Official 2012 Best of Milwaukee Finalists

by

Each year we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area restaurants, bars, salons, retails shops, bookstores, coffee shops and more. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Best of Milwaukee, making it the longest-running readers’ choice poll in the city.

 

Thousands of readers voted in over 220 categories, and we worked tirelessly to tally the results. We’d like to congratulate all of the finalists, and invite you to our Best of Milwaukee awards party where the winners will be announced.

 

Please note that the following list is in no particular order. The Best of Milwaukee issue will hit newsstands on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

OFFICIAL 2012 BOM Finalists

City Confidential

 

Best Place To Pick Up The Shepherd Express

 

Pick ’n Save

Alterra

Outpost

 

Local Activist

 

Will Allen

Sachin Chheda

Nik Kovac

 

Local Character

 

Milverine

Religious Station Wagon Guy

Bob Uecker & Freeway - tie

 

Local Entrepreneur

 

Ward & Lincoln Fowler (Alterra founders)

Jess Stern

Bartolotta Family

 

Local Radio Personality

 

Bob & Brian

Mark Belling

Marcus Doucette

 

MKE Alderperson

 

Nik Kovac

Bob Donovan

Michael Murphy

 

MKE County Supervisor

 

Marina Dimitrijevic

Steve Taylor

Russell Stamper

 

MKE Landmark

 

MAM/Calatrava

Old North Point Water Tower

The Bronze Fonz

 

Milwaukeean of the Year

 

Tom Barrett

Will Allen

Milverine

 

Most Beloved Politician

 

Scott Walker

Tom Barett

Russ Feingold

 

Most Despised Politician

 

Scott Walker

Tom Barrett

Paul Ryan

 

Most Trusted Public Official

 

Tom Barrett

Scott Walker

Police Chief Edward Flynn

Sheriff David Clarke

 

Best Neighborhood to Live In

 

Bay View

East Side

Riverwest

 

Rising Star In Politics

 

Paul Ryan

Scott Walker

Chris Larson

 

State Legislator

 

Chris Larson

Sandy Pasch

Lena Taylor

Alberta Darling

Sports & Recreation

 

Favorite Brewer

 

Ryan Braun

Corey Hart

Jonathan Lucroy

 

Favorite Buck

 

Brandon Jennings

Drew Gooden

Ersan Ilyasova

 

Favorite Packer

 

Aaron Rodgers

Donald Driver

Clay Matthews

 

Public Park

 

Lake Park

Estabrook Park

South Shore Park

 

Place for Skating

 

Red Arrow Park

Pettit National Ice Center

Four Seasons Skatepark

 

Urban Bike Trail

 

Oak Leaf Trail

Hank Aaron State Trail

Ozaukee Interurban Trail

 

 

 

Food and Drink

 

African Restaurant

 

Club Timbuktu

Ethiopian Cottage

Alem Ethiopian Village

 

Brew Pub

 

Milwaukee Ale House

Horny Goat Hideaway

Hinterland

 

Brunch

 

Blue’s Egg

Cafe Hollander

Comet Cafe

 

Buffet

 

Casablanca

Maharaja

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

 

Burger

 

Sobelman’s

AJ Bombers

Kopp’s

 

Burrito

 

Beans & Barley

Guanajuato

Qdoba

 

Caribbean Restaurant

 

Cubanitas

Painted Parrot

Antigua

 

Cheap Eats

 

Guanajuato

Conejito’s Place

Bombay Sweets

 

Chicken Wings

 

Club Garibaldi

Buffalo Wild Wings

Points East Pub

 

Chinese Restaurant

 

Jing’s

Emperor of China

Chopstix

 

Coffee Shop

 

Alterra

Starbucks

Anodyne

 

Delivery Menu

 

Pizza Shuttle

Classic Slice

Jimmy John’s

 

Doughnuts

 

Dunkin’ Donuts

Honeydip Donuts

Cranky Al’s

 

Farm-to-table (Local Source Restaurant)

 

Roots

Braise

Odd Duck

 

Fish Fry

 

Lakefront Palm Garden

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Serb Hall

 

French Restaurant

 

Coquette Cafe

Chez Jacques

Le Reve

 

Frozen Custard Stand

 

Oscar’s

Kopp’s

Leon’s

 

German Restaurant

 

Mader’s

Karl Ratzsch’s

Kegel’s Inn

 

Greek Restaurant

 

Apollo Café

Oakland Gyros

Mykonos

 

 

Hangover Breakfast

 

Comet Cafe

George Webb

Ma Fischer’s

 

Hot Dog

 

Dogg Haus

Dr. Dawg

Sammy’s Taste of Chicago

 

Hotel Restaurant

 

Mason Street Grill at The Pfister

Kil@wat at the InterContinental Hotel

Smyth at the Iron Horse Hotel

 

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

 

Maharaja

Mayura

Bombay Sweets

 

Italian Restaurant

 

Pasta Tree

Tenuta’s

Centro Cafe

 

Japanese Restaurant

 

Izumi’s

Kiku

Screaming Tuna

 

Jewish/Kosher Style

 

Benji’s

Jake’s Deli

Koppa’s

 

Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.

