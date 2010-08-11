Milwaukee Ballet in Colombia

×

Santiago de Cali is Colombia's third-largest city andthe dance capital of that South American country. It is thehome of the National Ballet of Colombia and its professional dance academy. InJune, Calihosted the fourth International Ballet Festival, a weeklong event featuringperformances by 17 companies from 12 countries. The Milwaukee Ballet was one ofthree companies chosen to represent the United States. The others wereRiver North Chicago Dance Company and Diablo Ballet, from Walnut Creek, Calif.

Dance plays a vital role in South American cultures.The government-sponsored festival, which is completely free to the public,offers Olympics-style opening and closing ceremonies in the city'sbullringTeam USA Milwaukee Ballet tracksuits were sponsored by Andrea andAnthony Bryantas well as discussions, workshops and multiple performances byeach company. Other presenting companies included the Australian Ballet, theHong Kong Ballet, Germany'sBallet Magdeburg, the Czech Republic's Bohemia Ballet, Spain'sNational Flamenco Ensemble, Japan'sEna Ballet, the National Ballets of Chile and Cubaand major companies from Argentina,Paraguay and Colombia.





The Milwaukee Ballet is not well known outside of the United States, but Artistic Director MichaelPink's story ballets have had great success in England,Australia, New Zealand andcities in this country. Juan Carlos Peñuela of Cali, the festival's ballet master,seeking companies to invite, visited Milwaukee in 2008 to see Pink's work andteach classes with the dancers. He returned several times, and was impressedenough to submit the ballet's name to the Festival Committee, which made itschoices after viewing tapes of work from many competing companies. The U.S.Consulate provided support for the participating American companies.





Rich and Rare Opportunity





The festival provides a rich and rare opportunity fordancers and choreographers from many parts of the world to see and drawinspiration from the work. It was Michael Pink's first visit.





“Despite the economic and political climate of thecountry, it is inspiring to see such a high value placed on dance that it ismade available free of charge to its citizens,” he says. “And to see and beseen by dancers from around the world, to have the dancers sitting and talkingtogether, to feel the connectedness of world dance and dancers, is inspiring.”





Milwaukee Ballet leading artists Luz San Miguel,Darren Christian McIntyre and Douglas McCubbin presented excerpts from two ofPink's large ballets, Dracula and Esmeralda. The latter, based onVictor Hugo's story of the hunchback of Notre Dame and with a score by PeterPan composer Philip Feeney, will open the Milwaukee season this fall. The former is one of Pink's most popular shows in and outside thiscountry. McIntyre also performed his solo piece Amadeus, inspired by thePeter Shaffer play and film, set to Mozart's music.





All agreed that it was valuable exposure for thecompany. “We would certainly be at the high end to be invited back,” McIntyresays. “We made a very strong impression and peoplenow want to see more of Michael's work, and several choreographers decided toenter our ‘Genesis'international choreographic competition.”





The Caliperformances also marked McCubbin's retirement from professional dancing. Thisfall, he'll begin a new role with Milwaukee Ballet as assistant operationsmanager. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Pinkinvited him here from the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2004. Now he's a U.S. citizen.McCubbin has danced the role of Dracula hundreds of times in three countries.His work has taken my breath away, but that will have to be another article.





According to McCubbin, “TheMilwaukee Ballet is one of the fastest-growing companies in America rightnow. Peter Pan sold out completely before it opened; people were outsideevery night scalping tickets, holding signs begging for tickets. I wouldchallenge anyone to show me another company in the USA right now where that happens.”