Milwaukee County's Neediest Animals May Just Find Homes

Luckily, that hasn't stopped local animal welfareorganizations from trying.
Central Bark in Menomonee Valleyand the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) areteaming up to host MADACC's first off-site adoption event for theirlong-term animals. Approximately, 10 dogs will be happily awaiting futureowners from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
Melanie Sobel, executive director of MADACC, isecstatic to get the ball rolling. "If people want to help Milwaukee County's neediest animals, this is theevent to go to adopt a dog!" she says. "MADACC's goal is to providean outlet for the wonderful adoptable animals at MADACC that are not selectedby other animal welfare agency adoption programs but still deserve a secondchance at life."
Jessica McCann, owner of Central Bark and hugesupporter of MADACC, has graciously offered her facility as a venue to showcasethese animals on a regular basis (including cats), according to Sobel.
So individuals are encouraged to come and mingle withdogs that are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, heartworm tested andflea/worm treated prior to adoption. A $100 adoption fee will be requiredalong with a $12 licensing fee for Milwaukee County residents.
Central Bark is locatedat 333 N. 25th St.