucasserole) and particularly its seafood menu. Fresh lobster and crab are servedsteamed or stir-fried, and at generous prices, and the shrimp is plump and wellprepared. Even with its colorful, Chinese decorations, William Ho’s dining roomis a little dark and dusty, so many regulars opt for takeout or delivery.(E.R.) $. CC. LB. RS. FB. 963-9781

COFFEE HOUSES AND BAKERIES

Amaranth Bakery& Café

3329 W. Lisbon Ave.

Cozy and adorable, this bakery and deli,ensconced in Milwaukee’s Walnut Hill neighborhood specializes in handmadeartisan breads. In addition to pastries, bagels and baked goods, the dailychanging menu features healthy, fresh organic breakfasts and lunches. On themenu, you’ll see a lot of words like: couscous, tabouleh and quinoa included inthe descriptions of the sandwiches, salads, soups and entrées. As you might’veguessed, it is very vegetarian and vegan friendly. (D.S.) $. CC. 934-0587

Anodyne CoffeeRoasters

2920 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Bay View Café, 489-0765

224 W. Bruce Street, Walker’s Point Roastery, 276-8081

Big sunny windows bring light into the cleanly designedinterior of this coffeemaker-cum-coffee shop. A wide variety of tea is also ontap along with bagels and other bakery. The low hum of the coffee grindersdoesn’t disturb the relaxed conversational ambience. (D.L.) $. CC.Handicap access.

Bella Caffe

189 N. Milwaukee St., 273-5620

3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield, 262-781-4521

Coffee of all kinds, tea and cider, bakery and sundaes,sandwiches and salads: Bella Caffe has many of the usual coffee house flavors.It’s also one of Milwaukee’s most attractive coffee shops. Bella’s high-fashiontables, chairs and comfortable seating areas, and its futuristic lightingfixtures, are retro futurism at its finest. A gem of urban design. (D.L.) $.CC.

Birdie’s Café

4110 W. Martin Drive

When the delightful Highland Park Pies and Café becameBirdie’s Café, thankfully little was changed. Birdie’s exudes charm with slatefloors and a few other hideaways amid a cozy clutter of bric-a-brac. Breakfastand lunch are served all day and include modestly priced bakery and egg dishes,creative sandwiches and appealing salads. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. 933-9303

Bremen Cafe

901 E. Clarke St.

The scruffy bohemian pub recalls a European café, despitethe fairly serious pool hall in the back. Across from the bar hang framedcaricatures of Milwaukee business pioneers, from Gustav Pabst to CharlesPfister. There’s no cover charge for live alt-country, gypsy jazz andbluegrass. Bremen Café serves a menu of hot and cold sandwiches with manyunusual touches, vegetarian options, plus a good selection of Wisconsin craftbeers. (K.L.) $. CC. FB. OD. 431-1932

Brewed Café

1208 E. Brady St.

This Historic Brady Street attraction’s bright purplefaçade is hard to miss. The interior—also vibrant, furnished with comfortablerecycled chairs and festooned with tinsel, stained glass, beads and localartists’ work—is hardly less eye-catching. As for the menu, expect hearty,healthy fare including sandwiches, wraps, burritos, flatbread pizza, soups andsalads. The coffee run-down is respectable, with tasty seasonal selections. Hipand centrally located, Brewed Café is the perfect place to study, socialize orsimply take in the appetizing sights and smells. (S.M.) $$. CC: VS, MC. OD.276-2739

Caribou Coffee

418 N. Mayfair Road

Caribou is true to its name. The design of the Midwestchain suggests rustic ski lodge, complete with wood floors, stone fireplacesand slanted beam ceilings. The small assortment of bakery and beverages hasrecently been augmented by “daybreaker” burgers. Good strong coffee and ahospitable atmosphere for conversation or searching the Net is still the mainreason for coming. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. 777-0280

City Market

2205 E. Capitol Drive, 962-0100

8700 W. Watertown Plank Road, 479-0479

8725 W. North Ave., 453-0000

City Market’s three locations are bustling places hummingwith conversation. The coffee/sandwich shops serve Stone Creek along with avariety of tastefully composed breakfast and lunch specials, salads and pastadishes. An array of delectable baked goods and desserts are on display. (J.B.)$. CC. NA. Handicap access.

Colectivo CoffeeRoasters

2211 N. Prospect Ave., 273-3753

1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, 223-4551

170 S. First St., 765-9873

777 E. Wisconsin Ave. (U.S. Bank), 225-8970

5735 N. Bayshore Drive (Bayshore Town Center), 967-5754

2999 N. Humboldt Blvd., 292-3320

1211 Washington St., Grafton, 262-377-5183

9125 W. North Ave., Suite 101, 259-7948

2301 S.Kinnickinnic, 744-6117

4500 N.Oakland, 312-8295

Formerly known as Alterra, Colectivo has become a localempire rivaling Starbucks in our area. Their brands of coffee are sold in storesand served in restaurants with success following wherever they open an outlet.Serving coffees, smoothies and signature drinks, Colectivo’srustic-meets-industrial interiors make it a perfect place to curl up with apaper or a laptop. A mix of herbal teas completes Colectivo’s drink list;bakery and sandwiches are served. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. Handicap access.

Cranky Al’s

6901 W.North Ave.

The crankyin Cranky Al’s doesn’t refer to the customers that find the place closed duringnormal business hours—not only is Al shut down on Monday; it’s closed fromnoon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday—but to the “hand-cranked” donuts that are thecoffeehouse’s signature. The donuts have a deliciously lighter texture than thefactory-produced competition and they aren’t the only good thing on the menu ofbakery, sandwiches and salads. Wednesday-Saturday from 4-8 p.m., Al cranks outhomemade pizza with an array of toppings—everything from pineapple toanchovies. (D.L.) $-$$. 258-5282

Fuel Cafe

818 E. Center St.

For hellacious menu spice, try the homemade vegan chili, ormaybe the Garden of Eatin’ sandwich slathered with jalapeno cream cheese. Thebottom line and the starting line here is motorcycle racing. Trippy motorcyclecartoons adorn the booth seats. The ‘zines on the rack range from Maximum Rock 'n’ Roll to Classic Bike and dirt bike racing photoscover the walls. Here’s where Harley culture comes to chill with its hippiehangovers. (K.L.) $. CC. Handicap access. 374-3835

Hi-Fi Café

2640 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Brightly decorated and inviting, this decidedly retrocoffee shop in the Bay View neighborhood serves up hefty sandwiches in additionto organic, fair-trade coffee drinks, malts and baked goods. Vegetarians areparticularly well served by a menu that offers veggie chili, a falafel pita, agarden burger and several other cheese and vegetable sandwiches (including ahumus pita and a provolone muffaletta with olive pepper salad). Breakfastoptions, such as omelets, eggs benedict and a loaded breakfast burrito, areserved until noon on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. (E.R.) $. Cash Only. SB.OD. 486-0504

Java Train

4825 N. 132nd St., Butler

Java Train is a comfortable community hangout as well as acoffee and sandwich shop. The home cooking is reason to drive a little out ofyour way, especially the delicious daily soup specials and sandwiches like theones mom made. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. 262-781-9555

Panera Bread

15040 W. Greenfield Ave., 262-641-0550

3200 Golf Road, Delafield, 262-646-5510

W176 N9340 Rivercrest Drive, Menomonee Falls, 262-251-8559

600 E. Ogden Ave., 224-0200

690 Westfield Way, Suite K, Pewaukee, 262-691-7777

1300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, 262-834-9999

2095 N. Calhoun Road, Suite 1, 262-641-9999

2500 N. Mayfair Road (Mayfair Mall), 831-7777

5595 N. Port Washington Road, 962-4775

7840 W. Layton Ave., 281-9999

8907 S. Howell Ave., 764-8699

Panera Bread is a sophisticated blend of high-quality foodand service, and trendy but casual ambiance. Together, the bakery and caféoffer a wide selection of pastries, bagels and coffee, as well as flavorfulsoups, salads and panini. The artistically arranged portions are filling, butreasonable. Choose the “You Pick 2” deal to customize a full meal. Beveragesinclude refreshing lemonade and smoothies that perfectly complement the spicierdishes. Varied seating is available within this cheery, earth-tonedestablishment, and the friendly staff and diverse clientele make Panera all themore inviting. (S.M.) $. CC. OD. Handicap access.

Rochambo Coffee &Tea House

1317 E. Brady St.

With its Euro-bohemian atmosphere and unique collection ofart posters from the 1960s and ’70s, Rochambo’s ambiance stands out among localcoffee shops. Wine and a small sandwich menu round out the list of coffee andtea. (D.L.) $. CC. 291-0095

Rocket BabyBakery

6822 W. North Ave.

The vivid exterior offers little clue of what’s inside. Theinterior has the classic feel of an early 20th century bakery, with tilefloors, marble counters and wooden ceiling. The front window includes a displayof European-style bread baked on site. The bakery also serves as a café andoffers locally roasted Anodyne coffee. Choose from croissants, scones or acookie for a snack. (J.B.) $. 502-7323

Sherman Perk CoffeeShop

4924 W. Roosevelt Drive

Thefamily-owned Sherman Perk is a neighborly café known for coffee and community.They serve Colectivo coffee, Rishi tea and specialty smoothies, as well asbakery, breakfast sandwiches and even personal pizzas. And they often have livemusic and activities such as their new comedy hour. The patio is great place tomeet new people and the shop even hosts parties and events. (D.S.) $. CC. OD. 875-7375

Stone CreekCoffee

601 E. Silver Spring Drive, 332-2285

4106 N. Oakland Ave., 964-1608

8340 W. Bluemound Road, 443-1302

275 W. Wisconsin Ave (Grand Avenue Skywalk), 298-9965

2266 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 481-4215

2744 HillsideDrive, Delafield, 262-646-2241

6969 N. Port Washington Road, 228-8699

1043 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, 262-569-7375

422 N.Fifth St., 270-1008

158 S. Barclay St. (Radio Milwaukee), 270-0028

One ofseveral area locations, Stone Creek’s recently remodeled Factory Store isperfect for a studious nosh or coffee with friends. This spacious Cream Citybrick establishment boasts two levels, a fireplace and a rentable conferenceroom. Approximately 20 blend and single-origin coffees are available. TheMilwaukee Blend is a smooth standard with great body. A respectable array of baristadrinks and Rishi teas are offered and available snackage includes freshly madepastries, yogurt and fruit. (S.M.) $. CC. NA.Handicap access.

Sven’s European Cafe

2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 483-2233

624 N. Water St., 276-2233

Sven’s has done Herculean work to make the interiorresemble an Amsterdam cafe, complete with long benches, wooden furniture and anook with fireplace. Along with an array of tea and coffee drinks, andscrumptious bakery, Sven’s offers a hearty sandwich-salad menu with suchEuro-inspired options as the Bastille (turkey sandwich), the Autobahn (ham),the Parthenon (Greek salad) and the Coliseum (Caesar). Opens early for breakfast. (D.L.) $. CC.

The National

839 W. National Ave.

The National is a neighborhood café for breakfast andlunch. The menu is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a veganburrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be sure to try a side of rosemarybreakfast potatoes. Lunch offers a variety of sandwiches. The black beansandwich is amped up with chipotle peppers, and the Trempealeau walnut burgeris free of meat. Carnivores need not worry, though: items such as pork bellyand an Asian tuna sandwich are also available. The National, open Tuesday-Sunday,7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., is a pleasant place in which torelax and enjoy a good cup of coffee. (J.B.) $. CC. 431-6551

CONTEMPORARY

Bacchus

925 E. Wells St.

Bacchus is an expensive place that has it all: a settingoverlooking Lake Park, a spacious luxurious interior, an innovativecontemporary American menu and fine service to match. The small touches, likeflatware being replaced at every course, justify the expense. Dinner entréesinclude a selection of steaks, other meats and seafood. This is a very worthyrestaurant in a setting it deserves. (J.B.) $$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access.765-1166

Balzac

1716 N. Arlington Place

The preferred beverage at Balzac is wine, although the beerlist is also extensive. The experience is enhanced with international smallplates, flatbread pizzas and cheese plates. The wine list is thicker than themenu. Coq au vin chicken wings and lamb kebabs are among the many delights. Theoutdoor tables are a quiet refuge in summertime. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. LT. OD.Handicap access. 755-0099

Blue’s Egg

317 N. 76th St.

Although the Eggserves only breakfast and lunch, some of the breakfast items are served at alltimes and the full bar is always open. Morning options include a range ofomelets, benedicts, pancakes and French toast. The lunch menu adds soups,salads, sandwiches and entrées with a focus on good ingredients and generousportions. (J.B.) $. CC. FB. SB. OD. Handicapaccess. 299-3180

BlueJacket

135 E. National Ave.

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craftcocktails and beer along with locally sourced food have had much to cheer aboutthis past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this newclass of restaurants. Small plate dining, artesian planks and commitment tousing local products make Blue Jacket very of the moment. (S.H.G) $$-$$$. FB. OD.RS. Handicap access. 312-7098

Bosley on Brady

815 E. Brady St.

A white linen establishment with a popular and trendy bar,the menu focuses on seafood along with a few steaks. Many items have touches ofKey West. Grouper, though pricey, is always impeccably fresh. Try the Marylandcrab cake. Pistachio-crusted scallops also are the stuff of dreams. There is athoughtful wine list with 90-some choices. (J.B.) $$$. CC. OD. Handicap access.727-7975

Braise

1101 S. Second St.

Braise combines a cooking school with a restaurant. Thechef/owner, active in the locally sourced ingredient movement, has put togethera frequently changing menu with exceptional results. The restaurant has arustic front bar and a dining room dominated with two communal tablesconstructed from the wood of bowling alleys formerly housed in the building. Menuchanges daily due to the availability of the freshest ingredients. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. FB. Handicap access. 212-8843

Buckley’s Restaurantand Bar

801 N. Cass St.

The cozy place has lots of style.The atmosphere is a little pub-like, but the menu shows otherwise, withVietnamese banh mi keeping company with corned beef. Dinner offers a fine wildboar pasta, scallops in XO sauce and a lobster roll for lighter appetites. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. FF. FB. Handicap access. 277-1111

Bourbon& Tunns Tavern

221 N. Broadway

The former Palms Bistro has a new name and anew look. The interior is cozy and pub-like with an inviting bar. Lunches offermainly sandwiches and mac ’n’ cheese. Stop in for a different experience atdinner, with wild boar ribs for an appetizer, almond-crusted walleye, venisonchops and a lobster mac for entrées. Imagination with Midwest ingredients arethe rules here. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. OD. RS. Handicap access. 298-3000

c. 1880

1100 S.First St.

Localsourced ingredients are taken very seriously here. An entire menu page liststhe sources of ingredients for this kitchen. While vegetables play a major rolehere, the meats are as diverse, ranging from beef, veal, lamb, pheasant, troutand salmon as entrées and pork belly and even foie gras as an appetizer. Thesetting is casual and the service warm. Prices are at the upper end of thespectrum but everything is of top quality. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. Handicappedaccess. 431-9271

Café 1505

1505 W. Mequon Road, Mequon (behind BMO Harris Bank)

Serving only breakfast and lunch, the café is a pleasantplace to enjoy light fare. Breakfasts centers around omelets, French toast,baked goods and a quiche of the day. Lunches offer salads and sandwiches plus afew entrees. The salad ingredients are always very fresh and the daily soupsall are very well prepared. Salads include a parmesan portabella and balsamicchicken. Try the Monterey tuna melt or a jumbo half-pound Angus burger. Serviceis efficient and pleasant making. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. SB. Handicap access. 262-241-7076

Café Benelux

346 N. Broadway

The rooftop deck is a prime spot for watching theactivities of Milwaukee’s Third Ward. The menu, not surprisingly, has a fewDutch and Belgian items. Bitterballen are Dutch meatballs served with curryketchup and the Belgian mussels are prepared five ways. The star item is thefrites, which are thin and crisp, served with more than a dozen sauces. Opt forthe roasted garlic aioli, which never disappoints. The rest of the menu wandersaround casual fare with a sound selection of burgers, sandwiches and a few entrées.The list of Belgian and Belgian-inspired beers is exceptional. (J.B.) $$. FB.OD. SB. LT. CC. Handicap access. 501-2500

Café Calatrava

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Where are the tables with the city’s best view? A contenderis Café Calatrava in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café is located under themain entry hall and has sleek slanting windows overlooking Lake Michigan. Themenu is contemporary, changes frequently and is themed to current exhibitions.The café is only open for lunch and Sunday brunch. (J.B.) $$. SB. Handicapaccess. 224-3831

Café Hollander

2608 N. Downer Ave., 963-6366

7677 W. State St., 475-6771

The Café Hollander offers casual European fare in a settingto match. The menu focuses on things Dutch and Belgian. Think heaping bowls ofsteamed mussels and fries with a side of mayonnaise. Dining is on two levels;the large bar has a distinguished menu of Belgian beers. Though the split peasoup is very Dutch the menu has considerable diversity, adding burgers, pastasand a daily fish fry to this Low Country mixture. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. OD.LT. SB. Handicap access.

