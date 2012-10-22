Official 2012 Best of Milwaukee Finalists

Each year we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area restaurants, bars, salons, retails shops, bookstores, coffee shops and more. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Best of Milwaukee, making it the longest-running readers’ choice poll in the city.
Thousands of readers voted in over 220 categories, and we worked tirelessly to tally the results. We’d like to congratulate all of the finalists, and invite you to our Best of Milwaukee awards party where the winners will be announced.
Please note that the following list is in no particular order. The Best of Milwaukee issue will hit newsstands on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
OFFICIAL 2012 BOM Finalists
City Confidential
Best Place To Pick Up The Shepherd Express
Pick ’n Save
Alterra
Outpost
Local Activist
Will Allen
Sachin Chheda
Nik Kovac
Local Character
Milverine
Religious Station Wagon Guy
Bob Uecker & Freeway - tie
Local Entrepreneur
Ward & Lincoln Fowler (Alterra founders)
Jess Stern
Bartolotta Family
Local Radio Personality
Bob & Brian
Mark Belling
Marcus Doucette
MKE Alderperson
Nik Kovac
Bob Donovan
Michael Murphy
MKE County Supervisor
Marina Dimitrijevic
Steve Taylor
Russell Stamper
MKE Landmark
MAM/Calatrava
Old North Point Water Tower
The Bronze Fonz
Milwaukeean of the Year
Tom Barrett
Will Allen
Milverine
Most Beloved Politician
Scott Walker
Tom Barett
Russ Feingold
Most Despised Politician
Scott Walker
Tom Barrett
Paul Ryan
Most Trusted Public Official
Tom Barrett
Scott Walker
Police Chief Edward Flynn
Sheriff David Clarke
Best Neighborhood to Live In
Bay View
East Side
Riverwest
Rising Star In Politics
Paul Ryan
Scott Walker
Chris Larson
State Legislator
Chris Larson
Sandy Pasch
Lena Taylor
Alberta Darling
Sports & Recreation
Favorite Brewer
Ryan Braun
Corey Hart
Jonathan Lucroy
Favorite Buck
Brandon Jennings
Drew Gooden
Ersan Ilyasova
Favorite Packer
Aaron Rodgers
Donald Driver
Clay Matthews
Public Park
Lake Park
Estabrook Park
South Shore Park
Place for Skating
Red Arrow Park
Pettit National Ice Center
Four Seasons Skatepark
Urban Bike Trail
Oak Leaf Trail
Hank Aaron State Trail
Ozaukee Interurban Trail
Food and Drink
African Restaurant
Club Timbuktu
Ethiopian Cottage
Alem Ethiopian Village
Brew Pub
Milwaukee Ale House
Horny Goat Hideaway
Hinterland
Brunch
Blue’s Egg
Cafe Hollander
Comet Cafe
Buffet
Casablanca
Maharaja
Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Burger
Sobelman’s
AJ Bombers
Kopp’s
Burrito
Beans & Barley
Guanajuato
Qdoba
Caribbean Restaurant
Cubanitas
Painted Parrot
Antigua
Cheap Eats
Guanajuato
Conejito’s Place
Bombay Sweets
Chicken Wings
Club Garibaldi
Buffalo Wild Wings
Points East Pub
Chinese Restaurant
Jing’s
Emperor of China
Chopstix
Coffee Shop
Alterra
Starbucks
Anodyne
Delivery Menu
Pizza Shuttle
Classic Slice
Jimmy John’s
Doughnuts
Dunkin’ Donuts
Honeydip Donuts
Cranky Al’s
Farm-to-table (Local Source Restaurant)
Roots
Braise
Odd Duck
Fish Fry
Lakefront Palm Garden
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Serb Hall
French Restaurant
Coquette Cafe
Chez Jacques
Le Reve
Frozen Custard Stand
Oscar’s
Kopp’s
Leon’s
German Restaurant
Mader’s
Karl Ratzsch’s
Kegel’s Inn
Greek Restaurant
Apollo Café
Oakland Gyros
Mykonos
Hangover Breakfast
Comet Cafe
George Webb
Ma Fischer’s
Hot Dog
Dogg Haus
Dr. Dawg
Sammy’s Taste of Chicago
Hotel Restaurant
Mason Street Grill at The Pfister
Kil@wat at the InterContinental Hotel
Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel
Indian/Pakistani Restaurant
Maharaja
Mayura
Bombay Sweets
Italian Restaurant
Pasta Tree
Tenuta’s
Centro Cafe
Japanese Restaurant
Izumi’s
Kiku
Screaming Tuna
Jewish/Kosher Style
Benji’s
Jake’s Deli
Koppa’s
Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.
