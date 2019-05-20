Enjoy Milwaukee for Free This Summer

× Expand Hank Aaron State Trail

For a few glorious months each year, Old Man Winter frees Wisconsinites from his icy clutches and let them enjoy some fun in the sun! Luckily, we’ve got lots of free options in Milwaukee County to get outdoors and enjoy healthy doses of nature, arts and culture.

Be sure to check Shepherd Express’ “This Week In Milwaukee” section every issue to keep up with all the latest news on summer happenings in and around Milwaukee!

Walking, Biking and Skating

Beerline Trail

Named for a corridor once used for transporting ingredients to the old breweries in the area, the 3.7-mile asphalt Beerline Trail runs north from Pleasant Street and heads south along the west side of the Milwaukee River thorough Gordon Park, ending just north of Capitol Drive. Users can enjoy the sights and sounds of the lively and thriving Riverwest, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods along the way.

Hank Aaron State Trail

This 14-mile paved urban trail, named in honor of a Milwaukee Braves and Brewers legend, runs through Milwaukee County starting east from the Lake Michigan shoreline near Discovery World and running west to the Milwaukee-Waukesha county line. Notable sights along the way include Lakeshore State Park, Harley-Davidson Museum, Three Bridges Park, Historic Soldiers’ Home grounds and Milwaukee County Zoo. Public art and colorful murals can be spotted during your ride.

Kinnickinnic River Trail

Although this trail is short (just over two miles), it offers a mixed experience of an on-road bike lane and an off-road paved trail. The trail runs parallel to an active railroad line and goes through Lincoln Village and Bayview. Users can enjoy the wildlife along the Kinnickinnic River, thanks to river restoration efforts by citizens and conservation groups.

Lakeshore State Park

Formerly Harbor Island, this urban state park is almost completely surrounded by water. A 1.7-mile path lets users enjoy stunning views of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan. The park hosts 70 species of indigenous and migratory birds each year, and grey and red foxes also call the park home.

Oak Leaf Trail

Nearly a quarter of this 125-mile trail hugs the Lake Michigan shoreline, taking users on a picturesque journey throughout Milwaukee County. Nine main branch lines throughout the trail explore areas such as the Menomonee and Root River neighborhoods and South Shore lakefront parks. The Zip Line branches off of the Milwaukee River Line to offer a traffic-free connection from Estabrook Park to Brown Deer Park by following an old rail line.

Mountain Biking

Milwaukee County Parks offer four mountain bike trails, ranging from easy to intermediate. These are Kegel Alpha Mountain Bike Trail in Whitnall Park; Hoyt Mountain Bike Trail near Wauwatosa’s Hoyt Park; Oak Hill Mountain Bike Trail, which is north of Currie Park in Wauwatosa; and Bubba’s Woods Mountain Bike Trail on West Burleigh Street, east of the Menomonee River Parkway.

Nature Trails and Hiking

Havenwoods State Forest

Havenwoods State Forest, located between Mill Road and Silver Spring Drive along Sherman Boulevard, has six miles of trails that wind through prairie and trees. Although the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources operates the land, admission is free, and no state parks vehicle sticker is required.

Milwaukee County Parks (various locations)

From small neighborhood parks with diverse wildlife to lakefront paradises like Doctors or Grant parks with ravines, flora, fauna and sandy beachfront, Milwaukee County Parks’ trails cover all interests: birding, exploring woodlands or just taking a relaxing reprieve in Nature with a capital “n.”

Three Bridges Park

With a little help from some passionate citizen volunteers, city officials and public-private partnerships, nature is reclaiming this 24-acre Menomonee River Valley urban retreat that was not long ago a post-industrial desert. The park has two miles of hiking and cycling trails and river access for fishing.

Free Stuff!

Free Museum Days

Milwaukee treasures such as the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes and Milwaukee Art Museum have designated free admission days during the week for Milwaukee County residents. Visit county.milwaukee.gov for more information on which locations offer free admittance throughout the summer. Heading into fall, don’t miss free admission day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Free Festivals

There’s an abundance of free art, music and ethnic food festivals throughout Milwaukee this summer. Some returning favorites include the Ozaukee County Fair (July 31-Aug. 4); Armenian Fest (Sunday, July 21); Bastille Days (July 11-14); Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party (Saturday, June 29); Garfield Avenue Blues, Jazz, Gospel and Arts Festival (Sunday, July 21); Locust Street Festival of Music and Art (Sunday, June 9); and Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair (Aug. 10 and 11).