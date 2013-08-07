The Comforts of Home

× Expand Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast

A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or fewer rooms available for guests, serving no meals except breakfast. Proprietors often develop strong relationships with their clientele and the buildings they care for.

The popularity of B&Bs has grown in a world of impersonal, cookie-cutter chain hotels. At the same time, large period homes—mansions by today’s standards—have become too expensive to maintain. Many of these impressive homes have been converted into B&Bs to preserve their legacy. So, next time you need a night away, visit one of the many B&Bs in our area to experience that cozy feeling of home without the demands of actually being home.

Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast

3046 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-342-9767

milwaukeebedbreakfast.com

This entirely brick house built by early-20th-century Milwaukee businessman George Brumder has been lovingly restored to its original Arts and Crafts/Victorian style. Six well-appointed rooms are available for guests. All have Direct-TV and DVD players and most have HD TVs, whirlpools and fireplaces. The 70-seat theater frequently hosts concerts and plays, especially murder mysteries. The facility can be rented for weddings. Halloween events are extra spooky at Brumder, with claims of a ghostly presence or two in this turn-of-the-century building.

Cold Spring Inn

1033 Plat Road, Hubertus

262-628-9836

coldspringinn.com

Located in a peaceful setting along the Oconomowoc River in the Kettle Moraine, the Cold Spring Inn is a luxurious modern escape. No antique furniture or lace doilies here. Contemporary comfort is guaranteed in the three simple but elegant guest rooms. The grounds surrounding the B&B include amenities such as a fishing pond, a pitch-and-putt golf course, hiking trails, private tennis courts and small vineyard. Daily fresh-squeezed orange juice and piping hot gourmet breakfasts are served in a lovely greenhouse solarium. A cozy wine and cheese reception at arrival puts guests at ease and puts everyone in the right mood for relaxation.

Eagle Centre House

W370 S9590 Hwy 67, Eagle

262-363-4700

eagle-house.com

Eagle has long been associated with Old World Wisconsin, known for period-costumed guides and historically accurate working homes and farms. The Eagle Centre House, located only miles from Old World, transports guests back in time as well. The Greek Revival-style building is a replica of an 1846 stagecoach inn, constructed by the proprietors themselves more than 20 years ago. With a fine attention to historical detail, the innkeepers are still sensitive to modern needs and offer free Wi-Fi. Breakfasts highlight locally sourced and organic foods whenever possible. The four guest rooms are chocked full of authentic details, including rope beds. Sleep tight!

Lawson House Bed & Breakfast

10265 W. Forest Home Ave.

414-427-8483

thelawsonhouse.com

This 1910s bungalow has been restored and decorated in a pleasing Prairie style. Three comfortable rooms boast private baths, Wi-Fi and TVs. If you are looking for cable stations, guests will have to venture into the relaxing common area. In cool weather the wood-burning fireplace keeps the room toasty and welcoming. The long enclosed porch is a pleasant place to enjoy a summer evening. Weekday breakfast is a simple affair and the innkeepers will work to accommodate the schedule of guests with early starts. Weekends feature a full hot breakfast cooked up by the hosts.

Manderley Bed & Breakfast

3026 W. Wells St.

414-459-1886

bedandbreakfastmilwaukee.com

Another beautifully restored Victorian mansion, Manderley, was built in 1886. Four guest rooms are available for visitors. Private bathrooms, TVs and, in two rooms, whirlpool baths ease stress. Wood-burning fireplaces and stained glass add to the cozy ambiance. Breakfast is one of the stars at this B&B as the innkeepers raise their own chickens in the peaceful back yard. It is hard to top fresh eggs at your breakfast table. The well-stocked “Guest Closet” has beverages and snacks on hand, freshly baked cookies add a good aroma and friendly hosts really put guests at ease. Perhaps it is these little “extras” that make this place feel so homey.

Port Washington Inn

308 W. Washington St., Port Washington

262-284-5583

port-washington-inn.com

The Port Washington Inn offers five lovely rooms, some with views of Lake Michigan. All of the comforts of home are there too: private bathrooms, soft chairs, modern tech like good cell reception, TVs and free Wi-Fi. The rooms and common spaces are pleasingly decorated with vintage furniture appropriate to the 1903 building. The remarkable made-from-scratch breakfasts are served buffet style so guests can choose what they like. Freshly baked bread, the inn’s own cultured yogurt and secret family recipe granola add special touches that start the day out right.

Schuster Mansion

3209 W. Wells St.

414-342-3210

schustermansion.com

Step into a time long past at the Schuster Mansion. Tastefully decorated with Victorian trappings to match the structure, guests will feel as though they are the personal guests of George Schuster’s family back in 1890. With a closer look at any one of the six—soon to be seven—guest rooms, one will realize there are still plenty of modern conveniences. All of the rooms come with free WI-FI, TV’s with DVD players and air-conditioning. All but the third floor rooms have a private bath. Breakfast at Schuster Mansion is a shared experience in the Grand Dining Room with delicious food prepared by the innkeepers.

To learn more about Wisconsin Bed and Breakfast establishments, visit wisconsinbandb.com or popular travel sites.