 

Ma Fischer’s

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Pizza Shuttle

 

Korean Restaurant

 

Sake Tumi

Seoul

Kanpai Izakaya

 

Louisiana/Southern Restaurant

 

Maxie’s Southern Comfort

Crawdaddy’s

Palomino

 

Mexican Restaurant

 

Guanajuato

Botanas

Conejito’s Place

 

Microbrewery

 

Horny Goat Brewing Co.

Lakefront Brewery

Milwaukee Brewing Co.

 

Middle Eastern Restaurant

 

Casablanca

Shahrazad

Aladdin

 

Outdoor Dining

 

Café Benelux

Barnacle Bud’s

Café Hollander

 

Pizza

 

Zaffiro’s

Classic Slice

Transfer

 

Polish Restaurant

 

Polonez

Crocus

 

Restaurant Service

 

Sanford

Crazy Water

Odd Duck

 

Restaurant When Someone Else is Buying

 

Roots

Crazy Water

Sanford

 

Restaurant With a View

 

Roots

Harbor House

Lake Park Bistro

 

Ribs

 

Saz’s

Speed Queen

Pitch’s

 

Romantic Restaurant

 

Lake Park Bistro

Pasta Tree

Crazy Water

 

Sandwich

 

Koppa’s

Cafe LuLu

Comet Cafe

 

Seafood Restaurant

 

Harbor House

Devon Seafood kknd Steak

St. Paul Fish Co.

 

Serbian Restaurant

 

Three Brothers

Old Town Serbian Gourmet House

Serb Hall

 

Soul Food

 

Speed Queen

Maxie’s Southern Comfort

Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant

 

Soups

 

The Soup House

Soup Brothers

The Soup & Stock Market

 

Steakhouse

 

Carnevor

Ward’s House of Prime

Butch’s Old Casino Steak House

 

Street Food Vendor

 

Satellite Crepes

Streetza Pizza

Pita Brothers

 

Supper Club

 

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Butch’s Old Casino Steak House

Clifford’s

 

Sushi

 

Izumi’s

Kiku

Screaming Tuna

 

Tacos

 

BelAir Cantina

Conejito’s Place

Café Corazon

 

Tapas (Small Plates)

 

La Merenda

Odd Duck

Balzac

 

Tea Room

 

Anaba

Watts

Verduras

 

Thai Restaurant

 

EE-Sane

Thai-Namite

Mai Thai

 

Urban Farm

 

Growing Power

Sweet Water Organics

Young Farmers of Milwaukee

 

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

 

Beans & Barley

Comet Cafe

Riverwest Co-op

 

Vietnamese Restaurant

 

Hue

Pho 27

Phan’s Garden

 

 

Retail Food      

Beer Selection

Discount Liquor

Otto's    

Woodman's

 

Bratwurst Brand         

 

Johnsonville      

Usinger's           

Klement's

 

Cheese Selection       

 

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe  

Sendik's 

Whole Foods

 

Farmers’ Market        

 

South Shore       

West Allis         

Riverwest

 

Fish Market    

 

St. Paul's Fish Co.         

Sendik's 

Empire Fish Co.

 

Grocery – Ethnic

 

El Rey   

Glorioso's          

Pacific Produce

 

Grocery - Gourmet       

 

Sendik's 

Groppi's

Whole Foods

 

Grocery - Natural Foods

 

Outpost

Whole Foods     

Riverwest Co-op

 

Liquor Store    

 

Discount Liquor

Otto's    

Ray's

 

Meat Selection           

 

Sendik's 

Ray's Butcher Shoppe

Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market

 

Microbrewery  

 

Lakefront Brewery

Sprecher Brewing Co.

Milwaukee Brewing Co.

 

Milwaukee-Made Soda          

 

Sprecher Brewing Co.

