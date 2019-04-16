Milwaukee's Lighter, Quirkier Side

Getting to know any new area is always more enjoyable if you can discover what the locals do for some fun. Thankfully, Milwaukee has plenty to offer those looking for fun, games and laughter.

ComedySportz (420 S. First St.) was born in Milwaukee in 1984. Today, city-based branches of ComedySportz can be found in more than 28 locations across the country. You’ll find improv theater at its finest, so be prepared to laugh yourself silly when you go to see a show. Audience participation is encouraged (but not required), as the players draw from the energy in the room. Kids love it too, but definitely consider the time of day if you’re bringing the junior set; crowds tend to get rowdier as the evening goes on.

Tabletop and boardgames were once considered the purview of nerds and the socially unskilled. The recent rise in nerd culture has changed it all. Popular bars across the city feature geeky themes like boardgaming, video gaming, axe throwing and (the now almost commonplace) trivia nights. Visit Oak and Shield Gaming Pub (600 E. Ogden Ave.), where you can play games while sipping mead and noshing on cleverly named dishes. AXE MKE (1924 E. Kenilworth Place), on the other hand, is a bit more physical. You may like to imagine yourself as your favorite World of Warcraft character, but axe throwing in real life is a workout (while still being a lot of fun). Food consists of bar snacks, but there are plenty of drinks. Cages around the lanes ensure no axe goes flying in the “wrong” direction! If trivia is more your speed, with even a tiny bit of research, you’ll find that many bars host trivia nights. Some will even have theme nights, so if Harry Potter or ’80s movies are your forte, you’ll be in luck.

Las Vegas-style gaming may be found at the Potawatomi Casino (1721 W. Canal St.) in the Menomonee Valley. Everything from bingo to poker tournaments and slot machines to off-track betting are on offer. Feast on top-notch seafood and steak at the Dream Dance restaurant and catch a quality performance in the casino’s Northern Lights Theater. Should you choose to spend a few nights in their high-end hotel, you could easily skip that FunJet flight to Nevada and take your casino vacation right here in Milwaukee.

If you like the idea of indulging in your affection for the James Bond franchise or Cold War spy thrillers in general, you definitely need to find your way to the Safehouse (779 N. Front St.). This fun, spy-themed bar and restaurant is a delight for anyone with a sense of humor or a love of the espionage genre. The first challenge is knowing the password to get in (or preforming a silly stunt; they’ll let you know at the door). Once inside, you’ll be amazed by the collection of spy-related memorabilia and inventions, as well as some funny tricks and unexpected twists throughout the space. Spy-themed food and drinks (including several that come with a souvenir glass) will thrill even the most casual fans of the spy game.

Do traditional museums seem too serious for you? Perhaps you’re just looking for a fun way to spend a little time? Then check out the new Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (170 S. First St.). With more than 6,500 bobblehead figures on display, it is possibly the largest collection in the world, and the owners are in the process of attaining a Guinness World Record certification accordingly. Bobblehead enthusiasts, casual collectors and the rest of us can all find something to appreciate while taking in the well-ordered, impressive (and slightly jiggling) collection.

Another true gem for fans of the odd and unusual, American Science and Surplus (6901 W. Oklahoma Ave.) is a must-do shopping trip when in Milwaukee. Chock full of interesting, unique items, visitors never quite know what they’ll find. Pens with logos from long gone companies, gem-polishing kits, beakers of every shape and size, mismatched hot pads, random Star Trek or Dr. Who merch, electrical wires and connectors, telescopes of all sizes and any number of other unusual items may be available for sale. Even if you aren’t in a spending mood, it’s still worth the trip just to read the hilarious and extremely specific shelf tags that the staff concoct in suggesting uses for the odd assortment on offer.