Ma Fischer’s
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Pizza Shuttle
Korean Restaurant
Sake Tumi
Seoul
Kanpai Izakaya
Louisiana/Southern Restaurant
Maxie’s Southern Comfort
Crawdaddy’s
Palomino
Mexican Restaurant
Guanajuato
Botanas
Conejito’s Place
Microbrewery
Horny Goat Brewing Co.
Lakefront Brewery
Milwaukee Brewing Co.
Middle Eastern Restaurant
Casablanca
Shahrazad
Aladdin
Outdoor Dining
Café Benelux
Barnacle Bud’s
Café Hollander
Pizza
Zaffiro’s
Classic Slice
Transfer
Polish Restaurant
Polonez
Crocus
Restaurant Service
Sanford
Crazy Water
Odd Duck
Restaurant When Someone Else is Buying
Roots
Crazy Water
Sanford
Restaurant With a View
Roots
Harbor House
Lake Park Bistro
Ribs
Saz’s
Speed Queen
Pitch’s
Romantic Restaurant
Lake Park Bistro
Pasta Tree
Crazy Water
Sandwich
Koppa’s
Cafe LuLu
Comet Cafe
Seafood Restaurant
Harbor House
Devon Seafood kknd Steak
St. Paul Fish Co.
Serbian Restaurant
Three Brothers
Old Town Serbian Gourmet House
Serb Hall
Soul Food
Speed Queen
Maxie’s Southern Comfort
Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant
Soups
The Soup House
Soup Brothers
The Soup & Stock Market
Steakhouse
Carnevor
Ward’s House of Prime
Butch’s Old Casino Steak House
Street Food Vendor
Satellite Crepes
Streetza Pizza
Pita Brothers
Supper Club
Five O’Clock Steakhouse
Butch’s Old Casino Steak House
Clifford’s
Sushi
Izumi’s
Kiku
Screaming Tuna
Tacos
BelAir Cantina
Conejito’s Place
Café Corazon
Tapas (Small Plates)
La Merenda
Odd Duck
Balzac
Tea Room
Anaba
Watts
Verduras
Thai Restaurant
EE-Sane
Thai-Namite
Mai Thai
Urban Farm
Growing Power
Sweet Water Organics
Young Farmers of Milwaukee
Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant
Beans & Barley
Comet Cafe
Riverwest Co-op
Vietnamese Restaurant
Hue
Pho 27
Phan’s Garden
Retail Food
Beer Selection
Discount Liquor
Otto's
Woodman's
Bratwurst Brand
Johnsonville
Usinger's
Klement's
Cheese Selection
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
Sendik's
Whole Foods
Farmers’ Market
South Shore
West Allis
Riverwest
Fish Market
St. Paul's Fish Co.
Sendik's
Empire Fish Co.
Grocery – Ethnic
El Rey
Glorioso's
Pacific Produce
Grocery - Gourmet
Sendik's
Groppi's
Whole Foods
Grocery - Natural Foods
Outpost
Whole Foods
Riverwest Co-op
Liquor Store
Discount Liquor
Otto's
Ray's
Meat Selection
Sendik's
Ray's Butcher Shoppe
Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market
Microbrewery
Lakefront Brewery
Sprecher Brewing Co.
Milwaukee Brewing Co.