Black Bear         

Lakefront

 

Neighborhood Bakery

 

Peter Sciortino's

Canfora 

National Baking Company

 

Paczki  

 

National Bakery

Wild Flour Bakery        

Grebe's

 

Produce

 

Sendik's 

Outpost

Cermak

 

Wedding Cake Designer       

 

Aggie's   

Simma's 

Eat Cake

 

Wine Selection           

 

Discount Liquor

Ray's     

Otto's

 

 

 

Bought & Sold

 

Adult Retail Store      

 

Tool Shed          

Super Video      

City News & Video

 

Antiques Store

 

Antiques on Second      

Riverview Antiques Market     

Chattel Changers

 

Art Supply Store        

 

Utrecht  

Artist and Display        

Michael's

 

Domestic Auto Dealership    

 

Heiser Automotive Group

Holz Motors     

Andrew Automotive Group

 

Import Auto Dealership         

 

International       Autos Group

Concours Motors         

Wilde

 

Auto Repair     

 

Knepper Bros Inc.        

Felsing    Service Inc.

Girard’s Service Center

 

Bike Shop        

 

Cory the Bike Fixer      

Ben's Cycle

Wheel & Sprocket

 

Bookstore        

 

Barnes & Noble

Boswell Book Company          

Half Price Books

 

Boutique - Clothing   

 

Fred Boutique   

Faye's    

Luci Boutique

 

Camping Equipment  

 

Laacke & Joys  

REI        

Sherpers Inc.

 

Clothing- Children's 

 

Children's Place 

Baby Gap         

Little Monsters

 

Clothing - Men's        

 

Harleys For Men          

Men's Wearhouse         

Kohl's

 

Clothing - Women's   

 

Macy's  

Boston Store     

Kohl's

 

Comic Book Store      

 

Collector's Edge

Greenfield News           

Graveyard Records

 

Eyewear           

 

Metro Eye        

Sunglass Hut     

Be Spectacled

 

Fair Trade Store         

 

Alterra   

Riverwest Co-op & Café          

Fair Trade for All

 

Flower Shop    

 

Milwaukee Florist        

Belle Fiori         

Locker’s

 

Furniture         

 

Steinhafels

Ashley Furniture          

Rubin's

 

Garden Center

 

Stein Gardens & Gifts

Kellner Greenhouses     

Milaeger’s

 

Jewelry Store  

 

Kesslers Diamonds       

Bangles & Bags 

Planet Bead

 

Musical Instrument Store     

 

Wade's Guitar Shop      

Cascio Interstate Music

Brass Bell Music

 

New Retail Store (Opened In 2011-2012)    

 

Charming Charlie

The Waxwing    

Brass Rooster   

 

Pet Store          

 

Petco     

Pet Supply Plus

Bark n’ Scratch

 

Record Store   

 

Rush-Mor Records       

The Exclusive Company           

Bullseye Records

 

Shoe Store      

 

Stan's Fit For Your Feet

Mr. Shoe           

DSW     

 

Head Shop       

 

Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

Uhle Tobacco Company           

Blue

 

Vintage/Thrift Store  

 

Goodwill           

Rethreads          

Value Village

 

 

SERVICES RENDERED

 

Bank

 

Chase

Associated Bank

US Bank

 

Body Piercing

 

Body Ritual

Avant Garde

Aztec Ink Tattoo

 

Boutique Hotel

 

Hotel Metro

The Iron Horse Hotel

County Claire

 

Credit Union

 

Landmark Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Educators Credit Union

 

Doggy Day Care

 

Central Bark

Animal Campus

Bay View Bark

 

Dry Cleaner

 

Natural Cleaners

Alpha Cleaners

One Hour Martinizing

 

Financial Institution to Get a Business Loan

 

Pyramax

Educators Credit Union

Associated Bank

 

Financial Institution to Get a Home Mortgage

 

Educators Credit Union

Associated Bank

Landmark Credit Union

 

Financial Institution to Open a Checking Account

 

Landmark Credit Union

Wells Fargo

BMO Harris Bank

 

Gym

 

Wisconsin Athletic Club

Planet Fitness

YMCA

 

Hair Salon - Men's

 

Groom For Men

Stag Barbershop

The Establishment

 

Hair Salon - Women's

 

Beauty

Erik of Norway

The Cutting Group

 

Hotel Rooms

 

Hotel Metro

The Iron Horse Hotel

Pfister Hotel

 

Internet Provider

 

AT&T U-verse

Time Warner Cable

Milwaukee PC

 

Lawyer – Bankruptcy

 

Jennifer Herzog

Bruce Lanser

Blommer Peterman, S.C.

