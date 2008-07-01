Midwest Speed Racers

That'san account of the first
TheM2MTT traditionally takes place the first Saturday after the Fourth of July andhas developed a devoted, secretive following.
ScottJohnson, part owner of Fuel Café, organized the first few M2MTTs along with hisfriends. His inspiration came largely from a 1963 British film, The Leather Boys. The film has a racescene that starts at the Ace Café in
TheM2MTT is similar, if not as theatrical. They traditionally started at Fuel Caféand raced up to Bob's Java Hut in
"Itstarted with me and a bunch of guys I knew, but got kind of out of hand,”Johnson recalls. “We started with 35 the first year, and the next year weprobably had a hundred."
Arider named Mark from
"Theremust have been a hundred bikes at the Fuel,” Mark says. “(Scott Johnson is)very laid back, yet hugely enthusiastic. The Fuel crew is dread-headed, piercedand tattooed in the best urban tradition. It's a weird yet wonderful place.You've gotta like a joint that booms out speed metal before opening in themorning."
Getting Crazy?
Afterthree years, Johnson decided to stop organizing the race. He was afraid thatthe races would be affiliated with his businesses, although they never actuallywere. Plus, it had gotten too big for him to handle. "It got a littlecrazy, and I didn't want to be involved anymore," he says.
Thatcould easily have been the end of the ride, but the M2MTT had gained a devotedfollowing that wanted the event to ride on.
Ispoke to the current organizer of the race, who wishes to remain anonymous dueto potential legal issues. I will call him "Racer X." Racer X droppedthe “TT” part of M2MTT, changing it from a race to a simple ride, also forlegal reasons. The year of each event replaced the “TT” in the title, making2008's race the M2M08. The race traditionally ran from Fuel to Bob's Java Hut,but the start and finish lines were rotated, along with the routes. The routeis different each year and mainly follows county ro
“In2002, a guy named Rutger Hauer, at least that's what I remember, organized (therace),” Racer X says of how he came to be in charge of the ride. “I spoke toRutger in early 2003 and he said he didn't want the task of organizing it. Iwas afraid my favorite ride would become history. Somebody had to take control,and that someone was me.”
Manyof Racer X's fellow riders have expressed their appreciation for his efforts.In 2005, a rider from
"Thero
Ofcourse, not everyone understands the appeal. In his account, Christian saysthat his co-workers seemed confused by his weekend plans.
"It'shard to explain this event to people not in the know," he notes."‘Let me get this straight,' [they would say]. ‘You're doing a race fromMilwaukee to Minneapolis, and you don't care what place you come in?'"
Christiananswered them by saying, “Buddy, if I finish the race, don't get hurt and stayon the route, I'm a winner.
“Theyall just shook their he