Milwaukee-Made Soda
Sprecher Brewing Co.
Black Bear
Lakefront
Neighborhood Bakery
Peter Sciortino's
Canfora
National Baking Company
Paczki
National Bakery
Wild Flour Bakery
Grebe's
Produce
Sendik's
Outpost
Cermak
Wedding Cake Designer
Aggie's
Simma's
Eat Cake
Wine Selection
Discount Liquor
Ray's
Otto's
Bought & Sold
Adult Retail Store
Tool Shed
Super Video
City News & Video
Antiques Store
Antiques on Second
Riverview Antiques Market
Chattel Changers
Art Supply Store
Utrecht
Artist and Display
Michael's
Domestic Auto Dealership
Heiser Automotive Group
Holz Motors
Andrew Automotive Group
Import Auto Dealership
International Autos Group
Concours Motors
Wilde
Auto Repair
Knepper Bros Inc.
Felsing Service Inc.
Girard’s Service Center
Bike Shop
Cory the Bike Fixer
Ben's Cycle
Wheel & Sprocket
Bookstore
Barnes & Noble
Boswell Book Company
Half Price Books
Boutique - Clothing
Fred Boutique
Faye's
Luci Boutique
Camping Equipment
Laacke & Joys
REI
Sherpers Inc.
Clothing- Children's
Children's Place
Baby Gap
Little Monsters
Clothing - Men's
Harleys For Men
Men's Wearhouse
Kohl's
Clothing - Women's
Macy's
Boston Store
Kohl's
Comic Book Store
Collector's Edge
Greenfield News
Graveyard Records
Eyewear
Metro Eye
Sunglass Hut
Be Spectacled
Fair Trade Store
Alterra
Riverwest Co-op & Café
Fair Trade for All
Flower Shop
Milwaukee Florist
Belle Fiori
Locker’s
Furniture
Steinhafels
Ashley Furniture
Rubin's
Garden Center
Stein Gardens & Gifts
Kellner Greenhouses
Milaeger’s
Jewelry Store
Kesslers Diamonds
Bangles & Bags
Planet Bead
Musical Instrument Store
Wade's Guitar Shop
Cascio Interstate Music
Brass Bell Music
New Retail Store (Opened In 2011-2012)
Charming Charlie
The Waxwing
Brass Rooster
Pet Store
Petco
Pet Supply Plus
Bark n’ Scratch
Record Store
Rush-Mor Records
The Exclusive Company
Bullseye Records
Shoe Store
Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Mr. Shoe
DSW
Head Shop
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Uhle Tobacco Company
Blue
Vintage/Thrift Store
Goodwill
Rethreads
Value Village
SERVICES RENDERED
Bank
Chase
Associated Bank
US Bank
Body Piercing
Body Ritual
Avant Garde
Aztec Ink Tattoo
Boutique Hotel
Hotel Metro
The Iron Horse Hotel
County Claire
Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Educators Credit Union
Doggy Day Care
Central Bark
Animal Campus
Bay View Bark
Dry Cleaner
Natural Cleaners
Alpha Cleaners
One Hour Martinizing
Financial Institution to Get a Business Loan
Pyramax
Educators Credit Union
Associated Bank
Financial Institution to Get a Home Mortgage
Educators Credit Union
Associated Bank
Landmark Credit Union
Financial Institution to Open a Checking Account
Landmark Credit Union
Wells Fargo
BMO Harris Bank
Gym
Wisconsin Athletic Club
Planet Fitness
YMCA
Hair Salon - Men's
Groom For Men
Stag Barbershop
The Establishment
Hair Salon - Women's
Beauty
Erik of Norway
The Cutting Group
Hotel Rooms
Hotel Metro
The Iron Horse Hotel
Pfister Hotel
Internet Provider
AT&T U-verse
Time Warner Cable
Milwaukee PC
Lawyer – Bankruptcy
Jennifer Herzog
Bruce Lanser
Blommer Peterman, S.C.
