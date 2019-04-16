Milwaukee—A City of Festivals, Parks, Beer and Much More

If you live in Milwaukee but only venture to the Lakefront for the occasional fireworks show or big summer event at Henry Maier Festival Park, you are missing out on one of the best assets of the city. Milwaukee’s Lakefront is a beloved destination all year long.

Winter

Ring in New Year’s Day with the traditional Polar Bear Plunge! Whether you choose to participate or simply observe the mad dash into (and often rapidly out of!) frigid Lake Michigan, you’re almost guaranteed a great laugh. Alternatively, if there’s snow on the ground, kids and kids-at-heart will love bundling up and racing down St. Mary’s Hill or Lafayette Hill on a sled. As an added bonus, if you end up too chilly, stop in at Colectivo Coffee (1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) to warm up with a hot drink.

Spring

Spring is the perfect time to take a stroll along the water or ride a bike along the Oak Leaf Trail before the onrush of summertime crowds. You can also check out the annual Family Kite Festival near the McKinley Marina during Memorial Day weekend. Springtime is also great for a visit the Northpoint Custard (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) and get Bartolotta’s version of a burger-stand favorite. It’s only open seasonally, so grab a fantastic burger and shake while you can.

Summer

As summer begins in earnest, the lake is a draw just to catch the cooling breeze (“cooler by the lake!”). Sun worshipers flock to Bradford Beach to soak up the rays and cool off in the water. Have fun in the sand by joining the Recreation Department’s Beach Volleyball League or get out on the water by taking sailing lessons at the Community Sailing Center (1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive). Satisfy your creative side and shop for new art at the popular Lakefront Festival of the Arts in mid-June. The final days of June and early July make music lovers rejoice, as Summerfest takes command of the festival grounds. Big name acts and local talent alike draw huge crowds, while the lake air keeps everything somewhat cooler than places well inland. Festa Italiana, German Fest, Irish Fest, PrideFest and many other Lakefront festivals take place on the Maier festival grounds throughout the summer. At the end of July, catch the awe-inspiring Air and Water Show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Fall

In autumn, after the large-scale events have mostly ended and temperatures begin to dip, serenity returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront, and fall colors abounds along the wooded areas of Lincoln Memorial Drive. Get up early to enjoy a stunning sunrise or visit the restored North Point Lighthouse (2650 N. Wahl Ave.) to gain a perfect vantage point for taking in the beautiful autumnal colors. Wander the trails and paths through Lake Park and immerse yourself in one of the prettiest times of year along Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee Alfresco

While Milwaukeeans don’t shy away from outdoor pursuits in the chilly winter months, summer’s warmth tends to lure us from our dwellings with far greater ease. Few things are more delightful than pulling bikes out of storage, dusting off those hiking boots, or simply taking a cruise in your car with the windows down. Whatever your activity level is, there are plenty of places to enjoy the great outdoors around Milwaukee.

Parks

× Expand Havenwoods State Forest (6141 N. Hopkins St.)

Milwaukee County has long been blessed with a legacy of natural beauty. As the city was growing, land was set aside for public use starting in the 1880s. Renowned landscape architects of the time—most famous among them Frederick Law Olmsted, the genius behind New York City’s Central Park—were hired to plan and create the system of parks we still enjoy today.

Milwaukee is also home to a state park. Havenwoods State Forest (6141 N. Hopkins St.) is the only urban state park in Wisconsin. Six miles of hiking trails also double as a perfect cross-country ski trails during the winter months. Havenwoods’ nature center offers programs throughout the year to promote enjoyment of nature; children will especially love participating in a geocaching adventure or earning a “Wisconsin Explorer” badge by completing booklets available at the nature center.

Urban Ecology Center

What began as a community effort to clean up the natural areas along the Milwaukee River has grown into an organization with three locations: Riverside Park (1500 E. Park Place) on the East Side; Washington Park (1859 N. 40th St.) on the North Side; and Menomonee Valley (3700 W. Pierce St.) on the city’s South Side. Educational classes strive to connect children and community members with nature. Memberships to the center come with perks such as kayak, snow shoe and camping equipment rentals, so you can explore the outdoors without the expense of buying your own gear.

Biking

× Expand Photo credit: Peter DiAntoni

Milwaukee may have lucked out by having so many former rail lines, because the happy consequence of that has been the creation of several bike trails and paths that crisscross the city along those former train routes. Those who take the time to explore the trails may find opportunities to take in some breathtaking views or discover secret nature pockets which haven’t be touched by urban sprawl. Long trails such as the 120-mile-long Oak Leaf Trail are mostly made up of paved asphalt or crushed gravel, with occasional connecting city street portions. Go to the library or look online for maps of the bike trails, and you’ll find that you could navigate the county—and beyond—by pedal power alone.

Beer Gardens

Milwaukee’s German heritage was happily celebrated the day the Estabrook Park Beer Garden (4600 Estabrook Parkway) opened back in 2012. Since it was so well received by the public, several more permanent beer gardens have been ensconced in other parks (as well as the creation of a traveling beer garden) in the following years. An outdoor beer garden is all about community. Bring the kids, share a communal table with neighbors and raise a stein to summertime! The city’s beer garden season typically runs from April to October.

Neighborhood Festivals

Everyone knows about Milwaukee’s premier Lakefront festivals, but the smaller, closer-to-home festivals may be just as much fun and are usually free. From the big ones like Bastille Days in Cathedral Park that span several days to the smaller one-day affairs like Brady Street Festival, there is always a lot to see and do. Sample foods from local vendors, enjoy music from hometown musicians and/or national acts and generally celebrate our community. While the Lakefront festivals attract the most media attention, smaller summertime ethnic festivals take place across the greater Milwaukee area. Check out Armenian Fest in Greenfield, Taste of Egypt in Oak Creek and Serbian Days on the city’s South Side. On any given weekend in summer, you will likely have more than one festival to choose from, so get out and party!