CaféPerrin

5901 W. Vliet St.

The menu is largely gluten free and the majorfood groups are covered, with red meat, chicken, fish and vegetables allrepresented. Breakfast is built around an array of attractively served omeletsand their oatmeal is made with Wisconsin-grown oats and comes with goldenraisins. Lunch and dinner are drawn from a menu of light and tasty selections,among them being healthy salads and many sandwiches and wraps. Try thegrass-fed burger on an egg bun, the Reuben with slow-roasted corn beef andhouse made dressing, or the pulled pork with house made barbeque sauce. Forheavier appetites, the menu includes a short list of entrées served after 5p.m. (D.L.) OD. FB. SB. GF. 727-0860

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

15 S.Moorland Road (Brookfield Square Mall)

Enteredfrom the Brookfield Square parking lot, Cooper’s Hawk is both a compact wineshop and an expansive restaurant whose interior suggests a winery in the SanFernando Valley. The menu hits all major food groups, with burgers andsandwiches, soups and salads and entrées of chicken, fish and beef.Contemporary touches, such as garlic mayo and braised tuna tacos, abound.Service is friendly and efficient at this local venue of a growing nationalchain. Wine, of course, is the recommended beverage. (D.L.) $$-$$$. CC. OD. RS.Handicap access. 262-785-9463

Crazy Water

839 S. Second St.

Located inside a former Walker’s Point tavern—soundfamiliar? Crazy Water was the pioneer. Cooking occurs behind the bar and it’senjoyable to watch the chefs whip up their American fusion magic. The menufollows trends with the mandatory kale salad, flat iron steak and diverscallops. The signature “crazy” shrimp adds a bit of spice to the menu. CrazyHorse remains a gem. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. OD. RS. 645-2606

Elsa’s on thePark

833 N. Jefferson St.

The façade is Victorian brownstone; the interior is trendy.Fresh flowers adorn every table and the crowd is well dressed. So why iseverybody eating burgers and pork-chop sandwiches with their martinis? Try oneand you’ll know why. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. FF. LT. Handicap access. 765-0615

Envoy

2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Envoy is the jewel of the renovated Ambassador Hotel. Thelobby is an Art Deco masterpiece and the dining room illuminated by massivechandeliers. As this is a hotel restaurant, the menu tends toward caution, butsangria glazed shrimp and Jamaican jerk scallops add some fun to the mix. It’sa memorable dining experience. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. RS. SB. FF. Handicapaccess. 345-5015

Firefly Urban Bar& Grill

7754 Harwood Ave.

The plates range from small to large. Start with tunatartare, calamari or mushroom risotto lollipops and move on to black truffleflatbread, chicken saltimbocca or something spicy like jalapeno and parmesanpork chops. The Firefly is a great setting for a relaxing evening. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 431-1444

Harry’s Bar &Grill

3549 N. Oakland Ave.

Although the bar dominates the dining room, this is verymuch a restaurant. Harry’s takes an international approach in its menu withbits of the Mediterranean, Latin America and Asia. They also make some verydecent all-American burgers. Light eaters will find a number of salads. Eveningsoffer entrées that are more substantial with beef, chicken, seafood and pastaoptions. The outdoor terrace is a fine spot for Sunday brunch. Sip a mimosa andsavor the eggs benedict. (J.B.) $$$. CC. RS. FB. FF. LT. SB. OD. Handicapaccess. 964-6800

Harvey’s CentralGrille

1340 W. Towne Square Road, Mequon

Chic and modern,this inviting restaurant is known for its seasonally updated menu ofcontemporary bistro cuisine. With dishes from light to heavy, and from variedregions (American, Mediterranean, Pan Asian), the menu consists of appetizers,sandwiches, seafood, entrees, fish fry’s, steaks, pastas, salads, desserts andmore. Their innovative dishes carry over to a daily happy hour from 4-6, and abrunch, featuring items like Caprese benedict, and chai French toast. Theirentertaining mixologists are known for creating inventive drinks. (D.S.) $-$$.CC. RS, OD, FB, FF. Handicap Accessible. 262-241-9589

Hi Hat Lounge/TheGarage

1701 N. Arlington Place

Alike in originality, contrasting in atmosphere, the conjoinedpubs offer affordable high-quality comfort food daily untilmidnight. Classic and innovative craft cocktails made with freshingredients and a good selection of beers are served in both rooms. The low-keyelegance of the architecturally stunning Lounge facilitates conversation, andthe handmade conservationist décor of The Garage is a pleasant conversationtopic. Every demographic is welcome at this popular Brady Street landmark withoccasional live jazz and The Garage’s big screen TV. (J.S.) $$. CC. FB. FF. OD.SB. LT. 220.8090

Hinterland ErieStreet Gastropub

222 E. Erie St., Suite 100

Hinterland set the standards for a “gastropub” when itfirst opened: have a bar or two, keep things casual and above all, payattention to the menu. Hinterland keeps up with current trends with srirachasmoked peanuts (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. Handicap access. 727-9300

INdustri Café

524 S. Second St.

INdustri is all about affordable casual fare in a cool RustBelt retro setting with a world menu. The half-pound burgers are solidly rootedin the Midwest. Venture south for chorizo duck paired with European gnocchi.The priciest dishes are the lamb lollipops and Cajun gumbo, but everything elseis under $20 (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. GF. SB. FF. Handicap access. 224-7777

Juniper61

6030 W. North Ave.

Juniper61 has a casual contemporary setting and fare tomatch. Start with tempura green beans and move on to salads or a meatball bàhnmi with Asian slaw. Heartier appetites will find entrees like saffron scallops orsteer tenderloin. The menu isn’t large but it is thoughtful. Every neighborhoodshould have a restaurant like this. (J.B.) $$. CC. SB. Handicap access.727-6161

Kil@wat

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

With its décor of serene, uncluttered décor, Kil@wat is thestar of the InterContinental Hotel. The menu wanders from homey fair to trendyitems, such as the seared scallop and pork belly duo, rosemary polenta cake anda grilled veal skirt steak salad. Remember the classic Big Boy double-deckerburger? It’s on the menu. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. Handicap access. 291-4793

The Knick

1030 E. Juneau Ave.

The floors and metal-edged tables are retro dinette but thecolors are bright and contemporary, with rich burnished gold, ruby red andazure blue. Sinuous wood partitions provide privacy for diners. The menuincludes sumptuous appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrées. The bar is wellstocked and martini friendly. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. OD. 272-0011

La Merenda

125 E. National Ave.

La Merenda features over 25 tapas; a few are Spanish butmore are Asian, South American and Mediterranean. Where else can you combinelobster and crab arancini with lumpia Shanghai and Argentine style beef? Thebeer list is good and the wines are moderate in price with several choicesunder $20 per bottle. Portions might be small—order at least two per person—butthe quality is excellent and nothing is priced over $10. (J.B.) $-$$. CC.FB. RS. Handicap access. 389-0125

LuLu

2261 and 2265 S. Howell Ave.

Lulu boasts a newer bar on one side and the original dineron the other. The newer section features potted plants, hardwood floors andvintage armchairs. The menu is vegetarian friendly with appetizers, salads andsandwiches. Try a roasted Tuscan salad with a bit of fresh goat cheese. Meateaters will love the Half-Pound Heart Attack, a burger topped with Gorgonzola.Homemade potato chips or crunchy Asian slaw accompany sandwiches. Pies arehomemade. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. SB. Handicap access. 294-5858

Meritage

5921 W. Vliet St.

Meritage has the style of a bistro and a focus on wine andcasual fare. This theme is not uncommon locally. What is uncommon is the quality.There are just eight or so entrees but they are chosen with care and the menuchanges seasonally. Owner-chef Jan Kelly was a 2012 James Beard Foundation BestChef of the Midwest semifinalist. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. 479-0620

Metro

411 E. Mason St.

Located in one of Milwaukee’s top hotels, Metro is openfrom breakfast to dinner. The décor has Art Deco touches and the menu is moreclassic than trendy, mixing roasted beet salad with seared duck breast, shortribs, sautéed walleye fillet and French onion soup. Prime rib is served onSaturday—a retro classic that seems scarce nowadays. The cool bar-lounge hasits own menu. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. RS. OD. GF. SB. FB. 272-1937

NSB Bar &Grill

8649 N. Port Washington Road

The former North Shore Bistro has been slimmed down and themenu is on a diet. Splurge on the Maine lobster salad. While the new menufocuses on upscale burgers, other dishes, such as the risottos and grilledseafood, are superb. (J.B.) $$. CC. RS. FB. FF. OD. 351-6100

NorthAvenue Grill

7225 W. North Ave.

The popularity of the new North Avenue Grillspeaks to the new owner’s ability to make delicious, high-quality comfort foodat wallet-friendly prices. The place is clean and cozy, with booths along onewall, a few tables with chairs up front, and a counter area for the classicdiner experience. In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk seating is perfect tocatch a breeze or enjoy the vibe of bustling North Avenue. (S.H.G.) $-$$. CC.No checks. OD. 453-7225

North StarAmerican Bistro

4518 N. Oakland Ave., 964-4663

19115 W. Capitol Drive, Suite 100, 262-754-1515

Both locations offer casual comfort with a menu that is asup-to-the-minute as the décor. Selections range from small plates, like themandatory crab cakes and calamari, to entrées such as beef short ribs and steakau poivre. There are also less expensive items like gourmet burgers, pizzas andsalads. The occasional updates keep the menu fresh. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. SB. FF.FB. Handicap access.

Oakcrest Tavern

4022 N. Oakland Ave.

Oakcrest is half bar, half restaurant. The warm tones ofwood and a stone fireplace add a cozy, inviting feel. The menu adds to thecasual theme with sandwiches, entrée-sized salads, appetizers and aninteresting group of entrees including shrimp risotto, fish tacos and a greathangar steak topped with chimichurri, a condiment of parsley, herbs and oliveoil. (J.B.) $$. CC. SB. FF. Handicap access. 967-0222

Odd Duck

2352 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.

Odd Duckoffers hints of Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean in it’s the daily changingmenu. The Duck offers small plates with a few larger ones for dinner. Therealso is a selection of local charcuterie and cheeses. For the lightest ofappetites, try a sample of the house-made dilly beans or even a pickled egg.The menu of the day might offer spring pea and tomato pistou stuffed endive,seared scallops and gouda-stuffed dates. Larger plates may include steamedmussels, pan-seared trout and beef short-rib bourguignon. Whatever is offeredwill be worth ordering. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. OD. RS. Handicap access.763-5881

ParkSide 23

2300 N. Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield

Local foods are the focus. This means that the meats andcheeses are from Wisconsin and summertime will feature the bounty of an onsitegarden. The interior has earthy tones and a fusion of country charm andurbanity. The bar is a relaxing spot for a craft beer, preferably fromWisconsin. The menu is organized into three price categories. Nearly half ofthe items fall into the lowest ($7-$12). A huge stuffed pepper and vegetablerisotto are among these. Braised short ribs are up a bracket ($13-$18) andworth every penny. This is a very popular place but even when the tables arefilled the kitchen keeps pace. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. GF. Handicap access. 262-784-7275

ProdigalGastropub

240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

Prodigal Gastropub has embraced a style thatworks well in our city. Located in what was once an old warehouse, the space recallsMilwaukee's manufacturing roots. Choosing from the seasonally changing menuisn’t easy. Executive Chef Van Luu earned his chops in premier venues likeBacchus and Lake Park Bistro, so diners can expect top-notch locally-sourcedproduce and meats prepared in unexpected ways. (S.H.G.) $-$$$. FB. 233-3030

Riverwest Filling Station

701 E.Keefe Ave.

AtMilwaukee’s first “growler bar,” you can fill your carryout jug with one of 30different beers on tap until 9 p.m. But why leave? The dazzling interior is byFlux Design. There are good burgers along with Indonesia curry scallops,shitake-crusted ahi tuna and a decent tarragon Caesar salad. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB.Handicap access. 906-9000

Rumpus Room

1030 N.Water St.

TheBartolotta group’s idea of a gastropub is a casual place that hints at Baroqueelegance. The beer list is stronger than the wine and the back bar has depth inwhiskeys. Evenings offer a fine list of Wisconsin cheeses and smoked meats. Theentrées merge comfort food with more ambitious fare. Try the soothing lambBolognese stew. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 292-0100

Sanford

1547 N. Jackson St.

Sanford is in good hands after the long reign of Sanfordand Angie D’Amato. Owner-chef Justin Aprahamian was recently named a James Beardfinalist for Best Chef in the Midwest. Weekdays offer four- and seven-coursemenus that wander around the world—the chef’s tour. Otherwise, the main menustill has the grilled tuna with Cumin wafers that defined the early days ofSanford. Expect an exceptional experience. (J.B.) $$$$. CC. RS. FB. 276-9608

Simple Café

2124 N.Farwell Ave.

This isthe Milwaukee outpost of a popular Lake Geneva café, open for breakfast andlunch. The menu offers mostly light and healthy fare, but does include ahalf-pound burger. Breakfast standards like buttermilk pancakes and noveltieslike spicy Korean pancakes are served. With lunch come sandwiches and a dreamysmoked trout salad with roasted beets and baby spinach. All ingredients arevery fresh. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS. SB. NA. 262-348-3556

Swig

217 N. Broadway

Swig’s front is open-air on warm days, with an intimate barand a dining room with warm wood tones. The menu offers sandwiches for lunch aswell as salads, entrees and “small plates,” the international version of tapas.Creativity is in bloom here. Look for the wild mushroom gnocchi and thelobster-stuffed poblano pepper, and try a side of garlic asparagus with grapetomatoes. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. OD. SB. RS. Handicap access. 431-7944

The Hotch Spot(formerly Hotch-A-Do)

1813 E. Kenilworth Place

The extensive brunch menu served on weekends from 9 a.m.-3p.m. includes traditional favorites plus unique creations, such as Hotch Hashand French toast made with zucchini bread. Over a dozen sandwiches are offeredwith many vegetarian options, along with homemade soups, pizza and dinnerentrees. Open at 5 p.m. on weekdays. (J.B.) $$. CC. FF. Handicap access.727-2122

Triskele’s

1801 S. Third St.

JoLinda Klopp, former head chef at the River Lane Inn, nowhas her own restaurant in a former corner tavern. The menu is not large but isinnovative. Start with ginger pork wontons or a salad of arugula with driedcherries and goat cheese. For entrées try the vegetarian sherry-braisedmushrooms with whiskey-glazed parsnips or a shrimp and mussel stew withandouille. (J.B.) $$. CC. FF. RS for 5+. 837-5950

TrocaderoGastrobar

1758 N. Water St.

Trocadero is housed inside a gem of a Cream City brickcorner tavern. Later additions provide a glassed-in dining area and outdoorseating that is highly prized in summer. At one point the Trocadero menuwandered from the place’s French roots, but a new menu returns to form. Lookfor frites, mussels, a tuna Nicoise salad and scallops baked with brie. (J.B.)$$. CC. OD. SB. LT. RS. 272-0205

Water Buffalo

249 N. Water St.

Water Buffalo offers great river views as well as outdoorseating along the RiverWalk. The interior is dazzling with two levels, two barsand contemporary artwork. The menu is casual with appetizers, salads,sandwiches and entrées at moderate prices. Try seared ahi bites and rusticlasagna. Every table has a great view. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FF. OD. 431-1133

WolfPeach

1818 N. Hubbard St.

Perched on the hill where Roots once resided, Wolf Peachhas added a wood-fired oven for pizzas. The menu is rustic European with suchdelights as trout with celery root. The charred octopus is ever so tender. Thetradition of locally sourced ingredients is maintained and the kitchencontinues to provide surprises. The name? Wolf peach comes from an old Germanterm for tomato. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. RS. OD. SB. GF. Handicap access.374-8480

CUBAN

Cubanitas

728 N. Milwaukee St.

Cubanitas offers a bit of Latin-style elegance, conjuringleisure and a good cigar. And then there is the food—homey Cuban favorites suchas ropa vieja, shredded flank in a Creole sauce and pollo asado, roastedchicken with garlic and lime. Begin with an empanada or two and finish with aslice of key lime pie. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. OD. LT. V. 225-1760

DELI

Benji’s Deli& Restaurant

4156 N. Oakland Ave., 332-7777

8683 N. Port Washington Road, 228-5130

When thinking of what to order at Benji’s, corned beef andpastrami instantly come to mind. Then again, so do the homemade chicken soupand cabbage borscht. For hungry appetites, there’s nothing like the chicken ina pot, a large bowl with a half-chicken, matzoh balls, noodles and vegetables.Benji’s has been in business for decades for a reason—quality. (J.B.) $-$$. CC.NA.