Lawyer - Criminal Defense
David Gerahty
Craig Mastantuono
Michael H. Kopp
Lawyer – Divorce
Bruce Peckerman
Tom St. John
Michael Sanger
Lawyer - Personal Injury
Samster, Konkel & Safran
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
David Gruber
Massage Therapist
Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Spa)
Jamie Carlson
Megan at Glow Salon & Spa
Mobile Service Provider
Verizon Wireless
US Cellular
AT&T Wireless
Spa
GLOW
Neroli Salon & Spa
Azana Salon and Spa
Tattoo Parlor
Moving Shadow
Body Ritual
Solid State
Veterinarian
The Cat Doctor
Small Animal Hospital
St. Paul Veterinary Clinic
Yoga
Bikram Yoga
CYGA Cycling kknd Yoga
Invivo Wellness
MUSIC
Acoustic Musician
Ryan McIntyre
Evan Christian
Pat McCurdy
Alt Country Band
Hugh Bob and the Hustle
God’s Outlaw
West of East
Blues Band
Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
Heinrich Davis and the Flood
Hounds Tooth
Classical Music Ensemble
UWM Community Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Club DJ
Kid Cut Up
DJ Joker
Erik Romero
Cover/Tribute Band
Random Maxx
The Toys
5 Card Studs
Guitarist
Greg Koch
Mark Redlich
Cole Heinrich
Jazz Artist
James Samsa
Mark Thierfelder
Jack Grassel
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist or Group
Juiceboxxx
Fresh Cut Collective
King Hell Bastards
Rock Band
Fever Marlene
Jaill
I'm Not A Pilot
Vocalist – Female
Annie B
Jamie Schlecht
Jayme Dawicki
Vocalist – Male
Danny Gokey
Mark Redlich
Josh C. (From 215 & Mourning Shorts)
Arts & Entertainment
Art Gallery
Rogues Gallery
Tory Folliard Gallery
Carte Blanche Studios
Art Museum
Milwaukee Art Museum
Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
Grohmann Museum
Haggerty Museum of Art
Dance Company
Danceworks Inc
Milwaukee Ballet
Trinity Irish Dancers
Local Filmmaker
Frankie Latina
Arthur Ircink
Derek Dehart
Local TV Personality
Ted Perry
John McGivern
Katrina Cravy
Nicole Koglin
Movie Theater
Oriental Theatre
Marcus South Shore Cinema
Marcus Majestic Cinema
Magician/Illusionist
Chris Ivanovich
David Seebach
Sir Pinkerton
Milwaukee Author
Lois Ehlert
John Gurda
Shauna Singh Baldwin
Museum (non-art)
Milwaukee Public Museum
Harley-Davidson
Discovery World
Outdoor Festival
Wisconsin State Fair
Summerfest
Irish Fest
Radio Station
WUWM 89.7 FM
88nine Radio Milwaukee
WMSE 91.7 FM
Stage Actor
Bo Johnson
Jordan Gwiazdowski
John McGivern
Stage Actress
Emily Craig
Amanda Hull
Angela Iannone
Amber Smith
Theater Company
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
First Stage Theatre Company
T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical)
Nightlife
Bar Food
Hooligan's Super Bar
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Palomino
Bar for Quiet Conversation
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
The Palm Tavern
Nessun Dorma
Bar on a Budget
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Dukes on Water
Rascals
Bar to Be Seen In
Boone & Crockett
Elsa's on the Park
Hotel Foster
Bartender
Josh LeFevre
Chris Schulist
Tom Julio
Bloody Mary
Cafe Centraal
The Wicked Hop
Sobelman’s Pub & Grill
Bowling Alley
Landmark Lanes
Bay View Bowl
Koz's Mini Bowl
Brewery Tour
Lakefront Brewery
Miller Brewing Company
Milwaukee Brewing Co.
