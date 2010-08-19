Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene

×

is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozentheater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows willbe serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration.





Milwaukee

Acacia Theatre Company





ATC holds a unique position in Milwaukee's theater community as the solepresenter of Christian-based theater. From William Shakespeare to Neil Simon,Acacia strives to stage productions that allow Christians and non-Christiansthe opportunity to view their lives in relation to God. “We present shows thatare safe for the entire family”, says business manager Melinda Rhodebeck. “Weoffer the classics, lesser-known and original productions every season, withmany of our works relevant to the Christian faith.”





Alchemist Theater





“We are one of the most affordable theaters inthe city, with a maximum ticket price of $15,” says artistic advisor EricAaron. “We produce four shows annually, and rent the space the rest of theyear. We don’t really have a typical SeptemberJune season,” Aaron says. “Infact, we aren’t typical at all. Our Christmas show will be Rudolph the Pissed off Reindeer, and our Halloween show defiesdescription. Our audience is varied, adventurous and creativejust like us.”





Boulevard Ensemble StudioTheatre





As their website claims, there is no homogenization,no standardization and no "sameness"EVER. “Our mission is to offernew and re-emerging artists a platform to display their talents,” saysBoulevard’s artistic director, Mark Bucher. “In our 25th anniversary season, weare offering our audience what they repeatedly ask foreclectic and intelligentplays like Evan Smith’s The Savannah Disputation, a work combiningreligion and heavenly hairstyles.





“We individually greet ourpatrons,” Bucher adds. “We know them by name, and they are the best-lookingaudience in the city.”





First Stage Children'sTheater





Founded in 1987, FSCT has grown into a nationallyacclaimed company. With more than 300 annual performances, FSCT has become oneof the nation’s largest children’s theaters. “We present high-quality stagework for children and their families,” says marketing director JenniferHubbartt. “Unlike other children’s companies, we employ age-appropriate castingand use professional actors and technicians.” Most performances take place atthe Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, withtalkbacks after every show. “Our scripts are mostly generated bychildren’s literature,” Hubbartt says.





In Tandem Theatre





In Tandem places emphasis on the connection betweenthe written word and the audience. “We shake it up,” says co-founder JaneFlieller. “We offer comedies, dramas, musicals and new works (19 at last count)with quality as the common thread. We like to present topics that our audiencesaren’t familiar with, or perhaps not even comfortable [with].” In Tandemannually presents an alternative holiday show; this season it’s Scrooge inRouge. Now three years at the Tenth Street Theater, Flieller says, “We areeasy to get to [and] park, and we are a great value.”





Milwaukee Public Theater





MPT’s purpose is to be accessible, at no cost,to wherever people gather. Diversity is also an aim, which is reflected in theaudience as well as the company. Co-director Barbara Leigh explains, “We reachout with five resident troupes, including those geared toward youth, bilingual,special needs and seniors. Last year we presented 1,844 events to over 100,000peoplewith 98% of them free to the public.” MPT also produces the popular AllCity Circus Parade in September.





Milwaukee Chamber Theatre





MCT was founded in 1975 by local actors with afondness for literary classics. “It’s about the power of the written word,”says producing artistic director C. Michael Wright. “Everything we offer hasliterary merit, and the plays we choose are passionate, often bold, sometimeshumorous, and always personal.”MCT collaborates with university theater programs toprovide performing opportunities and internships. Based at the Broadway Center, MCT offers a 50% rush ticketsale before every performance.





Milwaukee RepertoryTheater





Established in 1954, the Rep is the oldest theatercompany in Milwaukee.Its Downtown home houses three performance spaces, rehearsal facilities,technical shops and administrative offices.“Our audiences can count on excellent acting,inventive and expertly crafted sets and costumes,” says managing directorDawn Helsing Wolters.“Withthree distinct stages, we can create the perfect atmosphere for any kind ofperformancea grand-scale epic or an intense, intimate piece. With 11seasonal productions plus A Christmas Carol, there’s something foreveryone.”





M.U.T.E.S.





The Marvelous Unspeaking Troupe of EntertainingScoundrels (or M.U.T.E.S.) is the nation's premier silent film sketch comedytroupe. Taking inspiration from the films of the silent era, The MUTES bringtheir own original scripts to life, either onstage or as roving festivalentertainment.“We are unique not only in Milwaukee, but the entire country,” saysartistic director Alice Wilson. “No other company does what we do.” The troupeperforms at various city venues, including Miramar Theatre, Turner Hall, moviehouses and festivals.





Next Act Theatre





“Milwaukeehas great theater, and every company has its niche,” says NAT’s managingdirector, Chuck Kakuk. “For us, it’s about mounting socially relevant plays. Wedon’t lead our audience to any moral conclusion, but rather we emphasize thediscussion. We’re also known for customer service. When patrons call, theyalways speak with me or with Artistic Director David Cecsarini.”NAT will be performing invarious venues until their new Fifth Ward theater is ready next year. “We havea slightly abbreviated season, but our new space will definitely make us‘up-close and personal,’” Kakuk says.

Off the Wall Theatre

Located in a tiny space across from the Pabst Theater,OTW is a small theater company with plenty of moxie. Whether musical or drama,intimacy is assured and innovative interpretations of old classics are common. Original works, often of a controversial nature, are included everyseason, and tickets are sold at a reasonable price. The upcoming seasonis typically eclectic, with productions ranging from the musical Guys &Dolls to Brecht’s Mother Courage. Artistic Director Dale Gutzmanalso holds a position with the Odessa Russian Drama Theatre.





Renaissance Theaterworks





RTW is Milwaukee'sonly women-run theater company. It was founded in 1993 with the mission tooffer professional theatrical experience to women, both onstage and behind thescenery. “We have a collection of artistic directors that makes for a uniquelymultifaceted outlook,” says marketing director Sarah Hwan. “We offer humanstories in which our audience will recognize something in themselves.” Originalworks, such as the popular Red Pepper Jelly series, are audiencefavorites. RTW performs at the Broadway Theatre Center,and offers a pay-what-you-can performance.