Jake’s Deli

1634 W. North Ave., 562-1272

275 W. Wisconsin Ave. (Grand Avenue Mall), 882-7090

5300 S 76th St. (Southridge Mall), 423-6750

Jake’s Deli is an old school Jewish delicatessen known forits corned beef, Reubens and pastrami. The meat is hand carved, cooked in itsown juices, piled high on pretzel rolls and embellished with zesty dressings.Jake’s also carries Polish sausage, hot dogs, matzo ball soup, potato salad,kraut and a few other items. This no-frills, always-busy joint has thatmid-20th century urban vibe. Jake’s closes early, serving mostly to the lunchcrowd. (D.S.) $. CC. NA. Handicap access.

Koppa’s FulbeliDeli

1940 N. Farwell Ave.

The centerpiece of this independently owned grocery storeis its acclaimed Fulbeli Deli. Order at the counter from a menu of sandwichesfrom names taken from the solar system. Earth is bologna with American cheese;Uranus is shaved corned beef and Swiss, and so on through the planets. (J.B.)$. CC. OD. 273-1273

MilwaukeeWaterfront Deli

761 N. Water St.

Thisupscale deli updates its website and Facebook continually, keeping customersinformed on daily specials such as sandwiches, pizza, entrées, soups andsalads. They serve prepared sandwiches and foods of all nationalities, includingsushi, Reubens, lasagna and enchiladas. The large seating area includes an upstairs,where food is delivered via conveyor belt. (D.S.) $.CC. OD. NA. Handicap access. 220-9300

Rochester Deli

143 W. Broadway, Waukesha

The Rochester Deli is a family business launched by ChefDan Strackbein, formerly executive chef of the Milwaukee Athletic Club. Briskbusiness expanded his takeout deli into a counter-service, sit-down operation.Sandwiches and salads are modestly priced but made with good ingredients. Thesoups and bakery are homemade. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. 262-522-9611

DINER

Café at the Plaza

1007 N. Cass St.

Set inside a small art deco hotel like aquaint keepsake in an antique locket, the Plaza Hotel Café serves a fresh,filling, inexpensive breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Sitat the original counter and enjoy the Grecian bas-reliefs of youth dancing tocymbals and pan pipes or bask in the sun at outdoor wrought iron tables in theenclosed patio garden. Relax to the sound of dishes andconversation, no music, no TV and a waitress who calls you “honey.” (J.S.) $.CC. OD. 272-0515

Maxfield’sPancake House

333 W. Brown Deer Road, 247-4994

2727 N. Mayfair Road, 453-6000

The menu travels across the globe with delicious ease.Omelets and skillet dishes with Greek and Mexican themes are on tap along withmore common but no less tempting items. Salads, sandwiches and soup round outthe lunch options, but breakfast, as the Pancake House name suggests, is acrowing achievement. (J.L.R.) $. FF.

Miss Katie’sDiner

1900 W. Clybourn St.

Miss Katie’s is in the mold of a classic ’50s diner. Itopens for breakfast and makes a reliable omelet. Lunch and dinner offer moresubstantial fare. The blue plate specials include diner classics like meat loafand roast turkey. Dinner gets a bit more fancy with BBQ ribs and Siciliantenderloin. The thin-cut onion rings are always good. Save room for a milkshake or malt. (J.B.) FF. SB. RS. Handicap access. 344-0044

FRENCH

Chez Jacques Brasserie

1022 S. First St.

Jacques’ café is roomy with a sunny barroom and a series ofintimate dining rooms. The restaurant opens at 10 a.m.—a good time to samplethe crepes. The tables near the bar are the place for a glass of wine followedwith escargot or perhaps a charcuterie plate with pâté and prosciutto. Theonion soup is a classic topped with bubbling gruyere cheese. For dinner it ishard to go wrong with jumbo sea scallops or duck in orange sauce. (J.B.) $$-$$$CC. FB. SB. Handicap access. 672-1040

Coquette Cafe

316 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee’s most authentic French menu is filled withstandards such as coq au vin, pomme frites, croque monsieur and a fine onionsoup. Sample appetizers with wine or try the locally produced Biere du garde, afine beer. Good food needn’t be painfully expensive. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. OD. FB.SB. RS. 291-2655

Lake Park Bistro

3133 E. Newberry Blvd.

Chef Adam Siegel is a 2008 James Beard Best Chef in theMidwest award winner. The Bistro’s setting is in Lake Park and has unbeatableviews of Lake Michigan. The menu is all about France, ranging from foie gras tosteak and frites. The French wine list is exceptional. (J.B.) $$$$. CC. RS. FF.FB. SB. Handicap access. 962-6300

Le RêvePatisserie and Café

7610 Harwood Ave.

A patisserie and café of distinction, Le Rêve boastsdesserts that look like works of art. Expect French classics like steak aupoivre, bouillabaisse and steamed mussels. Daily specials include delicacieslike trout with almonds and lamb navarin. The bar is now full service with afull range of cocktails plus wine and beer. Open from breakfast through dinner.(J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. SB. Handicap access. 778-3333

Pastiche Bistro& Wine Bar

3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The bistro isn’t large but has a fine, mostly French menu.Order some wine and begin with onion soup. Then perhaps for an entrée, try coqau vin, trout amandine or steak frites? The interior has charm with understatedGallic charm. The lunch and dinner menus do differ. Entrées are fewer at lunchbut considerably cheaper. The wine list is not large but is thoughtful. Ingeneral the prices seem about right. This is a charming restaurant in anunlikely setting. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. 482-1446

FROZEN CUSTARD

Fred's FrozenCustard & Grill

4726 W. Vliet St.

The neighborhood drive-in is nearly extinct, fallen victimto fast food chains. A rare exception is Fred’s, located in Washington Heights.It’s a small place with standing room only. But there are reasons Fred’s hasbeen in business since 1967. Their roast beef sandwich is a specialty and theburgers are made of fresh beef. Save room for dessert in the form of Fred’sfrozen custard sundaes. Now open on Sundays. (J.B.) $. NA. 771-6270

Gilles

7515 W. Bluemound Road

Gilles is the pioneer of frozen custard, opening in 1938.There is also milk shakes, malts and floats all made the right way. The food istraditional for a custard stand: hot dogs and burgers. Stop by or check onlinefor their flavor of the day. (J.B.) $. NA. 453-4875

GoldenGyros

7233 W. Lincoln Ave.

You might overlook Golden Gyros in West Allis as a greatplace to fix a custard craving. Don't! Their custard is some of the area’sbest. Daily offerings include a variety of shake and sundae flavors (includingbaklava) and chocolate and vanilla ice cream cones. They also feature adecadent flavor of the day, from tiramisu to Oreo cream to European chocolate truffle.Add Golden to your list of must-visit Wisconsin creameries. (H.Z.) $. Cashonly. 541-7580

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

7631 W. Layton Ave., 282-4312

5373 N. Port Washington Road, 961-3288

18880 W. Bluemound Road, 262-789-9490

Kopp’s means large burgers and plenty of frozen custardwith many weekly specials. The Layton Avenue location is the best, completewith an outdoor seating area shaded by pine trees and boasting a sculpturegarden—fast food meets a deluxe setting! Each venue in this locally-owned chainhas a unique, imaginative personality. (J.B.) $. NA. Handicap access.

Leon’s FrozenCustard

3131 S. 27th St.

Leon’s is the Milwaukee stereotype for “Happy Days.” Thebusiness began in 1942 and the current structure was built during the ’50s. Itis the real thing, not a Sonic fake. Come here for the frozen custard, madedaily. Otherwise, there are burgers (which are more like sloppy joes) or hot dogs.(J.B.) $. NA. 383-1784

GERMAN

Jack Pandl’sWhitefish Bay Inn

1319 E. Henry Clay St.

Pandl’s has served German and American fare since 1915. Inaddition to Wiener schnitzel, roast duck and beer roulade, the house specialtyis a massive German pancake. The dining rooms are filled with memorabilia fromWhitefish Bay’s long-gone resort days. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. SB. FF. FB. RS.964-3800

Karl Ratzsch’s

320 E. Mason St.

Milwaukee’s favorite German restaurant serves the expectedsauerbraten and schnitzels but also has a lighter menu for the calorieconscious. The interior abounds with Old World charm and is an instant trip toGermany. Try the goose shank, rarely found on local menus. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC.RS. FB. FF. 276-2720

Kegel’s Inn

5901 W. National Ave.

Used to be a lot of Milwaukee restaurants looked likeKegel’s Inn. And at least in decor, not much has changed since the place openedin 1933, with its dark wood-and-stained glass gasthaus appearance. The menuoffers German and American favorites. The prices are reasonable. (D.L.) $-$$.CC. FB. FF. 257-9999

Mader’s

1041 N. Old World Third St.

Dine under a splendid wrought iron chandelier near a suitof medieval armor. Drink German beer from a ceramic mug. This is the Mader’sexperience. At the menu’s heart are the German specialties that made Mader’sfamous, including sauerbraten, schnitzel and sausages made by neighboringUsinger’s. Dinner prices tend to be high. Lunch is a far better value and thequality is the same. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. FF. SB. RS. Handicap access.271-3377

Wegner’s St.Martins Inn

11318 W. St. Martin’s Road

Located in a rural village setting just minutes fromMilwaukee, Wegner’s decor focuses on auto racing. Friday is seafood night and apopular fish fry. Other nights, try the German menu with great schnitzels andpleasingly low prices. Reuben roll appetizers are the chef’s own creation. Alsotry the very tender Sicilian steak. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS. OD. FF. FB. 425-9971

GREEK

Apollo Cafe

1310 E. Brady St.

The Greek food is of remarkably high quality at remarkablylow prices. The egg-lemon soup has a pleasant light and tart broth, while thehandmade dolmades are a delight. Souvlaki are freshly grilled kebabs ofchicken, beef or tuna. Though there is no table service, this place stands outin a neighborhood of fine restaurants. Wine and beer are served. (J.B.) $. CC.OD. LT. Handicap access. 272-2233

Cosmo’s Café

7203 W. North Ave.

The a la carte menu at Cosmo’s Café features a balance oftraditional Greek and American cuisine with a couple of international itemsrepresenting the flavors of other cultures. Breakfast is served all day, everyday. Lunch and dinner offerings include specialty burgers and sandwiches, soupsand salads, and several Greek appetizers that could also serve as vegetarianmeals, from spanakopita to saganaki (pan-seared sheep milk cheese) to flavorfulfalafel served with tahini sauce. (H.Z.) $. CC. FF. 257-2005

Dino’s Taverna

777 N. Jefferson St.

The taverna has been a center of Greek life for centuries.Dino’s elegantly updates the concept with its black-and-stainless steel bar andDoric-columned, just-below-street-level room. The wine list is long and thefood includes American sandwiches and tasty Greek specialties. (D.L.) $-$$. CC.FB. OD. 221-1777

Greek VillageGyros

1888 N. Humboldt Ave.

Formerly in Wauwatosa, Greek Village reopened inscaled-down format on the East Side, serving an array of fast and ready Greekfavorites—gyros, spinach pies, kabobs, veggie pitas and dolmades—along withAmerican staples. For a cross-cultural experience, try the Greek burger withfeta, oregano, tomato and black olives. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. 273-1888

Gyro Palace

602 S. Second St.

Gyro Palace is well worth a visit, offering a surprisinglyextensive menu beyond gyros, including chicken shish-kebob marinated with oliveoil, garlic and oregano served atop a pita with onions and tomatoes, anddolmades, grape leaves stuffed with meat and rice topped with a mild lemon ricesauce. Your order is taken at the counter. Delivery is also available. (D.L.)$. CC. FF. Handicap access. 298-9622

Mykonos Gyro& Café

1014 N. Van Buren

You won’t leave Mykonos hungry. Even a humble chickenshish-kebob sandwich special comes with fries, soda, white bread and a littlesalad of tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and black olives. The Café opens at 7 a.m.for breakfast; its lunch and dinner menu includes spinach pie, moussaka andpastitsio. The sunny, open atmosphere conveys the right impression. It’scounter service, but you’ll feel as if you’ve just grabbed a quick bite inAthens. (D.L.) $. CC. Handicap access. 224-6400

Oakland Gyros

2867 N. Oakland Ave., 963-1393

530 W. Layton Ave., 744-2555

One of Milwaukee’s favorite counter-service restaurantsoffers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and evenplain old cheeseburgers. The lamb shank features a large piece of tender,flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta andchoice of fries or salad. (D.L.) $. CC. LT.

