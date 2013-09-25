Where They Drink

×

Dani Kuepper

Artistic Director, Danceworks Performance Company

Brocach Irish Pub

1850 N. Water St.

414-431-9009

brocach.com

The well-known Milwaukee choreographer enjoys drinking Spotted Cow at this popular Irish pub and restaurant close to the Danceworks Studio. The dancers go as a group after rehearsals or performances to wind down or discuss the work. They like the late-night food, Kuepper says, and Brocach has a special partnership with DPC. Audience members who present their ticket at the bar after performances get two drinks for the price of one.

×

Matt Kemple

Founder/Producer of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival; Artistic Producer of Pink Banana

Theatre Company

John Hawks Pub

100 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1

414-272-3199

johnhawkspub.com

Kemple is a gentle powerhouse whose impact on comedy and play development in Milwaukee is increasingly remarkable. He loves the outdoor seating along the river at Hawks where he drinks IPAs, especially the Lakefront Brewery’s version. The Pub is a close neighbor to Pink Banana’s busy Underground Collaborative performance space in the Plankinton Building Downtown. “It’s so relaxing by the river and the view is fantastic,” he explained. “I forget that the city has such beautiful spots!”

×

Billy Ray Olsen

Founder, Angry Young Men Ltd Puppet Company

Veggas Pub

2479 N. Fratney St.

414-988-9743

The creator of Night Of The Living Dead: The Puppet Show and its dozen-member cast and crew have gathered post-rehearsal in this Riverwest pub since it was called The Pub. The new Veggas management noticed there was no spot for all of them to sit and bought an extra-large table. “How many places will do that for you?” Olsen asks. “They’re also nice enough to keep plenty of Lakefront pumpkin beer on tap for us during the season.” He describes the bar as rowdy, friendly and cheap, a place where pinball is played, football is watched and good ideas are occasionally conceived.