 

Lawyer - Criminal Defense

 

David Gerahty

Craig Mastantuono

Michael H. Kopp

 

Lawyer – Divorce

 

Bruce Peckerman

Tom St. John

Michael Sanger

 

Lawyer - Personal Injury

 

Samster, Konkel & Safran

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

David Gruber

 

Massage Therapist

 

Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Spa)

Jamie Carlson

Megan at Glow Salon & Spa

 

Mobile Service Provider

 

Verizon Wireless

US Cellular

AT&T Wireless

 

Spa

 

GLOW

Neroli Salon & Spa

Azana Salon and Spa

 

Tattoo Parlor

 

Moving Shadow

Body Ritual

Solid State

 

Veterinarian

 

The Cat Doctor

Small Animal Hospital

St. Paul Veterinary Clinic

 

Yoga

 

Bikram Yoga

CYGA Cycling kknd Yoga

Invivo Wellness

 

 

 

MUSIC

 

Acoustic Musician

 

Ryan McIntyre

Evan Christian

Pat McCurdy

 

Alt Country Band

 

Hugh Bob and the Hustle

God’s Outlaw

West of East

 

Blues Band

 

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Heinrich Davis and the Flood

Hounds Tooth

 

Classical Music Ensemble

 

UWM Community Orchestra

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

 

Club DJ

 

Kid Cut Up

DJ Joker

Erik Romero

 

Cover/Tribute Band

 

Random Maxx

The Toys

5 Card Studs

 

Guitarist

 

Greg Koch

Mark Redlich

Cole Heinrich

 

Jazz Artist

 

James Samsa

Mark Thierfelder

Jack Grassel

 

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist or Group

 

Juiceboxxx

Fresh Cut Collective

King Hell Bastards

 

Rock Band

 

Fever Marlene

Jaill

I'm Not A Pilot

 

Vocalist – Female

 

Annie B

Jamie Schlecht

Jayme Dawicki

 

Vocalist – Male

 

Danny Gokey

Mark Redlich

Josh C. (From 215 & Mourning Shorts)

 

 

 

 

 

Arts & Entertainment

 

Art Gallery

 

Rogues Gallery

Tory Folliard Gallery

Carte Blanche Studios

 

Art Museum

 

Milwaukee Art Museum

Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

Grohmann Museum

Haggerty Museum of Art

 

 

Dance Company

 

Danceworks Inc

Milwaukee Ballet

Trinity Irish Dancers

 

Local Filmmaker

 

Frankie Latina

Arthur Ircink

Derek Dehart

 

Local TV Personality

 

Ted Perry

John McGivern

Katrina Cravy

Nicole Koglin

 

Movie Theater

 

Oriental Theatre

Marcus South Shore Cinema

Marcus Majestic Cinema

 

Magician/Illusionist

 

Chris Ivanovich

David Seebach

Sir Pinkerton

 

Milwaukee Author

 

Lois Ehlert

John Gurda

Shauna Singh Baldwin

 

Museum (non-art)

 

Milwaukee Public Museum

Harley-Davidson

Discovery World

 

Outdoor Festival

 

Wisconsin State Fair

Summerfest

Irish Fest

 

Radio Station

 

WUWM  89.7 FM

88nine Radio Milwaukee

WMSE 91.7 FM

 

Stage Actor 

 

Bo Johnson

Jordan Gwiazdowski

John McGivern

 

Stage Actress

 

Emily Craig

Amanda Hull

Angela Iannone

Amber Smith  

 

Theater Company

 

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

First Stage Theatre Company

T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical)

 

 

Nightlife

  

Bar Food          

 

Hooligan's Super Bar    

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill      

Palomino

 

Bar for Quiet Conversation  

 

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge         

The Palm Tavern          

Nessun Dorma

 

Bar on a Budget          

 

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill      

Dukes on Water

Rascals

 

Bar to Be Seen In       

  

Boone & Crockett

Elsa's on the Park          

Hotel Foster

 

Bartender        

 

Josh LeFevre     

Chris Schulist

Tom Julio

 

Bloody Mary    

 

Cafe Centraal

The Wicked Hop          

Sobelman’s Pub & Grill

 

Bowling Alley 

 

Landmark Lanes

Bay View Bowl

Koz's Mini Bowl

 

  

Brewery Tour  

 

Lakefront Brewery       

Miller Brewing Company

Milwaukee Brewing Co.