The PeachTreeRestaurant

15419 W. National Ave.

The PeachTree exceeds expectations by serving affordableGreek and American cuisine in a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. The mammothmenu features senior specials, lunch specials, dinner specials and weeklyspecials. Fortunately, the Greek side of the menu doesn’t begin and end withgyros, but offers traditional favorites including chicken shish-kabob,moussaka, pastichio and spanakopita. (E.P.) $-$$. CC. FB. FF. Handicap access.262-787-2911

INDIAN/PAKISTANI

Anmol

711 W. Historic Mitchell St.

You don’t go to Anmol for atmosphere. It’s tucked intoa small storefront and, since it’s Pakistani and not Indian, even the usualKama Sutra kitsch is absent from the walls. Although the ambience is austere,the food is excellent. The beef and lamb is halal, slaughtered according toMuslim tradition, and Amish farmers feed the chickens. The large-portioned entréesalso include fish and vegetarian options. Sit back and watch the soccer scoreson the Pakistani or Indian satellite channels beamed through the big TV and topoff your meal with creamy mango lassi. (D.L.) $-$$. CC. NA.672-7878

BollywoodGrill

1038 N. Jackson St.

The menu includes Indian standards such as chicken tikka,biryani and the usual fare from the tandoor oven. The grill also has a fewitems that make the menu distinctive. Start with a chaat platter (Indian barsnacks) and try regional fare including a fish curry as well as vindaloo. Thereare many choices for lamb and goat; vegetarians will never feel disappointed.The setting is casual and comfortable and the use of spice is bold. (J.B.) $$.CC. Handicap access. 271-8200

Bombay Sweets

3401 S. 13th St.

The setting is spare with white Formica tables and plasticforks and cutlery. But this all-vegetarian East Indian menu is filled with rareand unusual delights. Lemon rice, pakoras, pooris, utappam and malai kofta areall recommended. Also look for coconut raita and chutney. And there is a bakerycounter filled with an array of Indian sweets and snacks. (J.B.) $. CC. OD. NA.383-3553

Dera PakistaniGrill

869 W. Layton Ave.

Dera Pakistani Grill is one of the few places in the citythat emphasizes the Pakistani side of the wider Indo-Pakistani culinarytradition. The meat is all Zabina Halal, the Muslim equivalent of kosher. AnotherPakistani touch is the inclusion of beef and the exclusion of pork. Located ina strip mall a block away from one of Wisconsin's biggest mosques, Dera hostsan evening halal buffet beginning at sundown and runs until 11 p.m. during Ramadan.(J.L.R.) $-$$. CC. LB. 744-2500

Maharaja

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

Maharaja has an extensive Indian menu starting with samosaand pakora appetizers, 16 types of flatbread, an array of curries and the usualmasala, vindaloo and moghlai. The lunch buffet is a Milwaukee favorite. (J.B.)$$. CC. FB. RS. LB. 276-2250

Royal India

3400 S. 27th St.

Royal India’s specialties are from the clay tandoor oven,whether flatbreads or a sizzling platter of jumbo shrimp. Meats tend to be lamband chicken, and vegetarians will find the menu a pleasure. The levels ofspicing make the dishes accessible yet flavorful. When Royal India opened itwas one of Milwaukee’s best restaurants. That still holds true today. (J.B.)$-$$. CC. FB. LB. Handicap access. 647-9600

Taj Mahal

5114 S. 108th St.

Walk in and be surrounded by the aroma of Indian spices ina part of town better known for fast food. The menu has all the expectedstandards but manages to pack a few surprises, like the duck and lobsterdishes. The tandoor oven offers swordfish Bombay, not the usual Indianrestaurant fare. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS. SB. FF. Handicap access. 427-5900

Tandoor House

1117 S. 108th St.

The East Indian menu packs few surprises, but the tandooroven produces good flatbreads and succulent tandoori chicken. Curries are tameunless they’re ordered “extra spicy.” Among the ample vegetarian entrées arethalis—lentil crepes filled with curries. Meat curries include chicken, lamb,goat and even beef. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. LB. 777-1600

IRISH

Brocach Irish Puband Restaurant

1850 N. Water St.

For the look and feel of an Irish pub there is littlecompetition for the two-leveled Brocach. Beer flows freely from the taps andthe interior always feels warm and cozy. There also is a substantial menu ofthings Irish, Scottish and beyond. A traditional Irish stew has lamb andsirloin tips, the wild Alaskan salmon is accompanied with lemon herb couscousand the New York strip steak comes with Cashel blue cheese butter. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. FF. SB. FB. Handicap access. 431-9009

Burke’s Irish Castle

5328 W. Bluemound Road

The former Derry Hegarty’s Pub has never looked better witha revamped bar, new kitchen and glass garage doors. This is a gastropub withIrish touches. Tasty chicken wings are smoked, not deep-fried. A tapas platterhas baked mussels, pork belly and even brie with a funnel cake batter. Butthere are still the Irish basics like corned beef and “Bangers & Smash.”The Friday fish fry offers battered cod, organic perch and gluten-free tilapia.There is a free Milwaukee Brewers’ shuttle for home games. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FF.FB. 453-6088

County Clare

1234 N. Astor St.

County Clare is an inn with a pub and restaurant capturingthe charm of Ireland. The many beers include delights such as Wexford creamale. The menu features that Irish-American staple of corned beef. Look to theseafood for more varied flavors of the Emerald Isle, including steamed musselsand excellent smoked salmon. The menu is affordable and the setting pleasant.(J.B.) $$. CC. OD. FB. Handicap access. 272-5273

Lucky’s Irish Pub& Grill

789 W. Layton Ave.

Located in a one-time Sizzler’s, Lucky’s makes better useof the building’s large kitchen. The menu roams far from the Emerald Isle withpizzas, salads, homemade appetizers (including mozzarella sticks) and hand-cutFrench fries but includes such Irish favorites as shepherd’s pie, fish andchips and corned beef and cabbage. (E.R.) $. CC. FB. 744-9999

Mo’s Irish Pub

142 W. Wisconsin Ave., 272-0721

10842 W. Bluemound Road, 774-9782

In the mood for a pint of Guinness? Have it with steamedmussels or perhaps a corned beef sandwich at this very authentic Irish pub. Andmaybe a nip of Irish whiskey for dessert. The menu is filled with Irishstandards. Of special note are a tasty beef stew and a classic shepherd’s pie.Boxties, huge Irish potato pancakes, are the house specialty. (J.B.) $$CC. FB. FF. Handicap access.

Mulligans IrishPub & Grill

8933 S. 27th St.

The corned beef is lean and tasty, the lamb stew is tenderand the fish and chips have a fine beer batter. The setting is casual with abar room more pleasant than the dining room—more windows. Not all is Irishhere. There are burgers, steak sandwiches and pizzas for lighter fare, and entréeslike rotisserie chicken and a strip steak. Prices are moderate. The pub is agood distance from downtown Milwaukee but just a short distance from I-94.Enjoy a black and tan. (J.B.) $-$$. FB. CC. Handicap access. 304-0300

O’Donoghue’sIrish Pub

13225 Watertown Plank Road

O’Donoghue’s has an excellent bar menu, someof it with Irish roots. Of course, you’ll find a sandwich stacked high withtender chunks of corned beef on marbled rye, anchoring a brimming basket ofFrench fries with a pickle spear and a dish of good coleslaw. The burgers aretasty and prepared to order. The Irish chips are baked to golden brown andaccompanied by a mild-tasting dip. Not sure if breaded pickles or battered mushroomsare considered an Irish specialty, but they are unique addition to theappetizer menu. Wisconsin is well represented by cheese curds and a Friday fishfry. (D.L.) OD. FB.FF. Handicap access. 262-641-2730

Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs

125 E. Juneau Ave.

Trinity is a trio of interconnected Irish pubs, each withits own character. There are dark wooden booths and abundant stained glass atFoy’s, a whimsical outdoor dining terrace at Gallagher’s and the cozy warmth ofDuffy’s. The menu is the same at each, with Irish specialties like stew,shepherd’s pie and some creative Irish nachos. Servings tend to be plentifuland the prices moderate. (J.B.) $$. CC. LT. FF. SB. FB. OD. Handicap access.278-7033

ITALIAN

Balistreri’sBluemound Inn

6501 W. Bluemound Road

It’s a hit on the West Side, seldom less than crowdedduring peak hours, and the formula for its success is simple: great pizza, anarray of Italian and Sicilian specialties, plus steak and fish. Come in a suit,come in a baseball cap on your way to Miller Park, come as you are. (D.L.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. FF. LT. 258-9881

Barbiere’s Italian Inn

5844 W. Bluemound Road, 453-3800

1021 Milwaukee Ave., 764-1234

Barbiere’sdimly-lit interior looks and feels vintage and its menu offers home-styleItalian comfort food. Barbiere’s classic pizzas (available in many sizes)feature mildly spiced sauce, quality mozzarella cheese and crispy, medium thickcrust and can be customized with additional toppings, such as homemade Italiansausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, pepperoncini, green olives, minced garlic andanchovies. (E.P.) $-$$. FB. RS. Handicap access.

BartolottaRistorante

7616 W. State St.

This is serious Italian served in a classic former PabstCream City brick tavern. The seating is European and cozy. Attentive servers,an elegant atmosphere and rustic Italian cuisine are the hallmarks of the menu.Prices may resemble Rome but at least the pastas can be ordered in halfportions. Sidewalk dining is a delight in the heart of the Tosa Village. (J.B.)$$$-$$$$. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 771-7910

Calderone Club

842 N. Old World Third St.

One of Downtown Milwaukee’s most reliable Italian diningoptions, Calderone Club serves thoughtfully plated Italian cuisine with a keenattention to details. The mixed greens in the house salad are crisp, the breadserved before meals is warm and fragrant and the red sauce at the heart of mostentrées is thin, silky and heavenly. Served on a simple crust that’s not toothick and not too thin, the pizzas let the fresh ingredients carry most of theflavor. Calderone Club’s full bar, large wine selection, snappy service andupscale but not too formal environment make this a smart date destination.(E.R.) $$$ CC. RS. FB. 273-3236

Carini’s La ConcaD’Oro

3468 N. Oakland Ave.

Sicilian seafood is the specialty of this fine menu,including mussels, calamari and swordfish. The pasta is good, especially thesignature pasta La Conca d’Oro, with its mix of seafood. Landlubbers will findchicken, veal or steaks. The lunch buffet is vegetarian friendly. (J.B.) $$$.CC. OD. FB. LB. Handicap access. 963-9623

Caterina’sRistorante

9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.

This is the Sicilian-American menu of years ago withstandards such as Sicilian steak and veal marsala. Caterina’s remains popularfor its attention to detail. The pounded veal is tenderized perfectly and thetenderloin is of top quality. The menu also includes fine chicken dishes,pastas, scampi and daily seafood specials. Dinners include antipasto, soup andsalad. Lunches are considerably cheaper and of the same quality. (J.B.) $$$.CC. FF. 541-4200

Centro Café

808 E. Center St.

The interior is European in feel and the intimate settinggets crowded on weekends. Behind a stunning marble counter, chefs prepare afairly simple menu of appetizers, sandwiches and pastas. The pastas areavailable in gluten free versions and quite a few items are vegan. If you’rewondering how good vegan pasta can be with no meat or dairy, Centro Caféanswers: quite tasty. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. SB. GF. FB. 455-3751

Divino Wine & Dine

2315N. Murray Ave.

Thisis the former Palermo Villa, an Eastside institution for pizza. The new ownershave kept the pizza recipes, but now their starter courses and entrées havebeen expanded in this Sicilian-American menu. Starter courses vary frommozzarella marinara and fried eggplant to things like arancini (filled riceballs) and rapini (grilled broccoli rabe). The nice Palermo salad has conch andtender octopus. Most pasta and a few entrées are sold in smaller portions. Thismeans that you can order both the beef tenderloin spedini and the fettuccineputtanesca without spending a fortune. (J.B.) $$. FB. Handicap access. 212-2222

Il Mito Trattoriae Enoteca, 6913 W. North Ave., 443-1414

Il Mito East, 1028 E. Juneau Ave., 271-1414

Il Mito combines a pleasant Italian-inspired setting with amenu to match. While not purely Italian, the flavors are still there. Bothlocations have much to offer and somewhat different menus, with the East Sidespot more focused on small plates. Both offer exceptional osso bocu, thoughtfulpastas and mighty tasty pizzas in casual yet upscale settings at prices thatwon’t break the bank. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. SB. GF. Handicap access.

Joey Buona’s

500 N. Water St.

Everything is large at Joey Buona’s, a downtown Italianrestaurant and pizzeria that specializes in serving big parties with privatedining rooms and banquet halls that can fit parties up to 250. Many of the entrées,including chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, grilled salmon, steak andmushrooms and sausage and peppers, can be ordered as single servings or sharedfamily style. The menu is large, sometimes to a fault—it’s best to avoid thepaninis served at lunch—but diners can’t go wrong with the generous pastadishes and massive thin crust or deep-dish pizzas. (E.R.) $$$. CC. RS. OD. FB.272-8662

Louise’s

801 N. Jefferson, 273-4224

275 Regency Court, Brookfield, 262-784-4275

Louise’s was probably the first restaurant of its kind inMilwaukee—the sort of place whose interior is so swanky that you’d never guessit was part of a national chain. The lively atmosphere and exposed kitchencombine with a menu featuring specialty pizzas, pastas and wonderful focaccia.(D.L.) $$. CC. RS. OD Milwaukee only. FB. SB. Handicap access.

Maggiano’s LittleItaly

2500 N. Mayfair Road

It’s a national chain with a sense of style, a restaurantin Mayfair Mall that Frank, Dino and the boys would have enjoyed. Their parentswould have loved the big portions of authentic Italian food. Think we’rekidding? In the tradition of family-style cooking, Maggiano’s doesn’t skimpwhen it comes to sausage, spaghetti or spiedini. The dark interior isreminiscent of Italian-American restaurants of yesteryear. (D.L.) $$$. CC. FB.OD. RS. Handicap access. 978-1000

Mimma’s Cafe

1307 E. Brady St.

Mimma’s means pasta. Since opening in the ’80s, a time whentomato-based Southern Italian cuisine was the norm in Milwaukee, Mimma’s helpedintroduce creamy Northern Italian sauces to the city. All colors and shapes ofpasta with cream sauces, wine sauces, herb sauces and more are meshed withdelicacies from sea and land. An extensive selection of Italian wine isavailable. (D.L.) CC. RS. OD. FB. Handicap access. 271-7337

Nessun Dorma

2778 N. Weil St.

Everybody likes a good deal at a restaurant, especiallywhen the food proves as good as the prices. One such place is Nessun Dorma,named for a Puccini tune and housed in a former corner tavern. The menu isfocused on lighter fare with an Italian touch, including bruschetta, antipastiand panini. The daily specials are worth a trip to Riverwest. (J.B.) $-$$.CC. FB. LT. 264-8466

Rustico Pizzeria

223 N. Water St.

Rustico is a more casual venue than its sister restaurant,Zarletti. This menu focuses on pizza with a few salads, pastas, paninis and appetizers.Outdoor dining is directly on the RiverWalk. Pizzas rank with Milwaukee’s best;straightforward and only with Italian ingredients. Pastas are also worth a try.The prima vera is lovely with the flavor of grilled vegetables, while the pastadella nonna is as fine as at Zarletti’s. This menu is more affordable, makingRustico a fine Third Ward dining option. (J.B.) $$. CC. Handicap access.220-9933

Tenuta’s ItalianRestaurant

2995 S. Clement Ave.

Tenuta’s traditional Southern Italian food is well prepared,as if made in a kitchen that hasn’t changed in a century. The presentation,however, is very contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings notonly the best flavors from the familiar ingredients but the richest colors aswell. Emphasis is on pasta dishes and pizza. An extensive wine list isavailable. (D.L.) $$. CC. FB. OD. SB. Handicap access. 431-1014

VIA Downer

2625 N. Downer Ave.

VIA Downer is the latest venture from the owners ofTransfer Pizzeria. While pizza is prominent on VIA’s menu, diners will alsofind appetizers, sandwiches and pastas along with soup. The bruschetta andcrostini have their own section on the appetizer menu. As expected, the pizzasare top notch with thin, puffy crusts. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. GF. Handicap access.501-4510

Wild Earth Cucina Italiana

1721 West Canal St. (inside Potawotomi Bingo Casino)

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is more than a gambling mecca; it’salso a culinary destination with its wide variety of restaurants. Among them,Wild Earth serves dishes inspired by the regional cuisine of Italy infused withall the touches foodies admire. Seasonal and locally sourced ingredients areused whenever possible and gluten-free dishes can be prepared onrequest. $$$. RS. 847-7626

Zarletti

741 N. Milwaukee St.

Zarletti is an Italian place that’s simply excellent. Thepanini served at lunch are the best. At dinner the pastas are compelling, butdo try the dreamy (if pricey) osso bucco. It rarely gets any better. (J.B.)$$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 225-0000

JAPANESE

Benihana

850 N. Plankinton Ave.

This nationwide chain offers Japanese tableside cooking byacrobatic chefs. Those not in the mood for a performance will find tempuraappetizers and a sushi bar with modest prices. Steaks, from the raw sashimiappetizer to the tenderloins, are well-marbled and tender. Dinners arecomprehensive, including everything from an appetizer to dessert. (J.B.)$$-$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 270-0890

Fujiyama

2916 S. 108th St.

Diners aiming for a Benihana experience will find hibachitables and the expected fare. Those aiming for the sushi bar will find a largermenu. The tempura is expertly prepared, the teriyaki is reliable and the beefnegimaki is a treat. Aficionados of Japanese food know that the sushi, soup andseafood are authentic. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access.755-1977

Fushinami

2116 N. Farwell Ave.

For one price you get a seafood buffet and all the sushiyou can eat. The sushi is freshly prepared to order. The setting is nice withtile floors, stone walls and elegant furnishings. The sushi menu is much largerat dinner when sashimi is also offered. Friday and Saturday dinners charge afew dollars more as crab legs are added to the buffet. For the quality of thesetting and the sushi the price can’t be beat. (J.B.) $$. CC. RS. FB. Handicapaccess. 270-1918

