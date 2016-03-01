Egg Tempera and the Mysteries of the Universe

It was an elderly Russian gentleman with a beard like Leo Tolstoy’s and a tenuous grasp of the English language that first convinced Katherine de Shazer that art could express the mysteries of the universe. In his classroom thick with plumes of incense smoke and the hypnotic sounds of musical chant, de Shazer was introduced to the archaic artistic techniques of egg tempera.

Her prowess with egg tempera, her interest in ancient iconographical traditions and her ability to forge works of spiritual depth have earned de Shazer a month-long artist in residency position at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. On Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., de Shazer will lead a workshop for adults called “Illuminated Letters.” Working on vellum, participants will illuminate texts with paint and gold leaf. The workshop is $30 for CCC members and $38 for non-members. From 12-5 p.m. on March 9, 16, 23 and 30, de Shazer will be present to demonstrate her creative process and chat with visitors.

43rd Annual Juried Show

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Room W199

Each year, three prominent local arts professionals sift through submissions from student artists across Greater Milwaukee. The crème de la Cream City is then exhibited in an annual show at UWM’s Union Art Gallery. This year, Eddee Daniel (Milwaukee area artist and writer), Keith Nelson (artist and founder of Usable Space Gallery) and Nirmal Raja (associate lecturer and mentor artist in residence at RedLine Milwaukee) have juried the event’s 43rd iteration. The exhibition opens with a reception and awards ceremony on Friday, March 4 from 5-8 p.m.

Mad Hatter Tea

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

The phrase “mad as a hatter” has its origin in 18th- and 19th-century England when mercury was used in the production of felt. Daily exposure to the element resulted in mercury poisoning and its concomitant effects of mental confusion, emotional disturbances and social ineptitude. Such foibles are not to be expected at the Charles Allis Art Museum’s family friendly Mad Hatter Tea gathering on Saturday, March 5 from 3-5 p.m. Milwaukee actors will present a play of the Mad Hatter’s tea party while attendees enjoy tea, sandwiches and hors d’oeuvres. And, of course, there will be prizes for the best adult and best child’s hat.