 

Cocktail Lounge         

 

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge         

At Random       

Boone & Crockett

 

Comedy Club  

 

Comedy Sportz

Jokerz Comedy Club

Comedy Cafe

 

Craft Beer Selection  

 

Roman's Pub     

Stubby's Pub & Grub

Sugar Maple      

 

Dance Club     

 

Mad Planet       

La Cage 

Apt 720

 

Happy Hour     

 

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Bar Louie          

Devon Seafood Grill

 

Hotel Lounge  

 

Blu at the Pfister           

Hotel Metro      

The Iron Horse Hotel

 

Import Beer Selection at a Bar         

 

Cafe Hollander  

World of Beer   

Cafe Benelux

 

Irish Pub          

 

Mo's Irish Pub  

County Clare Irish Inn

Paddy's Pub      

 

Jazz Club        

 

Jazz Estate        

Caroline's Jazz Club     

88 Keys

 

Karaoke Bar    

 

Hi Hat Garage   

Lucky's  Irish Pub & Grill

New Yorker Bar

 

LGBT Bar        

 

Hybrid Lounge

La Cage 

Art Bar  

 

Live Music Venue       

 

Pabst Theater    

Turner Hall       

Linneman's Riverwest Inn

 

Margarita        

 

Botanas Restaurant       

La Fuente          

Conejito's Place

 

Martini

 

88 Keys

Jojo's Martini Lounge

Elsa's on the Park          

 

Nightclub         

 

La Cage 

Ivy Lounge        

OAK

 

Open Mic Nite

 

Down and Over

Linneman's        

The Up and Under Pub

 

Pool Hall          

 

Romine's High Pockets 

Landmark Lanes

Master Z's Cue Club

 

Rock Club        

 

Cactus Club      

Riverwest Public House           

The Up and Under Pub

 

Romantic Bar  

 

At Random       

Blu        

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

 

Strip Club       

 

Silk Exotic         

On The Border  

Art's Performing Center

 

Wine Selection at a Bar        

 

Nessun Dorma

Balzac   

Thief Wine        

 

 

 

Real Estate

 

Real Estate Agency     

 

Shorewest Realtors

Re/Max 

First Web Group

 

Real Estate Agent       

 

Jackie Vitucci    

Tom Forbes      

Tom Lindemann

 

Suburban Apartment Complex        

 

Tuckaway Heights        

Oak Shores        

South Towne Village Apartments

 

Suburban Condos       

 

Six Points East

Lake Park          

Monticello Gardens      

 

Urban Apartments      

 

Juneau Towers  

Park Lafayette  

2040 Lofts

 

Urban Condos 

 

Landmark on the Lake  

1522 on the Lake          

Cobblers Lofts

 

 

Medical

 

Acupuncturist

 

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

Dowling Community Acupuncture

Acupuncture and Holistic Health Associates

 

Aesthetician

 

Anastasia Barrientos (Originails Spa)

Annie Moeckler (The Establishment)

Sara Bohlmann (Skincare By Sara)

 

Chiropractor

 

Dr. Taylor Poehls, DC

Third Ward Chiropractic, SC

Kent McLeod, DC

 

Cosmetic Surgeon

 

Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD

Dr. Harvey Bock, MD

Dr. Michael Birndorf, MD

 

Dentist

 

Bay View Dental Care

Darling Dental LLC

Riverwalk Dentistry, SC

 

Dermatologist

 

Great Lakes Dermatology

Dr. Brad Straka, MD

Sun Young "Sunny" Ruggeri, M.D

 

Eye Doctor

 

Milwaukee Family Vision Center

Metro Eye

Optix on Downer

 

Gynecologist

 

Dr. Jonathan Berkoff, MD

Dr. Anne Marie Windsor, MD

Dr. James Linn, MD

 

Hospital

 

Froedtert

Columbia St. Mary's

Children's Hospital

 

Lasik Surgeon

 

Dr. Lanny Hale, MD

Dr. Peter Foote, MD

Dr. Steven Koenig, MD

 

Pharmacy

 

CVS, Downer

Dan Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Silver Spring in Whitefish Bay

Walgreens

 

Physical Therapist

 

Erin Schlecht

Affiliated Heath of Wisconsin

Maurice Dumit (Invivo)

 

Primary Care Doctor

 

Dr. Claudia Koch, MD

Dr. Mark Chelmowski, MD

Dr. Kim Merriman, MD

 

 

Walk-In Clinic

 

Aurora Health Care

Columbia St. Mary's (Cathedral Square)

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center

 

 

 

Higher Education

 

Institution to Receive Your Baccalaureate Degree

 

University Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Marquette University

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)

 

Institution to Receive Your Master's Degree

 

University Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Marquette University

University Wisconsin-Madison

 

Institution to Earn Your Doctorate Degree

 

Marquette University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Madison

 

Online College/University

 

University of Phoenix

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Kaplan University

 

Vocational/Technical College

 

Milwaukee Area Technical College

Waukesha County Technical College

Bryant & Stratton College

 

 