Izumi’s

2150 N. Prospect Ave.

Izumi’s has long been a favorite for its extensiveselection of nigiri and maki sushis. The menu has been updated into a smallplate format with many favorites, including the stellar hamachi kama grilledyellow tail, remaining. Izumi’s is a classic that only gets better. (J.B.)$$-$$$ CC. RS for 6+. FB. LB. Handicap access. 271-5278

Japanica

4918 S. 74th St.

Greenfield’s spacious and gracefully ornamented Japanicamakes for an authentic ethnic dining experience and a truly memorable outing.Enjoy a wide variety of sushi, rice and noodle dishes or the establishment’ssignature hibachi, served straight off the grill mere inches away. This menuoffers dinner and a show like nothing else; deft chopping and knife tossing arethe norm, but your chef might just offer to squirt sake directly into yourmouth as well! All hibachi entrées are served with generous appetizers of soup,salad, fried rice and shrimp. You may count on going home stuffed, satisfiedand even astounded. (S.M.) $$$. CC. RS. FB. Handicap access. 281-9868

Kanpai

408 E. Chicago St.

The elaborate wood sushi bar is an attraction in itself. Sois the sushi. The signature rolls are elaborate presentations. Try the suritoro nigiri sushi, the belly of hamachi or yellowtail. This is a sisterrestaurant to Brookfield’s Wasabi and the menu follows the Japanese fusiontheme, although it is not identical and includes innovative small plates.Grilled sea scallops are served over orzo pasta and jalapeno poppers arestuffed with wagyu beef. Expect to be frequently surprised. (J.B.) $$$. CC. RS.FB. Handicap access. 220-1155

Kiku JapaneseCuisine

202 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The focus at Kiku is sushi with nearly eight differentnigiri and makis to choose from. Entrées include teriyaki, tempura, seafood andnoodles. While the appetizers lack gyoza there are items like grilled hamachicollar and a jellyfish salad. The sushi is always fresh and of good quality. Asure bet is the tempura, especially the jumbo shrimp in a feather-light batter.The setting is casual with many private booths. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. Handicapaccess. 270-1988

Kyoto

7453 W. Layton Ave.

Kyoto offers good Japanese food and has expanded over the years toinclude items from China and Thailand. The tempura rarely gets better,especially the shrimp. Lunch specials offer exceptional value, with occasional$5 entrées that include choice of soup. (J.B.) $$. CC. RS. Handicap access.325-1000

Meiji Cuisine

2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha

Meiji is actually two restaurants in one. The first is Japanese and thesecond Sichuan Chinese. The Japanese has the usual sushi, tempura and somehibachi tables for the Benihana-type experience. But the real attraction is theSichuan fare. Items are prepared with uncommon authenticity from the thinslices of barely-cooked pork belly to more familiar items like Chongqing chilibeef. The menu is extensive and about half of the dishes are mild in spicing,but dare to be different and order that fish fillet with pickled vegetablesoup. (J.B.) $-$$$. CC. Handicap access. 262-717-9858

Sake Tumi

714 N. Milwaukee St.

Situated among Milwaukee Street’s thriving scene of bars andrestaurants, Sake Tumi’s centerpiece is a long sushi bar that dominates thedining area. Sake Tumi’s original menu was a pioneer in Asian fusion, offeringa few Korean items along with Japanese cuisine. That tradition continues, astoday’s menu expands its options for Korean food and adds some Chinese dishesas well. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 224-7253

Screaming Tuna

106 W. Seeboth St.

The urban riverside setting is spectacular with floor-to-ceilingwindows. All tables have fine views. The menu originally aimed at Asian fusionbut is now more comfortably Japanese. Sushi rules, though there are a fewdinner entrées. The outdoor terrace in warmer weather is a delight, especiallyin late evening when the city lights up. (J.B.) $$ (lunch) $$$-$$$$ (dinner).CC. OD. FB. Handicap access. 763-1637

Umami Moto

718 N. Milwaukee St.

When it first opened, Umami Moto dazzled taste buds with its innovativeAsian fusion. The place has since changed chefs and décor but still enticeswith fare that now aims closer to Japan. This means more focus on sushi ratherthan lobster potstickers, but Umami still offers occasional surprises. (J.B.)$$$-$$$$. CC. Handicap access. 727-9333

Wasabi Sushi & Sake Lounge

15455 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

The menu and setting set Wasabi apart among suburban restaurants. It’svery Japanese and luxuriant. The menu offers occasional Asian fusion surprisesand entrées feature a bit of everything. The star here is the special makisushi rolls, which are wildly creative and extravagant. (J.B.) $$$. RS.Handicap access. 262-780-0011

KOREAN

Seoul Korean Restaurant

2178 N. Prospect Ave.

This is the only area restaurant devoted to Korean food. All of thebasics are here such as beef bulgoki, kalbi and spicy grilled pork. The housespecialties are large enough to serve a few diners and are heated with a butaneburner at the table. Though eel is no longer served, there are many unusualitems to try. (J.B.) $. CC. Handicap access. 289-8208

Stone Bowl Grill

1958 N. Farwell Ave.

The name refers to the bibimbop served steaming hot in a stone bowl.The menu is pure Korean and a delight from grilled fare like bulgogi to thefried mandoo, the perfect starter. The kimchi is carefully seasoned, notoverpowering. Stone Bowl offers caring service in a beautiful setting. (J.B.)$$. CC. FB. RS. 220-9111

LATIN AMERICAN

Antigua Mexican and LatinRestaurant

5823 W. Burnham St.

Latin American, Mexican and Spanish staples make up Antigua’s largemenu. You will find pupusas from El Salvador, empanadas from Argentina, lomosaltado from Peru and that Spanish classic, paella. Though the menu covers alot of territory the preparations are authentic and everything is worth a try.Bring out the sangria. (E.R.) $$$. CC. FB. RS. SB. FF. 321-5775

El Salvador Restaurant

2316 S. Sixth St.

A classic Salvadoran item is pupusas, corn cakes with a choice offillings that are grilled. Delicious! Salpicon is seasoned minced beef that isserved at room temperature with excellent homemade tortillas. Chicharron conyucca is chunks of pork meat that have been fried to a crisp served over yucca,a root tuber much like a potato. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. 645-1768

MEXICAN

3 Magueyes

2423 S. Sixth St.

Mexican seafood is the specialty of this extensive menu.Red snapper Veracruz differs from tradition but is a lovely deep-fried wholefish topped with avocado salad. Most dishes are conservatively seasoned, butthere are items that will challenge even the most dedicated chili fan. Thecamarones a la diabla are very fiery, while the beef lomo with an arbol chilesauce is positively incendiary. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. 383-5161

BelAir Cantina

1935 N. Water St., 226-2245

6817 North Ave., 988-8533

The BelAir Cantina is quite a place to be seen with itscurved roof and large banks of windows. It turns nearly open-air on warmerdays. The menu is that of a Mexican taqueria, focused on tacos, tostadas andburritos. They are sold singly, which allows for variety. Among the best arepork carnitas, carne asada and tilapia Baja style. The food is authenticMexican touches with a bit of California. Stop in and try out the latesttrend—Korean beef tacos. (J.B.) $. CC. OD. SB. Handicap access.

BotanasRestaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

Those who like milder Mexican cooking but still wantvariety will enjoy Botanas. Chicken enchiladas and pork tamales are always good,and the tortilla soup is comforting. Camarones a la diabla have an abundance ofshrimp, while the chiles espanoles are a delightful vegetarian dish in shortsupply at most Mexican restaurants. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS. FB. OD. 672-3755

Café Corazon

3129 N. Bremen St.

Café Corazon is a cozy little spot on a quiet Riverweststreet. The menu is mainly Mexican and the items are simple. Meat fillings fortacos, burrito and enchiladas include chicken, chorizo, carne asada andmechada, a Venezuelan-style pulled beef. Vegetarians can choose from soychorizo, grilled vegetables or true vegan options. The star of the menu has tobe the blue mussels in an interesting style incorporating chorizo andjalapenos. Café Corazon also serves a weekend brunch. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. SB.810-3941

Café El Sol

1028 S. Ninth St.

Located deep inside the United Community Center, El Sol’svisibility is relatively low, even though it has its own plainly markedentrance. But anyone who loves Mexican and Puerto Rican food shouldn’t overlookit. El Sol is notable for its daily Puerto Rican specials, but also serves up afine selection of enchiladas, tacos, guacamole and tostadas. Try a breakfast ofhuevos rancheros or good old Yankee eggs, toast and bacon. The Friday fish frybuffet features live Latin music. Open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. andFriday 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (D.L.) $. CC. FF. RS. 384-3100

CaféLa Paloma

606 S. Fifth St.

Brightly painted walls and colorful art offera sense of being south of the border; the warm bar room gives way to a cozydining area of tables and comfortable chairs. Friendly servers are ready togreet patrons with a basket of freshly made tortilla chips and salsa. Withappetite whetted, it is no challenge to find something to appeal to every tasteon La Paloma's menu. Vegetarians take note, there are a lot of meatlessdelights here too! (S.H.G.) $-$$. FB. 226-5803

Cempazuchi Comida Brava

1205 E. Brady St.

The interior offers a hint of the menu with a colorful riotof Mexican handicrafts, most from Oaxaca. The splendid regional menu features adaily Oaxacan turkey mole, duck tacos al pastor and chicken pipian. Thetraditional soups please, as do the lake perch tacos with tangy chipotlemayonnaise. The bar, with its fine tequila inventory, is a fun spot to samplefinger food with fresh fruit margaritas. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. OD. FB. RS.Handicap access. 291-5233

Chipotle MexicanGrill

600 E. Ogden Ave. 223-4710

3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380

15375 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, 262-796-0463

2711 N. Mayfair Road, 258-6649

Chipotle’s mission is to change the direction of America’sfavorite ethnic food and set an example for the food service industry. The menuretains the tastiness of familiar Mexican-American dishes while jettisoninganything unhealthy. The meat and dairy products come from animals that roamfreely. Most everything is made from fresh ingredients, down to the lime in themargaritas. Guacamole is prepared several times daily and the fresh-baked chipsare among the best anywhere. (D.L.) $. CC. OD. FB. Handicap access.

Cielito Lindo

739 S. Second St.

The dining room is a colorful Mexican fantasy with tropicalMexican murals on orange walls and a ceiling with a vivid blue sky and a gianteagle. Nobody will ever fall asleep in this room! The menu includes reasonablypriced Mexican standards with decent chile rellenos. Items with salsa verde andsalsa rojo are also worth a try. There are two dining areas, both with bars,and a patio. Though there are few items that are unique here, the cooking issound and the prices reasonable. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 649-0401

El Beso

5030 S. 74th St.

The exterior is like a Technicolor ChiChi’s, a largehacienda painted in blazing neon colors. The interior is a faux Mexican villagewith tables on several levels, a congenial bar and outdoor patio seating. Thefood here is quite good—definitely not a ChiChi’s clone. The menu features theusual tacos and enchiladas as well as spicy shrimp soup and sautéed steakstrips in a blazingly hot arbol chile sauce. (J.B.) CC. Handicap access.817-0362

El Cabrito

1100 S. 11th St.

The Cabrito name has been popularized around town by twovans serving lunch tacos. The mothership restaurant offers a wider range ofspicy, authentic food including tacos, tortas, burritos, gorditas and tostadas.A wide variety of meats are used but there are also vegetarian options. Thetacos al pastor are among the best in Milwaukee. (J.B.) $. CC. 385-9000

El Canaveral

2501 W. Greenfield Ave.

El Canaveral is set in a vintage Schlitz corner tavern. Theinterior is appealing with a front bar with beer tappers and a rear dining roomwith colorful Mexican decorations. A landscaped dining terrace is in the rear.The menu offers unpretentious Mexican fare with a nice grilled skirt steak,shrimp in several preparations and a large parrillada. Items of note are thecodorniz (a Cornish game hen with a mild chile paste), the birria made withlamb and the delicious cactus paddle salad. (J.B.) $. CC. FB. 671-7118

El Fuego MexicanRestaurant

909 W. Layton Ave.

El Fuego is a jumbo-sized Mexican establishment, but theamenities are nice with an inviting bar plus an outdoor patio complete withpalm trees and a cascading waterfall. The food ranges from above average toquite good. Guacamole is made on the spot and the shrimp cocktails are largeand a bit spicy. Do try the chicken with mole poblano. This kitchen has anexcellent recipe for this chocolate-based sauce. Prices are affordable, exceptfor the premium tequilas, of course. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. Handicap access. 455-3534

El Local

1801 S. 11th St.

El Local’s reputation rises from authentic Mexican tacosand other simple items, including exceptional tacos al pastor and carnitas. Thebirria, a goat meat soup, is as hearty as a stew. Seafood varies from the jumboMexican cocktails to a mixed seafood soup and whole red snappers in a classicpreparation. (J.B.) $-$$. Handicap access. 389-9789

El Senorial

1901 S. 31st St.

The menu is standard Mexican fare, but the selection isbroad and the quality consistent. Try chorizo tacos with a spicy punch or a bigplatter of shrimp fajitas. The house specialty is parrillada, a tabletop grillwith an assortment of meats. Start the meal with a good ceviche and finish withvanilla flan. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. Handicap access. 385-9506

Fajitas GrillCentro

530 E. Mason St.

Fajitas are clearly the specialty and are offered in manyways. They are made with chicken, pork, beef and even seafood or veggie. Forthe lighter appetite, try tacos made the traditional Mexican way with choppedcilantro and onions (no lettuce, tomato or American cheese). The corn tortillasare made on site and make quite a difference. (J.B.) $$. FF. 312-7799

Fiesta Garibaldi

821 W. Lincoln Ave.

Fiesta Garibaldioffers excellent, medium-priced Mexican food, in a festive and casual family-styleatmosphere. Known for friendly staff and quick service, they have a wideseafood selection, made with fresh ingredients. Enjoy delicious homemadehorchata, premium margaritas or creamy piña coladas. You’ll definitely betaking home a doggy bag, because they are very generous with the chips andsalsa, as well as the portions. (D.S.) $-$$. CC. FB.OD. Handicap Access. 645-4552

Habanero’sMexican Kitchen

869 N. Mayfair Road, 607-9025

3900 W. Brown Deer Road, 355-5680

With hearty greetings of “Amigos!” the Habanero’s serversgladly bring second baskets of their tasty complimentary chips and are alwayskeen on fast service from a sprawling menu encompassing generous portions offamiliar Mexican dishes. There are even vegetarian options and not all itemsare dialed down spicewise. Lovers of tequila will find 20 varieties along witha lengthy margarita list. (D.L.) $$. CC. FB. OD. Handicap access.

Jalapeño Loco

5067 S. Howell Ave.

Jalapeño Loco has a menu for everyone. If steak tacos and chickenenchiladas are your thing, you’ll be just as satisfied as the person who orderschiles en nogada or the mole Oaxaqueno. Try the pork ribs in salsa verde, atart sauce with a spicy kick. The setting is casual with a large fireplace anda bar serving fine gold margaritas. Seasonal specials make this one of the mostdistinctive local Mexican restaurants. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. FB. 483-8300

La Canoa

1520 W. Lincoln Ave.

Mexican seafood is the specialty; the dining room is a riotof color with chairs carved with images of every sea creature imaginable. Thebar resembles the hull of a boat. La Canoa’s menu has everything from oystersto langostinos, whole red snappers and even frog legs. The seafood cocktailsare huge and there are many soup options. Portions tend to be generous andfreebies include fish ceviche plus an empanada. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. Handicapaccess. 645-1140

La Fuente

625 S. Fifth St., 271-8595

9155 W. Bluemound Road, 771-9900

2423 Kossow Road,Waukesha, 262-717 9400

Tacos, burritos and enchiladas rule the menu here. Modestprices always draw a crowd. The menu offers a decent shrimp soup and camaron ala diabla for those who like their food very fiery. This is a fun spot forcerveza-swigging groups. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB. OD. LT. Handicap access.

