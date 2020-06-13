Dozens and Dozens of Things to Like About Milwaukee

× Expand Sergio Estrada Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

As a proud, native Milwaukeean who left the city for New York years ago for big-time journalism and corporate public affairs, I often have found myself defending my birthplace about many aspects of life. This is not as difficult today in light of the devastating civil unrest throughout New York City which, almost surely, will not be replicated here.

Being a devotee of vintage movies with many New York friends who share my passion, I often hype my defense of the city by naming famous people they know of and love—including noted film stars—born or raised in Milwaukee. Among them, to wit:

Singer Al Jarreau; sax man Bunky Green; TV’s Oprah Winfrey; band leader Woody Herman; Israel Prime Minster Golda Meir; Gen. Billy Mitchell; pianist Liberace; magician Harry Houdini; film director John Ridley, and iconic actors Spencer Tracy, Pat O’Brien, Gene Wilder, Jack Carson and Dennis Morgan.

These days, I can crow about Milwaukee on the verge of the national spotlight by hosting the televised Democrat presidential nominating convention in August. And the awesome Bucks may well provide more bragging rights by becoming NBA champions even without hosting games at new Fiserv Forum when play begins again in July.

Perhaps the most frequent Milwaukee insult I hear from snooty denizens of the Big Apple is its reputation as a small town with harsh winter weather known mainly for beer. It's simply considered by many as fly-over country, and often confused with Minneapolis. Many feel the only thing west of the Hudson River is New Jersey.

Fuhgeddaboudit!

When rushing to Milwaukee’s defense, I’m sometimes greeted by streetwise New Yorkers’ most biting put-down, in typical Brooklyn-ese: “Fuhgeddaboudit!

Yet, I try to hold my own by touting my hometown’s wonderful county parks system, the gorgeous lakefront I enjoyed as a student at nearby Lincoln High School, leafy suburbs and its compact, big-city downtown with everything in walking distance.

Sports-wise, I grew up here watching the NBA’s Milwaukee Hawks in the 1950s at the Arena, before they moved to St. Louis. In the 1970s, I cheered from out of town as my alma mater, Marquette University, sailed through several all-winning basketball seasons led by legendary coach, New York native Al McGuire.

Ironically, when recalling those MU teams—highlighted by the 1976-77 NCAA championship—I remind New Yorkers how many key guys hailed from New York. Names such as coach McGuire and players George Thompson, Dean Meminger, Ric Cobb, Earl Tatum, Bernard Toone, Sam Worthen and Allie McGuire.

In those days, the exciting NBA Bucks were led by New York-native, 7-foot Lew Alcindor, later to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I often returned to watch, as I have in recent years, to see the Bucks routinely beat my new fave Brooklyn Nets at Bradley Center.

During every visit, I look up outside am reminded of when I could see it from my office as an editorial writer-columnist (1986-87) at The Milwaukee Journal, kitty-corner from the building at the corner of 4th and State.

Annoying Knicks

After arriving in New York in the ‘00s and being exposed to the annoying fans of the Knicks, I chose the New York Nets, champions of the old American Basketball Association—with sensational Julius “Dr. J” Erving. I remained a Nets’ fan through their move to New Jersey in the NBA (1976), and, finally, to Brooklyn (2012).

At this writing, it appears the NBA will resume its truncated season—halted March 11 after several players tested positive for the coronavirus—at ESPN’s sprawling Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This is good news for the awesome Bucks, with their 53-12 record.

Generally considered the best team in the league—and a lock to win the Eastern Conference—the Bucks are led by the dynamic, 6-11 Giannis (Greek Freak) Antetokounmp, who was averaging a whopping 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds-per game and seems almost unstoppable.

Boasting a talented and extremely deep team—including Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, George Hill, Wesley Matthews, Sterling Brown, Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova and Pat Connaughton—the Bucks are so formidable almost no other team is eager to face them in the playoffs.

Almost except the Brooklyn Nets—to the delight of my New York friends. While finishing only 30-34, they now are led by a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The 6-11 Durant—arguably, the best player in the NBA— has been out since June 2019 with a torn Achilles tendon playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The 6-2 Irving—a dazzling ball-handler—averaged 27.4 points in 20 games with the Nets before forced out by a shoulder injury. Included were 50 in the season’s first game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 54 vs. the Chicago Bulls.

Adding to the excitement of a possible Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets playoff series, is that the Bucks’ imposing 7-foot center, Brook Lopez, is a long-time former member of the Nets—and the team’s all-time leading scorer. So, fireworks can be expected when this latest version of a smaller city vs. a really big city gets underway.

Thus, with my hometown again about to get some deserved credit on several national fronts, it’s fun to remember what often is said in big-time sports: “Let the games begin!”