The Movie Magic of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic.

As partners in crime or thrown together in nefarious, moneymaking schemes, the oily, 5-foot-3 Lorre and the menacing, 5-foot-9, 285-pound Greenstreet were stellar character actors. Lorre often was cast as a shady, not-to-be trusted character, and Greenstreet as a sinister fat man and archetypal villain.

Although most famous for appearing in American movies, both were foreign born, Lorre as Laszlo Loewenstein in the former Austria-Hungary and Greenstreet in England.

Lorre made his unforgettable film debut as a psychotic child-killer in Fritz Lang’s final German movie, M (1931), and mesmerized audiences as a sneering assassin in Alfred Hitchcock’s original version of The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934). He also made his mark as mild-mannered Japanese detective Mr. Moto in eight films in the 1930s.

The rotund Greenstreet, a veteran British stage actor, debuted in 1902 in a Sherlock Holmes mystery. At 62, his first film was John Huston’s classic remake of Dashiell Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon (1941). Usually appearing on screen in dark, villainous roles, he later scored on radio in 1950-51 as detective Nero Wolfe.

But American audiences probably best remember Lorre and Greenstreet working together in eight pulse-pounding 1940s films noir. Following is a brief look at this dynamic pair in these memorable movies. All were produced in moody black and white and many featured innovative camera angles.

The Maltese Falcon (1941): Lorre’s toadying Joel Cairo and Greensteet’s blustery Kasper Gutman nearly stole this stunning classic from Humphrey Bogart’s career-making, private eye role. They pull out all the stops seeking a jewel-encrusted, black falcon statuette. Greenstreet’s unique line, “I’m a man who loves talking to a man who loves to talk,” helped earn him an Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actor.

Casablanca (1943): In December 1941, larger-than-life Greenstreet, as Ferrari, nefarious owner of the Blue Parrott, competes with Rick’s Café Americain, run by Bogart. Petty crook Ugarte (Lorre) shows up in Rick’s trying to sell letters of transit permitting free travel through war-time Europe. He is killed by police without disclosing that he entrusted the invaluable letters to Bogart.

Background to Danger (1943): After Robinson (Greenstreet), a Nazi agent in Ankara, can’t create an incident bringing Turkey into the war on Germany’s side, he tries to inflame Turkish-Russian rivalry. Russian spy Zaleshoff (Lorre) aids an American spy (George Raft), who finds key military maps. Lorre is captured and killed, and Greenstreet is banished to Germany for his inability to acquire the maps.

The Conspirators (1944): Echoing Casablanca , a multi-national anti-Nazi resistance group in neutral Lisbon led by Ricardo Quintanilla (Greenstreet), seeks a traitor in their midst. Jan Bernazsky (Lorre), Paul Henreid and beautiful Hedy Lamarr, work to root out the interloper. Greenstreet sets a trap at a high-stakes roulette table, the traitor Hugo Von Mohr (Victor Francen) flees, and is killed by Henreid.

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944): In this dark thriller based on Eric Ambler’s novel set in Istanbul, mysterious arch-criminal Dimitrios Makropoulos (Zachary Scott), is sought by fellow smuggler Mr. Peters (Greenstreet), and curious Dutch mystery writer Cornelius Leyden (Lorre). They track him to Paris, where Greenstreet kills him and asks Lorre to write a book about the affair and send him a copy in prison.

Passage to Marseille (1944): This pulsating, offbeat World War II flick is noted for its many flashbacks and big-name cast. Marius (Lorre) is among prisoners led by Bogart who escape from Devil’s Island and are rescued at sea by a French freighter. Duval (Greenstreet)—an overbearing pro-Vichy France army major—fails in an attempt to take over the ship and, along with Lorre, is killed in a rousing shipboard battle.

The Verdict (1946): Engrossing story of a “perfect crime” murder in London, plotted by Scotland Yard inspector George Grodman (Greenstreet). Forced to retire after his mistake results in the execution of an innocent man, he sets out to make his successor look inept. Greenstreet’s naïve close friend Victor Emmric (Lorre) is unwittingly used to provide an alibi. In a surprise ending, Greenstreet comes clean to the police to complete his satisfaction.

Three Strangers (1946): Intriguing tale of erudite drunk Johnny West (Lorre) and embezzling lawyer Jerome K. Arbutny (Greenstreet), invited to the London flat of Crystal Shackleford (Geraldine Fitzgerald) on Chinese New Year in 1938. Trusting Kwan Lin, an idol of fortune and destiny, they share a sweepstakes ticket for the Grand National horse race. They win, Greenstreet bashes Fitzgerald to death with the idol and confesses, and Lorre surpisingly burns his part of the ticket in a pub.