La Perla

734 S. Fifth St.

With the restaurant’s expansive tequila selection, weekendshuttle bus to and from college campuses and mechanical bull shaped like a hotpepper, La Perla’s food is sometimes overshadowed by the party. These silly surroundings,however, house some surprisingly authentic Mexican cuisine. Entrées are markedby robust sauces and served on overflowing plates. Of course, if you just wanta margarita to wash down your nachos, you can get that, too. (E.R.) $. CC. OD.FB. LT. 645-9888

La Salsa

119 E. OklahomaAve.

The exterior is acolorful orange. The interior has a rainbow of colors thanks to colorfulserapes and sombreros. The menu is the type you would find on Lincoln Avenuewith menudo, many shrimp dishes and a parrillada. The latter is a tabletopgrill heaped with grilled chicken, beef, chorizo, onions and a banana pepper.It is also sold as a single serving, which is not always possible. It iseverything a good local Mexican restaurant should be. (J.B.) $. CC. FB. OD. Handicapaccess. 483-0522

Lala’s Place

3470 E. LaytonAve.

Cudahy is anunlikely spot for a Mexican restaurant but this former diner does the trick.Lala is the owner and manages to visit every table when she is here. Thekitchen makes a fine chicken mole and decent pork al pastor. The décor ismodest but this is a friendly place with even friendlier prices. A plate lunchis just $5.25 and a T-bone steak (the priciest entrée) is just $10.75. (J.B.)$. CC. 744-4417

Quiote

5814 W. Bluemound Road

If you remember the fine Mexican menu at the former OaxacaGrill, then you’ll enjoy Quiote, which has the same chef/owner. This meansintense moles made onsite, tasty shrimp tacos and chile rellenos that simplyare the best. Quiote is a small place with just five tables. Take a chance ongetting a seat and be rewarded with some fine Mexican fare. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. NA.698-2708

Riviera Maya

2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Riviera Maya is spacious with contemporary Mayan-inspireddécor. The menu is centered on six different moles served with a choice of fourmeat and two vegetarian options. Entrées and sandwiches include a cup of theexcellent sopa de tortilla, an inspired version of a traditional Mexican soup.(J.B.) $$. CC. FB. SB. Handicap access. 294-4848

Rudy’s MexicanRestaurant

1122 N. Edison St.

Rudy’s remains popular, with a menu focused on tacos,burritos, tostadas and an especially good chile relleno. Some items aregrilled, including chuletas rancheras, a pair of pork chops. Quick service andample seating make this a good pick for families and larger groups. (J.B.)$-$$. CC. FB. OD. 223-1122

Señor Sol

8129 W. Greenfield Ave.

Señor Solserves authentic Mexican cuisine with decently sized portions. Enjoy all theregular Mexican restaurant staples, like fresh homemade guacamole,complimentary chips and salsa, nachos, combos, enchiladas, burritos andtostadas— Señor Sol is known to be tastilyabove the average fare. Wash all this down with fresh margaritas, horchata andCorona. (D.S.) (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. Handicapaccess. 456-9955

Terra Restaurant & Bar

600 S. Sixth St.

Much of the menucould be from a Greek family restaurant. There are omelets, pancakes, burgers,pork souvlaki and even a Greek salad. But the Mexican items are exceptional,even in an area filled with Mexican restaurants. Shrimp a la diabla, Yucatecantamales and chicken tinga are among the highlights. The setting is more like alounge, with earthy tones and contemporary artwork instead of purple sombrerosand orange serapes. Even the enchiladas are above ordinary. (J.B.) $-$$. FB. Handicapaccess. 220-9940

Villa’sRestaurant

2522 W. Greenfield Ave.

This small eatery has a big menu and even larger servings,plus some interesting Oaxacan specialties. The only mole is a mole negro,delicious with chicken or pork. The gorditas are delicious with handmade corncakes and several choices of filling. More unusual is the tlayuda, a foldedtortilla the size of a small pizza with abundant filling. While the décor isbasic, the quantity and quality of the food more than compensate. Simplemargaritas are available as are a few Mexican beers. (J.B.) $. CC. Handicapaccess. 672-1943

MIDDLE EASTERN

Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

Casablanca has some of the best Middle Eastern food inthese parts. Of special note are the grape leaves, chicken sumac and some trulyexceptional shawarma. This is truly a menu of Eastern delights. Vegetarians aretreated regally. The weekday lunchtime vegetarian buffet is a great way fornewcomers to explore the delightful menu. Casablanca doubled its size with anupper-level addition. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. LB. RS. SB. Handicap access. 271-6000

Moe’s Middle EasternGrill

1814 N. Farwell Ave.

Delicious fried balls of ground chickpeas are but one of the delectabledishes available at Moe’s. The menu offers a gorgeous selection of freshlychopped salads, including the salata bil tahiniah, a zingy, flavorfulcombination of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley and tart tahini dressing. Allpriced at $4.99, the salads complement Moe’s sandwiches, soups and entrées.(E.P.) $$. CC.

Sababa

391 E.State St.

By daySababa is a café serving breakfast and lunch for the Downtown office crowd, butin the evening Sababa takes on another character. The area away from the officeatrium has a bar and a small lounge. And the menu offers Middle Eastern mezza,or small plates. It is appealing lighter fare with many items for thevegetarian. Meat eaters will enjoy kefta sliders and the beef tenderloin shawarmawrap. This is a delightful bar/lounge in a very unlikely location. (J.B.) $-$$.FB. CC. OD. Handicap access. 224-9507

Shahrazad

2847 N. Oakland Ave.

Arabian nights (and lunches) are a pleasure to behold atthis popular East Side spot for Middle Eastern cuisine. Vegetarians delight inthe many meat-free appetizers; fans of chargrilled lamb, chicken and beef willfind kebab plates filled past the brim. The dinner menu also offers Persianspecialties, mainly kebabs. Freshly baked desserts include the highlyrecommended warbat, an Arabic custard-filled pastry. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. RS.Handicap access. 964-5475

MONGOLIAN

Genghis Khan

725 N. Mayfair Road

Chinese food is on the menu, but the main attraction is theMongolian grill, where you can build your own meal—from a salad-bar selectionof vegetables, meats and condiments—and watch it sizzle. (D.L.) $-$$. CC. FB.RS. LB. Handicap access. 774-5540

PERUVIAN

Chef Paz

9039W. National Ave.

Peruvianand diner fare meet at this casual West Allis eatery. The chef/owner is MaritzaPaz, who has quite a talent with Peruvian dishes. Fish escabeche has Spanishorigins and is topped with pungent onions marinated in vinegar. The shrimpceviche is fine, marinated in lime juice and served with giant kernels of corn.Those with tamer appetites will find inexpensive weekday specials like meatloaf and roast chicken. (J.B.) $. CC. OD. BW. 327-1600

PIZZA

Balistreri’s

812 N. 68th St.

This is Wauwatosa’s destination for a good pizza. Familyfriendly, the old-time pizzeria offers many thin-crust pizzas along with a fewother items such as Sicilian steak, veal and pastas. But pizza is the reasonthe place is always so busy. (J.B.) $$. CC. FF. 475-1414

Divino Wine & Dine

2315N. Murray Ave.

Thisis the former Palermo Villa, long an Eastside institution for pizza. The newowners have kept the pizza recipes, but now their starter courses and entréeshave been expanded in this Sicilian-American menu. Starter courses vary formmozzarella marinara and fried eggplant to things like arancini (filled riceballs) and rapini (grilled broccoli rabe). The nice Palermo salad has conch andtender octopus. Most pastas and a few entrées are sold in smaller portions.This means that you can order both the beef tenderloin spedini and thefettuccine puttanesca without spending a fortune. (J.B.) $$. Handicap access.FB. 212-2222

Joey Buona’s

500 N. Water St.

Buona’s is about Chicago-style Italian. This means fineItalian beef sandwiches but also those stuffed pizzas that will feed an army.The décor is compelling in one of Downtown’s landmark buildings. The menubroadens to include other Sicilian-American dishes but the pizza and beef arethe reasons to come. (J.B.) $$$. RS. Handicap access. 272-8662

Lisa’s Pizzeria

2961 N. Oakland Ave.

Vintage red-and-white checkered tablecloths remindcustomers of Italian restaurants from days past. The pizza’s vintage in its ownright, baked with a crispy-crackled crust, plenty of zesty sauce and toppingsto boot. Consistently rated as an East Side favorite. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FB.332-6360

Little DeMarinis

2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The original Mama DeMarinis closed in 2012,but much to the relief of those who’d been craving a slice of their favoritepizza, Little DeMarinis is now open. Leading the new venture is thegranddaughter of Lucille and Vincent DeMarinis. Veronica Cieslak and herhusband Joe have the original handwritten recipes, so the crust, sauce andsausage will all taste just the way long-time patrons remember. For those newto DeMarinis pizza, that means a 1950s-style thin crust pizza, loaded withfresh, homemade sausage. (S.H.G.) $-$$. FB. FF. Handicap access. 763-5272

Maria’s Pizzeria

5025 W. Forest Home Ave.

Visit Maria’s Pizza, its three generations of family ownersand its loyal clientele for a glimpse into 1950s dedication and charm.Established more than half a century ago, Maria’s is decked out in festiveChristmas lights, paint-by-number religious pictures and Tiffany-style lamps.You’ll smell the delicious sesame seed garlic bread from a block away and thetasty breaded appetizers will have your mouth watering in seconds. Italianclassics such as spaghetti and lasagna are available and the enormous,signature thin-crust pizzas are made to satisfy any appetite. (S.M.) $-$$. CashOnly. Handicap access. 543-4606

Marty’s Pizza

16630 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, 262-782-5830

2580 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield, 262-646-3327

Since 1957, Marty’s Pizza transitioned fromcelebrated pizza place to beloved institution by serving up traditionalItalian-American comfort food in a casual atmosphere at affordable prices.Nearly 60 years later, Marty’s Pizza boasts locations in Delafield andBrookfield and a successful catering business that includes hosting specialevents and offering online ordering. And while Marty’s has clearly embraced thechanging times, recent visits to the Brookfield location revealed that thelocal favorite retained much of its old-fashioned charm without being outdatedwith a menu of subs, burgers and Italian entrées along with pizza. (E.P.) $-$$. CC. RS. Handicapaccess.

Pizza Man

2597N. Downer Ave.

Among the ruins salvaged to recall the old Pizza Man in its new spacewere the original bar and much of the old menu. Some artifacts, like thebag-and-tackle pulley entrance door, were replicated. Most important: thepizza. Fromthe first bite of our spinach, basil, onion, mushroom and half black olivesstaple, I was not disappointed. Many of the old favorites are back, plus itemsfor the health-conscious diner to indulge in without guilt. Pizza Man has beena perennial winner of Wine Spectator magazine’sAward of Excellence. (L.N.) $$. CC. FB. GF. LT. 272-1745

Pizza Shuttle

1827 N. Farwell Ave.

Pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ribs, chicken, pasta,seafood, gyros, shawarma, pita, subs, wraps, calzone, stromboli, every sort ofgreasy appetizer, garlic bread, bread sticks, homemade soups, salads, sundaes,shakes, malts, floats, cheesecake, funnel cake, cookies, soda and beer are onthe vast menu. “Best Of” awards for take-out, late night, cheap eats and fastdelivery fill a wall. The retro dine-in area has a front wall of windows,a classic photo booth and a Pac-Man video game. (J.S.) $. CC. LT. Handicapaccess. 289-9993

Pizzeria Piccola

7606 W. State St.

Mitchell International Air Port, Concourse C

At the Wauwatosa location, just order at the counter andfind an upstairs table. The menu centers on Neapolitan pizzas, single-sizedwith a thin center crust and doughy edges. All toppings are traditional Italianin combinations that can’t fail. There is also sautéed mozzarella as a starter,an arugula salad, pastas and decent paninis. A small selection of wine and beeris also served. (J.B.) $$. CC. OD. GF. Handicap access. 443-0800

RiverfrontPizzeria

509 E. Erie St.

Inside you’ll find a bar along with many windows facing theRiverWalk in a renovated warehouse space with marbleized concrete floors and ahigh ceiling with exposed beams. The excellent pizza is the focus, but the menualso offers appetizers, salads, pastas, sandwiches and a limited number of entrées.Geared toward casual, Riverfront Pizzeria is a fun place to be. (J.B.) $$. CC.FB. OD. Handicap access. 277-1800

Rustico Pizzeria

223 N. Water St.

Rustico is a more casual venue than its sister restaurant,Zarletti. The menu focuses on pizza with a few salads, pastas, paninis andappetizers. Outdoor dining is directly on the RiverWalk. The pizzas rank withMilwaukee’s best. The pasta prima vera is lovely with the flavor of grilledvegetables, while the pasta della nonna is as good as Zarletti’s. The menu isaffordable, making it a fine Third Ward dining option. (J.B.) $$. CC. FF. SB.Handicap access. 220-9933

SoLo Pizza

2856 N. Oakland Ave.

SoLo is the new name for the former Oakland Trattoria. Themenu is more focused on the wood-fired pizzas although entrée salads and a fewpastas remain. Design your own pizza here. There are three sizes and the costfor the many toppings is minimal, even for anchovies and prosciutto. The newinterior is more vibrant. Tile mosaics have flame designs and a lot of sizzle.$$. FF. RS. Handicap access. (J.B.) $$. CC. Handicap access. 964-2850

Transfer Pizza

101 W. Mitchell St.

The crust at Transfer is exceptional, thin and a bit puffyat times. The options are numerous. The white pizzas with roasted garlic are adelight, but the red sauce also rocks. Lunch here is one of the finest bargainsin town. Look for live music on Tuesday evenings. (J.B.) $-$$. FB. Handicapaccess. 763-0438

Zaffiro’s Pizza

1724 N. Farwell Ave.

The setting is definitely tavern, but they serve the besttraditional thin-crust pizza in town. No such toppings as duck sausage here;just one cheese is used and nothing is wood-fired. Stick to pepperoni, porksausage and anchovies. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS for 10+. FF. FB. LT. Handicapaccess. 289-8776

POLISH

Crocus

3577 S. 13th St.

The dining room is full of ethnic charm. While the menu hassuch unusual items as czarnina and tripe soup, most items are very accessible,including the beef roll-ups. The soups taste homemade. The pierogis (filledfried dumplings) are always good and the stuffed cabbage is traditional Polishhome fare. Don’t miss the perch with potato pancakes on Friday. (J.B.) $$. CC.FB. FF. Handicap access. 643-6383

PolonezRestaurant

4016 S. Packard Ave.

Polonez’s menu retains its hearty, homey feel. Stuffedcabbage and pierogis are tasty, filling fare and Fridays have a fish fry withfine potato pancakes. Daily specials include ever-so-tender beef roll-ups. Topit all off with a bottle of Polish beer. Try the Saturday night all-you-can-eatpolka buffet. (J.B.) $$. CC. SB. FF. FB. RS. GF. Handicap access. 482-0080

PUERTO RICAN

Café El Sol

1028 S. Ninth St.

Located deep inside the United Community Center, El Sol’svisibility is relatively low, even though it has its own plainly markedentrance. But anyone who loves Mexican and Puerto Rican food shouldn’t overlookit. El Sol is especially notable for its daily Puerto Rican specials, but alsoserves up a fine selection of Mexican favorites. Try a breakfast of huevosrancheros or good old Yankee eggs, toast and bacon. The Friday fish fry buffetfeatures live Hispanic music. (D.L.) $. CC. FF. 384-3100 ext. 275

El FarolRestaurant & Grocery

1401 W. Washington St.

A modest establishment in a residential neighborhood, ElFarol combines a small supermarket with a restaurant. The market has items likeroast pork, empanadas and papas rellenos. The illustrated menu is small withsteak with onions, roast chicken, fried fish and daily specials tending towardstews. Do order the Puerto Rican rice. Prices are reasonable and the flavorsring true. (J.B.) $. CC. 647-1899

La Isla

3500 W. National Ave.

La Isla offers homey Puerto Rican fare in a casual setting.The specialty is mofongo, mashed plantains with garlic in the shape of a balland served with a choice of meat. The mofongo is also stuffed with shrimp in agarlicky Creole sauce. Pork and fried chicken are also prominent in this menu.Daily specials tend to be slow-cooked stews varying from chicken and beef topork tripe with green bananas. This is honest Puerto Rican fare. Most itemsinclude rice and beans or a simple salad. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. NA. 882-7003

