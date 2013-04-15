Milwaukee Day 2013

× Expand Don Rask

Contest winner Jim Lange rings the bell at Milwaukee City Hall Sunday morning to commence the city’s second (or depending on how your count, its third) annual Milwaukee Day celebration. The holiday’s creators were inspired by the similarities between the date April 14 (4-14) and the city’s area code (414). The event was celebrated Sunday with short film screenings, a fashion show and live music. The spirit of Milwaukee Day seemed to move the struggling Milwaukee Brewers, too. It took 10 innings, but the team came from behind to beat the Cardinals in San Francisco; it was only their third win of the season.