Cosecha Creative Space a Place Where Art and Ideas Flourish

× Expand Gathering Place by the Water activity book produced by the Cosecha Creative Space.

“A community is not a physical place, or a location. A community is a state of mind,” says visual and performance artist CK Ledesma. It’s a statement that rings true and should resound more clearly in these uncertain times. Morale amongst the general population seems to be at a low, and community through art has always been a driving force to lift spirits. It was Ledesma’s aim to make that a mission, even though it meant having their hands full and constantly being on the move.

Community never pauses, nor should it because that is would be antithetical to the core of its ethos. “Growth comes from outgrowing niceties and staying quiet is what keeps systems that hold us back in place,” Ledesma says. Although that may not be the mission statement of Cosecha Creative Space, it is definitely embedded in the roots of the collective, which blossomed in 2017. The members of Cosecha meets in many places, often in the home of someone that is part of the group.

Ledesma was awarded the artist residency for the Cesar Chavez Quest for the Neighborhood initiative. It was the “Farm Project” so there was no better name than “Cosecha,” a word that means “Harvest.” Unfortunately, Cosecha came to a halt temporarily when Hurricane Maria befell Puerto Rico, Ledesma’s home where his family still resides. They used the remaining funds from the residency and went to Toa Baja, their hometown, to assist in relief efforts for the next three months.

Upon returning to Milwaukee, Ledesma worked to secure another grant and found one through the Milwaukee Public Library, which partnered with Artists Working in Education (AWE), to host the artistic residency funded through National Endowment for the Arts. Those funds were used to reinvigorate Ironboard Café in Puerto Rico, where 2500 plates of food were made and served to the public.

The funding also created an unlikely art project in Milwaukee where artists meet to share food and discuss art. Nourishment is a common ground over which any and everything can be discussed. One of the topics discussed was murals; Cosecha members have envisioned and contributed to murals are created seen all over the city, including the bus shelter on the corner of North and Humboldt. It’s a row of faces, with bright and sometimes muted colors, which come together harmoniously, like a hook in a song that hits at the right moment.

Another recognizable mural is the SI SE PUEDE on 16th Street—a place where the message is felt strongly. It is only appropriate that another mural by group members is on the building housing Woodland Pattern, who are assisting in Cosecha’s latest project—an activity book aptly titled Gathering Place by the Water. It includes activities for both children and adults and is the fruit of a collaborative effort. Tandem restaurant has a recipe in the book, local artists have contributed drawings for coloring, and it can all be found on Cosecha’s Facebook.

Gathering Place by the Water was created as a means to stimulate creativity during the pandemic, as most of us are staying inside.

Cosecha’s latest project, “Proyecto Con Bif,” involves sending a box of food and seasonings to people, along with a playlist and recipe. It’s meant to transport you into the home of Ledesma and his mother, Marisol Borrero, where their favorite dish was being prepared, a ground beef hash with rice. She is his biggest collaborator and through her there is inspiration to make masks to go out in public, create murals and prepare food.

Cosecha proves community is a state of mind, and it makes the strong argument that art is as well.