SEAFOOD

American SerbHall

5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

The Friday fish fry at Serb Hall is more than a meal—it’san event. Whether you’re chowing down on deep-fried cod, baked cod, perch,pollock, shrimp, chicken or Serb Hall’s specialty, spicy Serbian baked fish,you’ll take home memories as well as a doggie bag. For those pressed for time,use the convenient drive-through. (L.K.) $$. CC. FB. FF. 545-6030

The Anchorage

4700 N. Port Washington Road

The dining room features windows overlooking a tranquilMilwaukee River. As the name suggests, seafood is the specialty and is flown infrom all three coasts. Steaks are also featured. It’s a nice restaurant to findin a suburban chain hotel. (J.B.) $$$. CC. OD. FF. FB. RS. Handicap access.962-4710

Devon Seafood& Steak

5715 N. Bayshore Drive

Though part of a chain, Devon offers fresh seafood,discreet service and an elegant setting with abundant stonework and wood. Thefine fish changes daily; expect whitefish, salmon, swordfish and mahi mahi.Aged steaks are also offered, sold solo or with choice of seafood. Of note arethe fresh oysters and Maryland-style crab cakes. The Devon pays a lot ofattention to detail, which adds up to a fine-dining experience. (J.B.)$$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 967-9790

Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

Enter and you’ll first see a bar topped with white marble.The dining area also is white from the walls to the linens, a contrast with thedark hardwood floors. A long band of windows offer prime views of theCalatrava. The raw bar excels with the finest oysters in town. All seafood isultra fresh. The place gets noisy but who cares? (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. RS.SB. Handicap access. 395-4900

Joey’s Seafood& Grill

12455 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Go for the fish and chips, as the haddock is in a goodcrisp batter. Joey’s adds nautical charm to a small strip mall and the barmakes a comfortable watering hole. The prices are family friendly. In generalif you keep it simple Joey’s is enjoyable. You will not find oysters or Mainelobsters here but then again the prices are affordable, especially for weekdaylunches. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. Handicap access. 262-790-9500

McCormick & Schmick’s

2550N. Mayfair Road

MayfairMall is the first Wisconsin location of this national seafood restaurant chain.The dining room and bar are topped with a huge stained-glass dome. The settingis casual yet clubby. Seafood reigns here although a few steaks and pastas areavailable. The seafood is always very fresh and the raw oysters are quite good.Seafood preparations tend to be conservative and American—good sound food. Thesmaller lunch menu offers entrées at reduced prices and there are some goodhappy hour specials. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. RS. FB. 475-0700

Milwaukee SailLoft

649 E. Erie St.

The place is casual with an outdoor patio and bar and aspacious interior dining room. The menu offers sandwiches for lower budgets.The Maryland crab cakes are mighty fine and the Seafood Diablo is a pasta dishwith abundant treats from the sea. The house specialty is lobster boil. Landlubberswill find pork, chicken and a few steaks. Quality and preparation standout. Theriverfront views put you in the mood for seafood. (J.B.) $$-$$$$. CC. Handicapaccess. OD. FB. 223-0100

Molly Cool’sSeafood Tavern

1110 N. Old World Third St.

Molly Cool’s is a big series of dining rooms with two barsand prime views of the Milwaukee River. Outdoor seating is available along theRiverWalk. The focus is on seafood although steaks, chicken and ribs are alsoserved. The live Maine lobsters are displayed in a tank. The selection ofoysters and finfish changes daily. Happy hour specials include $1 oysters. Thisis a lively and noisy place at prime times, tranquil at others. (J.B.) $$-$$$.CC. FB. OD. FF. RS. SB. Handicap access. 831-8862

River Lane Inn

4313 W. River Lane

This former country store attracts a very urbane crowd.Fresh seafood is the attraction. Though there is a printed menu, with sanddabsand other unusual opetions, look for specials on the chalkboard. Hope to findgrouper and halibut cheeks. Wednesday features a Maine lobster boil. (J.B.)$$$. CC. RS. OD. FF. FB. 354-1995

St. Paul Fish Co.

400 N. Water St.

Located inside the Milwaukee Public Market, St. Paul Fishoffers a wide range of seafood for the home cook. It also has offersfull-service dining. Oysters on the half shell are served over shaved ice andthe steamed lobsters and fried clams bring back fond memories of New England.There are many sandwiches as well as grilled seafood entrées. (J.B.) $$. CC.Handicap access. 220-8383

Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack

1200 W.Canal St.

Thisis not a large place in winter with just nine interior tables. But in summerthe outdoor picnic tables seat many more. The Fisherman has a crab shack theme,so expect crab legs and daily fresh fish specials. Enjoy the oysters on thehalf shell and the intense shrimp bisque. Salads are novel and summery inspirit. Ribs and T-bone steaks are meatier options and there are sandwiches forlighter appetites and a daily fish fry of Lake Erie perch in a fine batter.(J.B.) $$. CC. OD. FB. Handicap access. 384-2722

SERBIAN

Fritz’s Pub

3086 S.20th St.

Thiscorner bar offers burek, pork shishkabob, chewaps and a Fritzburger of veal andpork. The chewaps are a shortened name for chevapchichi—tasty Serbian sausages.The burek (filled dinner pastry) takes an hour to prepare, but orders may bephoned ahead. They are also sold frozen to go. (J.B.) $. CC. FF. No handicapaccess. 643-6995

Old Town SerbianGourmet House

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

Old Town’s specialties include burek, a huge phyllo doughpastry with different fillings. Also good is the sarma, stuffed cabbage filledwith rice and smoked pork, and the excellent suckling pig. The chicken soup isalways excellent and the roasted red pepper salad should not be missed. Lunchesare a great find for the budget minded. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. FB. FF. RS. 672-0206

Three Brothers

2414 S. St. Clair St.

This former Schlitz corner tavern, a Bay View landmark,deserves a visit. Tables are crowded and the kitchen is slow, but the Serbianfood is mostly worth the wait. Bureks are huge and sarma (stuffed cabbage)always pleases. (J.B.) $$-$$$. Cash Only. FB. Handicap access. 481-7530

SOUP

The Soup House

324 E. Michigan St.

High-ceilinged, open and welcoming, The Soup House’sinterior is painted sky blue and decked out in eclectic, artsy furnishings,with potted plants along the ample windows. Attractive partitions make thedining area cozy and somewhat private, but leave its spaciousness unchecked.Six delicious rotating soups are the principal cause for this inspiredestablishment, but simple sandwiches, cookies and salads are also available.Enjoy a conversation with friends or peruse one of the many interesting bookslying around, while you take in the rich and varied flavors of The Soup House.(S.M.) $. Cash only. OD. NA. GF. 277-7687

The Soup Market

440 N. Water St. (inside Milwaukee Public Market), 276-4444

2211 S.Kinnickinnic Ave., 727-8462

5301 S.108th St., 414-529-8534

5330 W.Vliet St., 414-727-0699

111Kilbourn Ave., 414-727-0700

The Soup Market (called The Soup & Stock Market at itsWater Street location) offers tasty home-style selections. Pick up one of theseven daily soups, a baked potato, sweet potato or a hearty slice of quiche atthe Public Market branch, and dine upstairs where ample seating is availablewith an attractive view of the Milwaukee River and Third Ward. Bulk ingredientsare also for sale and Haley & Annabelle’s Vanilla Root Beer makes a smoothand unique beverage complement to any dish, with proceeds going to thenamesakes’ college funds! (S.M.) $. CC. NA.

SOUTHERN/SOUL FOOD

Ashley’s Que

124 W.National Ave.

Theoriginal Ashley’s is an inner city venue offering only carryouts. Ashley’s Quesports a Walker’s Point location with many tables and a bar. The specialty isbarbeque and Ashley’s has one of the best spicy & tangy sauces around. Thepulled pork, rib tips and chicken are the best though a very good fried chickenis served too. Also consider the shrimp and grits. Sandwiches are alsoavailable but barbeque is king here. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. OD. FB. Handicap access.276-7666

Maxie’s Southern Comfort

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

Maxie’s offers Southern food and hospitality. While muchis Louisiana in inspiration, starting with gumbo, jambalaya and po’ boysandwiches, there is Carolina pulled pork and shrimp with grits. Check out thefresh seafood and oysters on the half shell. Save room for the peach pie.(J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. FB. FF. Handicap access. 292-3969

Mr. PerkinsFamily Restaurant

2001 W. Atkinson Ave.

Business at this long-standing, African-American soul foodeatery rarely lulls, and with good reason. The food packs a hearty wallop tothe gut. Mr. Perkins makes everything from chicken and mac ’n’cheese to chitterlings and collard greens. Closes at 3 p.m. (J.L.R.) $-$$.Cash Only. 447-6660

SPANISH

España Tapas House

800 N.Plankinton Ave.

España is Milwaukee’sonly true Spanish tapas bar. The menu is all Spanish as is the wine list. Bitesize pintxos are the tiniest items on the menu. Other choices include olivesseasoned with sherry vinaigrette, calamari cooked with garlic and olive and Serranoham croquettes. The menu also has a few entrées, including paellas served in singleportions and simple servings of meat and seafood. Those who enjoy the diverseflavors of Spain will savor this place. (J.B.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. OD. GF.Handicapped access. 988-9468

STEAK AND CHOPHOUSES

Five O’ClockSteakhouse

2416 W. State St.

The menu is simple and all about meat. Call it T-bone,filet mignon, prime rib or porterhouse. Top it with buttered sautéedmushrooms—call it big. Even the rack of BBQ ribs barely fits on the platter.The décor is steakhouse retro, complete with a classic bar. (J.B.) $$$$. CC.RS. FB. 342-3553

Butch’s OldCasino Steakhouse

555 N. James Lovell St.

The first page of the menu is devoted to appetizers andsteaks, the second to seafood, other meats and combination plates. A complimentaryrelish tray arrives with radishes, scallions, carrots, celery and pepperoncini.Some very good crusty Italian bread is also on the way. This is a sign that youwill not be nickel-and-dimed here like at many upscale steakhouses. The entréesall also include a choice of soup or salad, and a baked potato. The steaks areall topped with whole mushrooms. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access.271-8111

Capital Grille

310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This high-end chain sets the standard for dry-aged steaksand fresh seafood. Maine lobsters run as large as five pounds. The Milwaukeebranch also has a fine setting with dark woodwork and attentive service. Steaksrank with the best locally. No detail is too small, from the heirloom tomatoeson the fresh mozzarella salad to the Courvoisier cognac cream on the steak aupoivre. The place seems made for expense accounts. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS.Handicap access. 223-0600

Carnevor

724 N. Milwaukee St.

The signage is hard to see, so look for a window showing abar and dining room with accents of wood, dim lighting and a warm glow. Alsolook at the diners savoring what are hands-down the finest steaks in thisarea—with prices to match. The Australian Kobe filet mignon runs to $160!Everything from soup to salad to sides is strictly a la carte, which can add upquickly. But the luxurious seating, polished service and just one bite of theblack peppercorn-crusted fillet should have everyone leaving with a smile.(J.B.) $$$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 223-2200

Dream Dance Steak

1712 W. Canal St.

(inside Potawatomi Bingo Casino)

Dream Dance is the showcase restaurant of the PotawatomiCasino. There are champagne and cognac carts as well as a tremendous wine list.The approach is contemporary with a focus on American ingredients. Whether you chooseseared scallops or venison, everything will be prepared with respect and skill.The décor is of contemporary luxury, the cutlery ultra pricey and everythingfrom the amuse-bouche to dessert, an exercise in good taste. The prices rankwith the most expensive but this is a worthy splurge. (J.B.) $$$$. CC. FB.Handicap access. 847-7883

Eddie Martini’s

8612 Watertown Plank Road

Frank and Dino could have used Eddie Martini’s bar as theirwatering hole. The drinks are potent enough to power the happy hour neon andthe atmosphere is always dark and cool behind impenetrable Venetian blinds. TheRat Pack would have dug the swinging music, not to mention the steaks andchops, the escargot and shrimp cocktails. Everything’s A-OK. (D.L.) $$$$. CC.FB. RS. OD. Handicap access. 771-6680

Jackson Grill

3736 W. Mitchell St.

A cozy establishemnt, Jackson Grill resembles a 1940ssupper club. Start with an appetizer of Cajun BBQ shrimp, more than enough fortwo. French cognac salad dressing has a retro steakhouse feel. The black angusfilet is one of the best steaks found locally, seared on the outside andperfect medium rare in the middle. This is the place for serious red meateaters. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB. FF. 384-7384

Joey Gerard’s

11120N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon, 262-518-5500

5601Broad St., 858-1900

TheBartolotta Restaurant Group’s supper club concept has two suburban locations.Start with a lazy susan (charge) with goodies like cheese, sausage and smokedtrout. Beef it up with a Merkt’s cheese ball, suggesting Wisconsin dining inthe 1950s. Naturally there are escargot and oysters Rockefeller. Steaks andtheir side dishes dominate the menu, but there are also supper club classicslike chicken Kiev and pan-fried lake perch. Both locations are popular, makingreservations a must. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. RS. FB. OD (Greendale only).

Milwaukee ChopHouse

633 N. Fifth St.

(inside the Milwaukee Hilton)

The upscale steakhouse has the meat to match the prices,from the veal chop to the bone-in-ribeye steak. The range of items includes seafoodand chicken. But appetizers and side items also shine from ahi tuna to grilledasparagus. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. RS. V. Handicap access. 226-2467

MilwaukeeSteakhouse

6024 W. Bluemound Road

Chef Richard Alvarado brings on big steaks, thick pork chopsand jumbo shrimp. The king of steaks is a 28-ounce porterhouse. Good luckfinishing it. Entrées all include a relish tray, salad, sourdough bread and achoice of potato. Order a baked potato and slather it with sour cream. Steaksand the Saturday prime rib special are the best to order here. If your focus ison succulent beef and abundant quantity this is your steakhouse. (J.B.) $$$.CC. FB. OD. Handicap access. 312-7891

Mo’s: A Place forSteaks

720 N. Plankinton Ave.

This is the original Mo’s, which now has outposts inIndianapolis and Houston. The prices and setting all say upscale. Start with aretro wedge of salad, then move to bacon-wrapped sea scallops and an MC Alpinefor an entrée. Surf and turf combines ribeye with an Australian lobster tail. Sidesare extra. (J.B.) $$$$. CC. RS. FB. Handicap access. 272-0720

Steak House 100

7246 W. Greenfield Ave.

The beef ranges from USDA choice to Black Angus at DowntownWest Allis’ classiest eatery. But there are more than prime rib and steaks.Appetizers range from escargot to riblets. Have an inexpensive sandwich orsplurge with a filet and lobster tail. Whichever you choose, prices are reasonable.(J.B.) $$-$$$$. CC. FB. FF. RS. Handicap access. 727-2222

The PackingHouse

900 E. Layton Ave.

The Packing House is one of those classicMilwaukee restaurants with top-notch food, pop and jazz in the cocktail lounge,a robust Sunday brunch and a drive-through Friday fish fry option. Service isalways professional and even large dinner parties will be served with ease.Steak, rib and seafood lovers will leave satisfied and the famous onion shredsare not to be missed. (L.K.) $$-$$$. CC. RS. FF. LT. SB. 483-5054

Ward’s House ofPrime

540 E. Mason St.

The bar room has a soaring ceiling, a great wine selectionand a select list of scotch and cognac. Prime rib is the specialty althoughchicken, lamb and seafood are served too. The bar has its own menu with lighterfare and some servings the size of tapas. The setting is pleasant, the seatingspacious and the service good. (J.B.) $$$-$$$$. CC. FB. Handicap access.223-0135

SUBS AND SANDWICHES

Chocolate Factory

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, 962-6770

W62 N577 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, 262-377-8877

2120 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 262-542-5405

13475 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, 262-997-0006

1077 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, 262-567-0625

1402 S. Main St., West Bend, 262-306-8894

161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee, 262-264-0015

Youwill always be a kid in a 1950s ice cream parlor when you step into a ChocolateFactory. The more than 25 flavors of homemade ice cream just scratch thesurface. They have flavored Coke’s, phosphates, fountain drinks, shakes, icecream sodas and other sweets. The subs are renowned for their warm, flaky,tender bread. The Chocolate Factory likewise offers sandwiches, croissants, hotdogs, salads, soups, and veggie chili. Most establishments have cute booths andadorable atmosphere. (D.S.) $. CC. OD at selectlocations. NA. Handicap access.

