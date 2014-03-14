Where They Drink

Kyle Cherek

Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow bartenders. The human experience across the bar is the most important. You have that, and even a shitty beer tastes better.” When he isn’t intentionally pairing his drinks with food, his favorite libation can be found at dimly lit rustic gastropub, Hinterland. The Rye Kyle, a drink named on his behalf, is comprised of Rehorst gin, a splash of rye whisky and a sugar cube soaked in bitters with an orange twist. “I said yes to hosting “Wisconsin Foodie” over a Rye Kyle in 2006. A lucky drink to be sure.