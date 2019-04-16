Milwaukee for the Kids

Planning a day in the city with kids but unsure where to start? In addition to the sparkling Lakefront, neighborhood parks and seasonal festivals, there are lots of other places in the city that are geared for the entertainment of Milwaukee’s small fry. The good news is that parents will likely enjoy them, too!

A great must-visit place with kids is the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (929 E. Wisconsin Ave.). Hands-on exhibits provide opportunities for learning and playing for kids of all ages. A special baby and toddler “Pocket Park” area keeps the littlest ones contained while they explore (and provides something of a break for tired parents). School-age kids will treasure the chance to take control in the “Home Town” area. Kids can pretend to drive a bus, shop the grocery store, fix a car, go to the bank and generally spark their imaginations. Varying special exhibits and themed-activity days makes Betty Brinn a little different with each visit.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, it makes sense that science museum Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive) has dedicated a large portion of its facility toward fresh water preservation and other water-related exhibits in the aquatorium area. Large expanses of the building look out onto the lake, so it is nearly impossible to not consider the importance of the water to Milwaukee when at Discovery World. Like at Betty Brinn, there are many interactive exhibits for kids, yet older kids and adults will still find plenty to enjoy here. Computer nerds will love the technology exhibits, and music enthusiasts should plan extra time to enjoy the beautiful guitar collection in the Les Paul House of Sound exhibit.

The Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road) is home to 348 animal species and offers a full day’s worth of fun for the family. On warm summer days, visitors can stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds, taking in the way a wide range of animals enjoy the Sun. Education classes for the kids often come with a rare glimpse behind the scenes, while special events like the popular “Feast with the Beasts” offer a chance to sample tasty food and listen to music on the park-like zoo grounds.

Open year-round, the best time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo may actually be during the winter. Bundle the young ones up well and brave the elements for the reward of being able to stay in front of your favorite exhibits for as long as you’d like with no competition for prime viewing. But, in any season, the zoo is a lot of fun. Be sure to plan for a ride on the Safari Train, which circles the grounds and provides a pleasant break for tired feet.

In a cold weather climate, the winter months can be very difficult for those who enjoy green things. Milwaukee parents in the know have been taking their children to the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (524 S. Layton Blvd.) since it opened in the 1960s whenever they needed a reprieve. The three themed glass domes feature different climates to showcase different types of plants. The Tropical Dome, especially popular in winter, boasts some 1,200 humidity-loving plants that are typically only found in jungles and rainforests. The arid Desert Dome has all sorts of rare cacti and succulents. The third dome hosts five different specially themed shows throughout the year. During winter holidays, it’s packed with poinsettias; during spring holidays, it’s full of lilies; but the show that captures the fancy of the youngest of kids to the oldest of grandparents is a miniature train show that usually runs through the dome during the first few months of the year.

A trip to the First Stage Children’s Theater (Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St.) is a perfect diversion for imaginative kids. Favorite classic children’s books are brought to life in play or musical form and either way, the stage will be simply set and the acting top-notch. An age-range recommendation is available for each play performed during the season, so you can get a gauge on whether or not a particular play will be suitable for your child. Kids particularly seem to enjoy the question-and-answer period that follows most performances, where the cast comes onstage and picks a few questions from the audience to answer.