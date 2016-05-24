Learning and Conserving with Kohl’s Wild Theater

× Expand Photo by Richard Brodzeller

If you hear a band of pirates singing sea shanties at the Zoo this summer, don’t be alarmed. In fact, you should definitely check them out. Kohl’s Wild Theater is entering its sixth season of providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This professional theater company offers miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-specific skits every day starting Memorial Day weekend. The featured catchy songs and chatty puppets aren’t just an entertaining diversion from the animals. These shows are designed to enrich your Zoo experience, and call attention to important issues.

“The focus of the program is to teach, entertain and inform young audiences about major conservation issues,” says Theater Coordinator Dave McLellan. “Specifically, we try to find issues that are directly tied to the animals we have here at the Zoo. The idea is you can come to the Zoo, see and experience the animals, but then also see our shows that give broader context to the situations facing animals in the wild, and the kids can learn about what they can do to help.”

The shows created by McLellan and his team all feature conservation topics that kids can specifically have a strong impact on, as well as ties with an animal at the Zoo. For example, one of the stage shows this summer is The Treasure of the Sea , a swashbuckling adventure about pirates seeking treasure. However, their bounty isn’t gold doubloons, it’s fish, and through a puppet penguin, the pirates learn about how much “treasure” they should be plundering. The play is an allegory for sustainable seafood—a conservation measure used to prevent overfishing and protect the health of animals like penguins.

“The penguins are very special to us at the Zoo,” says McLellan. “We start the show with what people need to know, but then we use all of our creative energy to figure out how to make it fun for everybody. We have the adults laughing, there are puppets and music to keep the younger kids engaged, and through all of this, they’re going to keep that sustainable seafood message with them.”

The KWT actors are just as engaged with the story as the kids. “The performers are the backbone of the company; they’re all professionals,” says McLellan. “Anyone who works in professional children’s theater knows that it’s no different than any other type of theater. The commitment to the characters, the commitment to the work—we do it the exact same way we would if we were at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. We don’t do a different style for kids; we just do a great show.”

“Kohl’s Wild Theater is very helpful with teaching the actors about the Zoo and what it’s trying to accomplish,” says actor Ami Majeskie. “I’m not just an actor, I’m also learning about the animals, conservation and what we can be doing to help. We get to be involved, too, which is really impressive.”

Actors like Majeskie perform in shows that extend beyond the Zoo as well. KWT offers free outreach programming for the community, including performances at Summerfest, but especially for local schools. Even during summer months, the company visits kindergarten through middle school students to perform longer productions while still emphasizing the importance of conservation.

A brand new production coming next year to outreach locations is Aldo Leopold and the Ghost of Sand County . KWT has partnered with the Leopold Foundation to shine the spotlight on the family of Aldo Leopold, a Wisconsin native considered to be the “Grandfather of Conservation.” The production, which McLellan describes as “Hardy Boys-esque,” will feature the actors portraying Leopold’s children as they unravel the mystery of their father’s ghostly abduction.

Obviously, the Theater chose to craft a performance about Leopold because of his ties to conservation, but more importantly, he is a part of Wisconsin’s history, thus potentially enhancing the students’ curricula. “We want to keep that legacy going with our audiences,” says McLellan. “Let them know that where they live is a historic place for people who care about nature.”

Whether it’s through ghosts, pirates or penguins, Kohl’s Wild Theater aims to entertain, but more importantly, to show that the Zoo is a symbol of conservation—and that there is much to be learned from the animals inside. “We have a very compelling way to connect kids to nature,” explains McLellan. “They’re going to have their imaginations engaged. This is a best-in-class experience you aren’t going to get at other zoos; I think we’re very lucky to have this in our community.”

Kohl’s Wild Theater performs four times daily at the Milwaukee County Zoo from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. For more information on this event and other outreach programs, visit zoosociety.org.