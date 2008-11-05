Learning the Dance

×

When you think of the Milwaukee Ballet,visions of sugarplum fairies probably dance though your head. But there’s muchmore to the organization than holiday performances of The Nutcracker, especially in the realm of dance education. The Milwaukee Ballet Schooloffers something for everyone and, now, everywhere. Increased enrollment,state-of-the-art studio space and national recognition are creating a buzz inevery corner of the city.

Both a training ground for professionaldancers and a way to stay fit, the Milwaukee Ballet Schoolserves nearly 2,000 students year-round, ages 3 to 85. Increased marketingefforts upped the school’s enrollment by 20% in 2007, prompting theconstruction of a top-notch studio in Brookfield.

“MilwaukeeBallet School’snew location allows us to encircle the city and offer our classes wherever youare,” says Rolando Yanes, director of the Milwaukee Ballet School. The school,headquartered on Milwaukee’snear South Side, also operates a branch in Fox Point.

Founded in 1975, the Milwaukee Ballet School provides agraduated system of study catering to every skill level. Class offeringsinclude Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet, Classical Ballet, Modern Ballet, Pointeand Pilates. Milwaukee Ballet Schoolis the only dance school in Wisconsinaffiliated with a professional ballet company, which allows its students tobenefit from exposure to professional dancers, live music and costuming fromthe company.

“Our school is open to the community.When we see talent, we nurture it,” Yanes says.

World Class

Yanes, a native of Cuba who has been the Milwaukee Ballet School’s director since2004, began his career dancing in a professional company in his homeland at theage of 18. He came to Milwaukee in 1996 to dancewith the Milwaukee Ballet after a stint in Brazil. At the time, he had nevereven heard of Milwaukeehe just knew that it wasclose to Canada.Now Yanes proudly boasts, “I’ve performed with many companies around the world,and the Milwaukee Ballet is among the best.”

Explaining the transition from performingto teaching, Yanes says, “When you perform, you rehearse for so long and youhave three minutes and it’s all over. When you teach, you have your whole lifeto enjoy seeing your students grow and perform; it’s more rewarding for me togive the kids my knowledge.”

Once Milwaukee Ballet students progressthrough novice levels of study, they have the opportunity to audition for theMilwaukee Ballet II program. Established in 1978, the Nancy Einhorn Ballet II,whose namesake pays homage to a prominent benefactor, serves as a springboardfor aspiring professionals to perfect the skills necessary for a career with aprofessional company. Of the 25 professional dancers in the Milwaukee Balletcompany, 10 are graduates of the Ballet II program, including four new memberswho will premiere in the 2008/09 season. According to Milwaukee Ballet ArtisticDirector Michael Pink, “The success of our school and trainee programs filtersup to our professional company and contributes to the overall success of theMilwaukee Ballet.”

In addition, Milwaukee Ballet School hosts a six-weeksummer program for more than 150 national and international students. Foradvanced students, the school offers two summer programs: a six-weekPre-Professional Summer Program and a three-week Intermediate Intensive SummerProgram. An audition is required for admittance into either program andscholarships are available.

Accreditation

The Milwaukee Ballet School recently becameaccredited through the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD). Thisrecognition earns the Milwaukee Ballet School the reputation as the only schoolin the Midwestand one of only 13 in the nationthat has met the high national standardsof excellence in dance education. Most professional companies lack theresources and manpower to complete the arduous review process, which can takeup to two years.

This distinction will allow the Milwaukee Ballet Schoolto expand its network and entice more international dancers by offeringbenefits such as academic credit for classes, federal financial assistance,expanded health care options for student families and student work visas. Aboveall, say its leaders, the Milwaukee Ballet Schoolstrives to remain a community resource and inspire dancers of all ages andskill levels. As Yanes tells students, “Dance like you are dancing in a blackbox and nobody is watching you. Dance because you love it.”