Chubby’sCheesesteaks

2232 N. Oakland Ave.

Many restaurants claim to serve Philly cheesesteaks yet fewprepare them as they should. The rules are simple. Begin with a soft roll, nota baguette. The beef is not sliced but chopped and heated on a grill. Onionsand green peppers are optional, and the preferred cheese is Cheez Whiz,although provolone and American are common substitutes. Chubby’s uses a softroll from Sciortino’s with fried onions and a gooey mesh of cheese. (J.B.) $.CC. NA. LT. 287-9999

Cousins Subs

Multiple locations

Cousins was among the earliest venues to introduce thesubmarine sandwich to Milwaukee. The chain (which has since expanded to otherMidwest states and even Arizona) features tuna, turkey breast, chicken breast,meatball, four varieties of cheese steaks and many other options all served onfresh Italian bread for a filling and flavorful meal on the run. Cousins alsooffers gargantuan party subs to take home and services many local delis andcoffee shops with its sandwiches. (D.L.) $. CC. NA.

Erbert andGerbert

2338 N. Farwell Ave.

The best thing about this sandwich and soup shop is thefood. The French bread is fresh and tasty, the veggies crisp, the meatsplentiful, the sauces well seasoned and the soup thick and hearty. In amini-mall just north of east North Avenue and open after hours on weekends, youcan carry out or grab a table. On the walls you’ll find original fairytales with charming illustrations by the franchise’s Eau Claire founder thatexplain the whimsical names of his delectable concoctions. (J.S.) $. CC.OD. NA. Handicap access. 273-3727

Georgie Porgie’s

9555 S. Howell Ave., 571-9889

5502 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-635-5030

Namedafter the English nursery rhyme, Georgie Porgie’s is a kid friendly place witha tree house theme (there’s a large tree in the middle of the dining room).Georgie’s serves frozen yogurt, custard and gyros along with Italian beef, BBQpork and salads. They have unique and hearty sundaes and burgers, includingSundae’s of the Month (grasshopper, anyone?) and Burgers of the Month. (D.S.) $. CC. OD. Handicap access.

Jimmy John’sGourmet Sandwich Shop

1344 E. Brady St., 272-3333

1532 W. Wells St., 344-1234

3129 N. Oakland Ave., 967-9014

767 N. Water St., 227-1166

Conceived as a healthier fast food choice for collegestudents, the meats, provolone and basic veggies are sliced onsite and tastefresh. Served on homemade French or thick-sliced seven-grain bread—orlettuce as a low-carb alternative—the subs are built, wrapped and tossed to thecashier in seconds. Soda, chips, kosher dills, hot peppers and cookies areavailable. Window and sidewalk seating are good for people watching. Theshop is popular with patrons of area nightclubs after hours. (J.S.) $. NA. CC.OD at select locations. LT.

John’s SandwichShop

8913 W. North Ave.

The longtime fixture in Wauwatosa reinvented itself a fewyears ago with a new interior and a healthier menu. Did you know that yogurthelps prevent hypertension or that olives are an anti-inflammatory? Such arethe captions on the menu, an offering with a slight Mediterranean accent. Amongthe delights are a Caprese burger, a Greek omelet and pomegranate pancakes. (D.L.)$. Cash Only. OD. 257-9347

Melthouse Bistro

1857 E. Kenilworth Place

The menu is built around cheese made in Wisconsin, from theexpected cheddar to the unanticipated feta. Little wonder that among the 20hearty sandwiches served on thick toast is a selection called the Cheesehead.Try the tasty tomato bisque (or the cheese and beer soup). And no surprise: youcan order extra cheese on anything for a small surcharge. (D.L.) $. NA.271-6358

Philly Way

405 S. Second St., 273-2355

1330 E. Brady St., 763-8875

The Philly Way prides itself on the authenticity of itsPhiladelphia cheese steak, serving it with shaved ribeye and onions cooked onthe grill. There is a choice of cheese, but purists will want the Cheez Whizfor a big gooey mess. Optional ingredients include peppers and mushrooms. Thetiny place is so authentic that it was declared the best cheese steak jointoutside Philly by none other than PhiladelphiaMagazine. (J.B.) $. CC. OD. NA.

Potbelly SandwichShop

135 W. Wisconsin Ave., 226-0014

5725 N. Bayshore Drive, 963-9032

17800 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, 262-796-9845

12455 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, 262-781-3150

Potbellyis a nationwide submarine sandwich chain, specializing in warm, thin-cutsandwiches. Customers can choose between regular or multigrain bread, and thebuns are toasted during their efficient sandwich-making process. The freshtoppings include oil, seasonings, vegetables, different cheeses, salami, roastbeef and chicken breast. The chain also carries salads, soups, chili, sides,shakes, malts,and smoothies. (D.S.) $. CC. OD.Handicap access.

Sammy’s Taste ofChicago

1234 S. 108th St., 774-0466

1225 Robruck Drive, Oconomowoc, 262-567-1245

Like alittle politics with your comfort food? Yes, Sammy’s Taste of Chicago may havesome anti-Democratic propaganda on its walls, but it’s all in good fun, and itdoesn’t scare any left-wingers away. People of all affiliations come for theChicago dogs, fast food and low prices. Some features are Philly steak, onionrings, Italian beef, corn dogs, fries, cheese curds, burgers, mozzarellasticks, shakes, malts, and root beer floats. It’s definitely kid friendly.Don’t drive to Chicago. You can get your dog fix, here. (D.S.) $. CC. OD.

Suburpia

116 E. Layton Ave., 727-8300

2264 N. ProspectAve., 271-6300

612 N.Water St., 287-2000

Suburpia introduced the submarine sandwich to manyMilwaukeeans in the early ’70s—a time when their menu was a good cure for themunchies and their clever radio ads were sung by the still-unknown JohnBelushi. Suburpia still offers the Davey Jones (tuna), Reuben James (cornedbeef), Gold Coast (ham) and Miles Standish (turkey). Served on sub-shaped bunsloaded with cheese, mayo and chopped salad in a tangy dressing, the subs are soheavilly laden that the filling tends to slide out of the buns. (D.L.) $. CC.NA.

THAI

Bangkok House

4698 S. Whitnall Ave.

This is the spot for Thai purists. Flavors are less spicy,a bit sweeter and oh so right. The squid in the spicy salad is cooked toperfection and the shrimp curry has a sauce made in the house. Thebeef-with-been-sprouts soup is superbly seasoned. It’s tops for Thai in thearea. (J.B.) $$. CC. RS. LB. Handicap access. 482-9838

EE-Sane

1806 N. Farwell Ave.

The main menu is an extensive list of Thai items, withnoteworthy options such as the fresh spring rolls and curries with morecharacter than usual. But the more interesting menu focuses on Lao specialties.There are green papaya salads (not vegetarian) and meat salads with names suchas larb, namtok and koi beef. Dishes are spiced on a scale of 1 to 10. Few dareto venture above 7. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. RS. Handicap access. 224-8284

ElephantCafé

1505 N. Farwell Ave.

Owned by the same family behind EE-Sane, afew blocks to the north, the café’s setting is far more modern with a cozy barand an elephant-themed décor. The menu is smaller than EE-Sane’s but stilloffers several dozen options. The usual curries and spicy salads are offeredhere plus Thai soups and noodle dishes. Vietnamese pho is also available, bigbowls of noodle soup. Other items not on the EE-Sane menu include crying tiger,a spicy beefsteak salad, and grilled lemongrass pork chops. (J.B.) $-$$. CC.FB. RS. 220-9322

Jow Nai Fouquet

1978 N. Farwell Ave.

It might be the tiniest Thai restaurant in town, but sizeisn’t everything. This cozy place pays attention to the small details. FreshThai herbs are used fsreely, whether in lemongrass soup or steamed mussels. Thecurry pastes are gentle but exactly what a Thai curry should be. Friday offersa selection of Thai fish dishes. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. FF. FB. Handicap access.270-1010

King & I

830 N. Old World Third St.

One of the first Milwaukee Thai restaurants, The King &I remains a good deal more upscale and a touch more expensive than the morecasual-minded Thai eateries that have joined its company. The chic, open layoutleaves the kitchen visible from the dining room. The 65-item menu includes mostThai staples, including noodle dishes and curries, as well as some interestingentrées, like a yellow curry and mango chicken dish prepared with bell peppersand cherry tomatoes. The default flavor of most dishes is mild, making thisrestaurant a good starter for diners new to Thai cuisine. A weekday lunchbuffet draws a large crowd. (E.R.) $$$. CC. RS. FB. LB. 276-4181

Mai Thai

1230 E. Brady St.

Mai Thai seems ripe for discovery by a newgeneration of Thai food lovers. The young owners have made a comfortablyinteresting place for casual and dress-up dining. The bar and restaurant aregood settings for conversation, romance, meetings or hanging with friends. Theatmosphere is easy, the staff helpful and charming, the food and drinkdelicious and the price right. All recipes are the chef's, a native of northernThailand where people like it hot. Select your degree of spiciness on a scalefrom 0-4. (J.S.)$$. CC. FB. RS. Handicap access. 810-3386

Singha Thai

2237 S. 108th St.

Tables are covered in rich, royal purple linens; entréesare served on blue-and-white hand-painted plates. Singha is the only Thairestaurant in the city that serves hou mok pla: fish filets layered over a bedof Thai basil leaves and cabbage, wrapped and steamed in a fragrant coconut milkcurry with undertones of hot pepper. It’s quite unlike anything else on thisextensive menu. (J.B.) $$$. CC. RS. Handicap access. 541-1234

Thai Kitchen

2851 N. Oakland Ave.

This small restaurant has an extensive menu of Thaistandards. Opt for tod mun, an exquisite appetizer of fish cakes. Tom yum goongis a fine example of this spicy/sour shrimp soup and the som tum (spicy papayasalad) is a textbook example. The prices are moderate appeals to the studentsand faculty of nearby UW-Milwaukee. (J.B.) $-$$. CC. Handicap access. 962-8851

Thai Bar-B-Que

3417 W. National Ave.

A photo-intensive menu makes ordering easy at ThaiBar-B-Que, a clean and cozy dining room nestled near several other Asianrestaurants on National Avenue. Curry dishes are exceptional here. Thetraditional red and green curries, served with choice of meat or tofu, areloaded with fresh, colorful vegetables and the aroma of fresh herbs. Forsomething more exotic, try the Kang Phed Ped Yang: roasted duck, eggplant,tomatoes and pineapple in a spicy red curry sauce. Service is attentive andrefreshingly unrushed, with a loquacious wait staff that chats at length withregulars and newcomers alike. (E.R.) $$. CC. RS. 647-0812

Thai Lotus

3800 W. National Ave.

The menu at Thai Lotus looks beyond Thailand to includeChinese and Vietnamese specialties like pho, steak kow and egg foo young. TheThai dishes, some of which can be sampled during a lunch buffet, tend to bespicier than their counterparts at Thai restaurants closer to Downtown. Seafooddishes are a specialty here, with options including curry catfish (lightlyfried and served with eggplant and peppers in a ginger-curry sauce), friedsquid, shrimp in the shell and scallops. There is also a large selection ofbubble teas and smoothies. (E.R). $$. CC. RS. 431-8489

Thai-namite

932 E. Brady St.

Thailand and Japan meet in this hybrid menu. The Japaneseitems are mainly sushi and sashimi, while the Thai are a bit of everything. Theplace is small and the setting contemporary and casual. The Thai food is nottoo spicy but a bit sweet. The fish cakes and tom yum soup are sure bets. Thereeven is a Brady Street Roll made with spicy tuna and tempura crumbs. Thebeverage selection is limited but there is beer, wine and sake. (J.B.) $$. CC.OD. RS. Handicap access. 837-6280

TURKISH

Tulip

360 E. Erie St.

The fare includes many kebabs of beef, lamb and chicken.Manti are tiny homemade beef-filled ravioli in a yogurt sauce. Vegetarians willbe pleased with the appetizers and salads, including some excellent stuffedgrape leaves. The décor has the Third Ward loft look with amenities like afireplace and tasteful displays of Turkish ceramic tiles. (J.B.) $$. CC. FB.GF. OD. Handicap access. 273-5252

VEGETARIAN

Beans &Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

OK, they are not strictly vegetarian, serving chicken andfish, too. But Beans & Barley has long been Milwaukee’s stalwart foralternative dining and a great place to people watch. The dining room is astriking example of contemporary design. On the way out, stop at the organicdeli and grocery. (D.L.) $-$$. CC. OD. Handicap access. 278-7878

Bombay Sweets

3401 S. 13th St.

The setting is spare with white Formica tables and plasticforks and cutlery. But this all-vegetarian East Indian menu is filled with rareand unusual delights. Lemon rice, pakoras, pooris, utappam and malai kofta areall recommended. Also look for coconut raita and chutney. And there is a bakerycounter filled with an array of Indian sweets and snacks. (J.B.) $. CC. OD. NA.383-3553

Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Road (Sendik’s Towne Centre)

The menu it totally vegetarian with raw, gluten-free andvegan options. The produce is organic and sustainable, as are the wines. Themenu is seasonally updated but the Café Manna burger is always available. It’sa lentil patty with Jamaican-influenced seasoning. Soups are pleasant, fromlentil to a refreshing watermelon gazpacho. (J.B.) $$. CC. OD. RS. GF. 262-790-2340

Outpost NaturalFoods

100 E. Capitol Drive, 961-2597

7000 W. State St., 778-2012

2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 755-3202

945 N. 12th St. (inside Aurora Sinai Hospital), 220-9166

Milwaukee’s long-running natural foods co-op (they helpedintroduce the city to the concept of healthy eating!) has deli and tablearrangements at all locations. (D.L.) $. CC. Handicap access.

Riverwest Co-opCafé

733 E. Clarke St.

Thecozy co-op includes a grocery stocked with vegetarian and vegan friendly foods;organic, locally grown produce; vegan baked goods and other natural items. Onthe café side, enjoy made-to-order sandwiches, soups, smoothies, brunches,lunches and dinners. Anything can be cooked vegan, with deliciously preparedseitan, tofu, and vegan cheeses. Make sure to take advantage of theme days,such as Taco Tuesday and Pizza Friday. (D.S.) $. CC.OD. NA. 264-7933

VIETNAMESE

Hue

2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The décor at Hue is simply elegant from the small bar tothe dining room. Start with an appetizer sampler complete with fried shrimp andsmall skewers of grilled beef. Banh xeo is a crepe filled with more beansprouts than meat. The pho is prepared with a fine beef stock and the slices ofbrisket are tender and flavorful. Prices are higher than at other localVietnamese spots but the setting and service more than compensate. (J.B.) $$.CC. FB. 294-0483

Phan’s Garden

1923 W. National Ave.

The menu has a split personality—half Chinese and halfVietnamese. The Vietnamese is the reason to visit. Many customers can be seeneating bowls of noodles with broth. Pho dac biet is a typical version with beefand rice noodles. The Vietnamese offerings are many with fine egg rolls,steamed rolls with pork, papaya salad and curries with lemongrass. (J.B.) $-$$.CC. 384-4522

Pho Hai Tuyet

204 W. Layton Ave., Town of Lake

Look for the house specialty, pho, a large bowl ofVietnamese rice noodle soup and a meal in itself. There are 25 versions, mostlyprepared with beef, chicken or seafood. Customize this with assorted freshvegetables, herbs and various condiments. Other options include excellentVietnamese egg rolls, green papaya salad and some very tasty grilled porkchops. (J.B.) $. CC. Handicap access. 282-8041

West Bank Cafe

732 E. Burleigh St.