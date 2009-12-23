Milwaukee Women in Hollywood

×

One of the most famouslines in film history—"All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for myclose-up"—was spoken in 1950 by has-been diva Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.In that same year, the film noirclassic D.O.A. cleverly reminded usto keep an eye on our cocktail, lest we should get poisoned.And Elvis taught us some scandalousmoves in 1957 when he gyrated in JailhouseRock.If you look even closer,beneath the layer of smoke and bourbon in this Hollywoodland, you'll noticethree elegant actresses in those three films with one common denominator: NancyOlson, Pamela Britton and Judy Tyler, beyond delivering color to fictitiousblack-and-white worlds, all hailed from Milwaukee.

Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.She was educated at UW-Milwaukee and discovered in Hollywoodafter transferring to California'sUCLA. Often called "Wholesome Olson" for her irresistible goodnature, she was pleasant, pretty and professional. She got the role of a lifetime in Sunset Boulevard, snagging an Oscarnomination as Paramount script girl BettySchaefer, while holding her ground opposite William Holden and Gloria Swanson. A racy movie at the time, the filmdepicted the nitty-gritty of Hollywoodglamour, where desperation and corruption ruled. While the others romanced their egosand illusions, Olson's character represented a shred of dignity. Although not as notorious as NormaDesmond’s line, Olson makes a commanding statement of her own, one thatexemplifies her character’s integrity: "I just think that pictures shouldsay a little something."

Though Olson was pairedwith Holden in several films afterward, they could never contend with theiroriginal success. Olsonput acting on hold to have a family, returning to movies after her divorce in1957. But with the girl-next-door pushing 30, she was met with the ageism ofthe film industry. Disneycame to her aid in the ’60s with TheAbsent-Minded Professor and Pollyanna,and she dabbled in Broadway and television until her retirement in themid-’80s.

Pamela Britton, born in1923, was also raised in Milwaukee, and took thelead in school plays at State Normal School and Holy Angels Academy. Britton began making the rounds in Hollywood when she was15, eventually mastering the sweet, ditzy blond persona and turning it to heradvantage. Perhaps best known asthe meddlesome landlady Mrs. Lorelei Brown in the TV show “My Favorite Martian”in the ’60s, her first big part was in Anchors AweighasFrank Sinatra’s girlfriend.

Britton’s mostsignificant role came as Paula Gibson, Edmond O’Brien's secretary and fiancée,in the slinky crime-drama D.O.A. Thisstylish film depicts a protagonist hunting his own murderer after beingpoisoned and having barely a week to live. Despitetheir rocky relationship, with Britton saying lines like, "You're justlike any other man, only more so," he realizes his love for her in theend. In 1974, while performing on tour with Don Knotts in The Mind With the Dirty Man, Britton began to have headaches. Shedied within two weeks of being diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 51.

Judy Tyler, born in 1932to a show-business family, left Milwaukee earlyon to become a chorus girl in New York. Shereceived a Tony Award nomination for PipeDream,landing the cover of LIFE magazine as a rising Broadwaytalent. Tyler also appeared on "HowdyDoody" before heading off to Hollywoodand winning a starring role opposite Elvis Presley in Jailhouse Rock.

As the witty, talentedPeggy Van Alden, Tylerrepresented the classic case of a woman loving a rebel no matter what, andhoping she can change him. She decides to help Elvis’ character succeed in themusic industry despite his anger-management issues. After smashing his guitar on aspectator's table during their first encounter, Judy comments smoothly, "Ilike the way you swing a guitar." This starring role was said to be herbig break, but she died tragically at age 23 in a car accident with herhusband—just three days after she finished filming Jailhouse Rock. Althoughthey were never romantically involved, it’s said that Elvis was so saddened by Tyler’s death that he wasnever able to watch the film.

Although these threetimeless films featuring Milwaukeeactresses portray very different stories, there is a common thread: Not onlywere Olson, Britton and Tyler the love interests of their eccentric men, theywere their rocks. Whetherinvolved in a dysfunctional quest for fame, an unfathomable murder or awandering lust for money, there is a quiet magnificence within all of them—andit is worth not only mentioning, but remembering.