Party at the Garage!

×

Motorcyclingcan be rather intimidating for women looking to try the sport for the firsttime. There’s the pressing question of where to begin. Do you buy the riding gearfirst, then the bike, or the bike, then the riding gear? Maybe you’ve neverridden a motorcycle before, but you know you’re destined for the road. Ifyou’re not friendly with anyone who owns a bike, how do you even get your handson some handlebars before the big purchase? The folks at Harley-Davidson havebeen in the game long enough to have heard every query and worry would-bebuyers have when it comes to making the leap into the sport, so the MotorCompany began coordinating women-only “Garage Parties” in 2005 to introducewomen to the sport of motorcycling in a comfortable, unintimidating setting.

Tocelebrate the growing trend of female ridersthe fastest growing demographic inthe motorcycle industry since 1990Harley-Davidson has declared March “NationalGarage Party Month”. Several HD dealerships in the Milwaukee-area are hostingone or more Garage Parties this month. On a cold, wet March 9th evening, Houseof Harley-Davidson on Layton Avenue hosted about 45 women for the season’sfirst event. The group was a diverse mix of women ranging in age, skin colorand motorcycle know-how. After a brief introduction, the attendees are dividedinto four small groups, then each of the groups go to one of four informationalseminars: Motorcycle Orientations, MotorClothes, Customization and How to PickUp a Motorcycle.

Motorcycleorientation is an informative look at Harley-Davidson’s five families:Sportster, Dyna, Softail, Touring and VRSC. The dealership’s sales associatesexplain the differences between the bikes, throwing in fun facts here andthere, and invite participants to hop on the bikes and get a feel for them.

AtMotorClothes, an expert explains the basics of protective gear: helmet, gloves,boots, pants and jackets. Samples are passed around and women are taught whyeach is important and how to size it correctly. There’s time to discuss yourpersonal riding needs and, of course, style.

One ofHarley-Davidson’s virtues is the company’s massive collection of parts andaccessories that allow riders the option to customize their bikes to make the rideas comfortable as possible and reflect personal style. At Garage Parties, womenlearn at Customization that a motorcycle doesn’t have to be an imposing beastto be conquered. Pink and chrome, black and matte, a lady’s motorcycle canliterally be whatever she wants it to be.

One ofthe biggest fears would-be riders have – and this is one that has kept manyladies off a motorcycle completely - is that they’ll dump the bike on theground. And worse, not be able to pick it up. Harley-Davidson doesn’t want tosee its riders standing, humiliated, beside a beautiful motorcycle lying proneon the asphalt as a phone call is made to a big strong man for aid. So everyGarage Party teaches its female participants how to pick up a motorcyclesafely, and gives them an opportunity to try it for themselves.

Harley-Davidson’saggressive campaign to get ladies on bikes is one of the reasons more women areriding motorcycles than ever, accounting for 23% of all motorcyclists, comparedto just 3% in 1990, according to Motorcycle Industry Council statistics. Thewomen-only Harley-Davidson Garage Party events are both fun and educational,and free to any woman looking to learn more about the sport of motorcycling.

To learn more about the Garage Parties visit:www.h-d.com/garageparty