The Magic of Mozart's 'Magic Flute'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was remarkably prolific in 1791, the final year of his life. His notable output included the final piano concerto, the last series of string quintets, the tragically unfinished Requiem and a hauntingly romantic fable, The Magic Flute, completed only three months before his death. This final opera, so much beloved, is a haunting metaphysical enigma whose rich subtext never detracts from its elusive charm. Emanuel Schikaneder wrote the German libretto. He was a friend who shared Mozart’s masonic inclinations and sang the principal role of Papageno at the premiere.

The intellectual currents of 18th-century Europe are depicted in The Magic Flute’s metaphysical subtext. The Queen of the Night embodies all that is dark and medieval and seeks to rescue her daughter from Sarastro, who represents the emerging Enlightenment and is closely aligned with masonic ideals. She implores the aid of Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter from the clutches of Sarastro, but he falls in love in his quest—aided by three child spirits who guide him on his way with a magic flute, which magically turns everything to light and happiness.

Sarastro embodies a new world of wisdom, truth and brotherhood. But the young people must endure three trials before being admitted to Sarastro’s temple of wisdom. Tamino’s friend, Papageno, disguised as a bird, fails the test, but consoles himself with Papagena, who is as foolish as he is in one of Mozart’s most amusing comic episodes. The masonic aspects of the score only add to the mysterious charm of the proceedings, which invoke Isis and Osiris, mystic tokens of Eastern spiritualism. Sarastro emphasizes the self-discipline necessary for perfect virtue. The melodic beauty of the introduction to the final act gives the opera an unexpected sense of the serenity of perfect spiritual harmony.

The subtleties of Mozart’s magical opera do not inhibit the sheer pleasure of the musical experience. The Magic Flute stands on its own as a beautiful romantic love story. William Florescu, general director of the Florentine Opera, will direct the upcoming Milwaukee production. Mozart remains paramount among his musical preferences.

Florentine’s ‘Colorful and Picturesque’ Production

“This production reprises our 2009 production and remains colorful and picturesque in keeping with the spirit of Mozart’s sublime work,” Florescu says. “The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute are among the most-performed operas in the world, and if few operas—including those of Mozart—quite match the audience appeal of Magic Flute, we hope to give a new original slant.”

He points out that this production will have its own originality. “The Magic Flute is such a richly imaginative work that even children who don’t even care for opera can enjoy it,” Florescu says. “We use special effects including film devices to enhance the dragon, the magic bells, the child spirits and the chorus which accompanies the action. Mozart’s concept is impervious to indifferent tampering and remains all of a piece regardless of directorial changes.” Florescu is always at his best at directing early bel canto operas, and those who recall his staging of The Barber of Seville have no doubts that The Magic Flute will provide an equally enchanting evening.

The production will be performed in English, making it accessible to audiences of all ages. The difficult role of the Queen of the Night will be sung by Argentinian soprano Laura Pisani in her Florentine debut. Two Florentine favorites—tenor Noah Stewart and soprano Jamie-Rose Guarrine—will sing the roles of Tamino and Pamina, respectively. Three local high school singers from the Florentine’s 2017 Young Singing Actor Intensive program will perform as the three child spirits. Finally, baritone Will Liverman plays Papageno and will doubtlessly earn a few laughs as he encounters his stuttering Papagena (Rachel Blaustein)—proving once again that, in matters of love, there is someone for everyone.

The Magic Flute will be performed May 11 and 13 in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit florentineopera.org or call 414-291-5700.