Cocktail Lounge
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
At Random
Boone & Crockett
Comedy Club
Comedy Sportz
Jokerz Comedy Club
Comedy Cafe
Craft Beer Selection
Roman's Pub
Stubby's Pub & Grub
Sugar Maple
Dance Club
Mad Planet
La Cage
Apt 720
Happy Hour
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Bar Louie
Devon Seafood Grill
Hotel Lounge
Blu at the Pfister
Hotel Metro
The Iron Horse Hotel
Import Beer Selection at a Bar
Cafe Hollander
World of Beer
Cafe Benelux
Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
County Clare Irish Inn
Paddy's Pub
Jazz Club
Jazz Estate
Caroline's Jazz Club
88 Keys
Karaoke Bar
Hi Hat Garage
Lucky's Irish Pub & Grill
New Yorker Bar
LGBT Bar
Hybrid Lounge
La Cage
Art Bar
Live Music Venue
Pabst Theater
Turner Hall
Linneman's Riverwest Inn
Margarita
Botanas Restaurant
La Fuente
Conejito's Place
Martini
88 Keys
Jojo's Martini Lounge
Elsa's on the Park
Nightclub
La Cage
Ivy Lounge
OAK
Open Mic Nite
Down and Over
Linneman's
The Up and Under Pub
Pool Hall
Romine's High Pockets
Landmark Lanes
Master Z's Cue Club
Rock Club
Cactus Club
Riverwest Public House
The Up and Under Pub
Romantic Bar
At Random
Blu
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
Strip Club
Silk Exotic
On The Border
Art's Performing Center
Wine Selection at a Bar
Nessun Dorma
Balzac
Thief Wine
Real Estate
Real Estate Agency
Shorewest Realtors
Re/Max
First Web Group
Real Estate Agent
Jackie Vitucci
Tom Forbes
Tom Lindemann
Suburban Apartment Complex
Tuckaway Heights
Oak Shores
South Towne Village Apartments
Suburban Condos
Six Points East
Lake Park
Monticello Gardens
Urban Apartments
Juneau Towers
Park Lafayette
2040 Lofts
Urban Condos
Landmark on the Lake
1522 on the Lake
Cobblers Lofts
Medical
Acupuncturist
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture
Dowling Community Acupuncture
Acupuncture and Holistic Health Associates
Aesthetician
Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Spa)
Annie Moeckler (The Establishment)
Sara Bohlmann (Skincare By Sara)
Chiropractor
Dr. Taylor Poehls, DC
Third Ward Chiropractic, SC
Kent McLeod, DC
Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD
Dr. Harvey Bock, MD
Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD
Dentist
Bay View Dental Care
Darling Dental LLC
Riverwalk Dentistry, SC
Dermatologist
Great Lakes Dermatology
Dr. Brad Straka, MD
Sun Young "Sunny" Ruggeri, M.D
Eye Doctor
Milwaukee Family Vision Center
Metro Eye
Optix on Downer
Gynecologist
Dr. Jonathan Berkoff, MD
Dr. Anne Marie Windsor, MD
Dr. James Linn, MD
Hospital
Froedtert
Columbia St. Mary's
Children's Hospital
Lasik Surgeon
Dr. Lanny Hale, MD
Dr. Peter Foote, MD
Dr. Steven Koenig, MD
Pharmacy
CVS, Downer
Dan Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Silver Spring in Whitefish Bay
Walgreens
Physical Therapist
Erin Schlecht
Affiliated Heath of Wisconsin
Maurice Dumit (Invivo)
Primary Care Doctor
Dr. Claudia Koch, MD
Dr. Mark Chelmowski, MD
Dr. Kim Merriman, MD
Walk-In Clinic
Aurora Health Care
Columbia St. Mary's (Cathedral Square)
Sixteenth Street Community Health Center
Higher Education
Institution to Receive Your Baccalaureate Degree
University Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Marquette University
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)
Institution to Receive Your Master's Degree
University Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Marquette University
University Wisconsin-Madison
Institution to Earn Your Doctorate Degree
Marquette University
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Online College/University
University of Phoenix
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Kaplan University
Vocational/Technical College
Milwaukee Area Technical College
Waukesha County Technical College
Bryant & Stratton College