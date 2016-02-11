Remember the Temptations!

Over the years, a number of movies documented the formative years of original black rhythm and blues, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll. Such films chronicled the music and true, or fictionalized, life and times of individuals, vocal groups and disc jockeys.

Leading the way were American Graffiti and Let the Good Times Roll (1973); Sparkle (1976); American Hot Wax (1978); The Five Heartbeats (1991), Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998); Little Richard (2000); Ray (2004); Cadillac Records (2008), and Get On Up (2014).

Among the artists depicted were Chuck Berry, Frankie Lymon, Richard Penniman, Etta James, Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Howlin’ Wolf, Ray Charles, James Brown and DJs Wolfman Jack and Alan Freed. Two films were based on the Dells and Supremes.

In keeping with February's annual Black History Month, now is a good time to recall 1998’s sensational TV movie The Temptations about Motown’s most revered R&B vocal group. Always a big fan of the black, 1960s-80s hit-makers, I came to appreciate their body of work even more researching and interviewing for my authorized biography Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight: The Story of the Spaniels (August Press).

The film captures the ups, downs and strife besetting this remarkable group, which, at its 1960s-’70s peak, featured David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Dennis Edwards and its surviving founder, Otis Williams.

Renowned for number-one hits such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “I’m Losing You,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”—and my personal fave “I Wish It Would Rain”—the Temps helped put Motown on the map. Along the way, their vocal dexterity, stylish stage presence and precision dance moves set a lasting standard.

This movie has what most of us who lived, and loved, the Temps’ magical brand of R&B, could want. Those only familiar with their more recent iterations—such as the great Ali-Ollie Woodson’s lead on “Lady Soul” (1986)—will be blown away.

Filmed on location, The Temptations evokes the hairstyles, clothes, cars, culture and racial tensions of their memorable heyday including the group traveling and performing in the segregated South, where white and black audiences were kept apart by a rope line.

The story begins in Detroit in 1958, as teenagers Otis Williams (Charles Malik Whitfield) and Al Bryant (Chaz Lamar Shepherd) race on foot to see a live show by the Cadillacs, doing their raucous “Speedo.” Transfixed, the pair get their hair straightened and, with two other high schoolers, sing on the street as Otis Williams and the Siberians.

Needing a bass, Otis finds Melvin Franklin (D.B. Woodside), whose “Mama Rose” (Jenifer Lewis) urges him to “do right by him.” Johnnie Mae Matthews (Vanessa Bell Calloway), becomes their manager and renames them Otis Williams and the Distants.

After a falling out with Matthews over money, Bryant and two others quit and are replaced by Eddie Kendricks (Terron Brooks) and Paul Williams (Christian Payton) who, as the Primes, sang with the Primettes (later to become the Supremes). Bryant comes back and in 1960. As the Elgins, the group is signed by Berry Gordy (Obba Babatunde) for Motown. At his urging, they again change names, choosing the Temptations, make a series of records that flop, and are called “the hitless Temptations” at Motown.

Things look up in 1963 as “The Way You Do the Things You Do” reaches the top of the R&B charts, with Kendricks’ falsetto lead creating a sensation. After adding the gutteral lead voice of David Ruffin (Leon) in 1964—and songwriting by Smokey Robinson (Erik Michael Tristanis) and Norman Whitfield (Mel Jackson)—the Temps achieve stardom with “My Girl,” which hits number one on Billboard’s pop and R&B charts. They are backed on the records by Motown’s Funk Brothers studio musicians.

Using dance steps taught by Cholly Atkins (Russell Clark), the Temps perform their hits on tour, on TV and in the Copacabana in New York. They wow audiences with the likes of “Get Ready,” “Beauty is Only Skin Deep,” “I Could Never Love Another,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and “You’re My Everything.”

Riveting work by each actor and actress channels the Temptations’ years of trials, tribulations and egos. Included is Paul Williams’ alcoholism and suicide; Ruffin’s bad work ethic, drug addiction, attempts to take over and being replaced by Dennis Edwards (Charles Ley) of the Contours; Otis Williams’ divorce and accidental death of his son; family health problems, and Franklin’s shooting by a carjacker and battle with arthritis.

Old grudges vanish in 1989 when the Temps are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sadness arrives when Ruffin overdoses in 1991, Kendricks dies of lung cancer in 1992 and Franklin of a heart attack in 1995. The latter is eulogized at his funeral by the real Smokey Robinson, with an emotional rendition of his “Really Gonna Miss You”, bringing tears to a large group of music industry mourners and friends.

The film ends in melancholy fashion as the 1964-68 Temps, led by Ruffin, sing “My Girl” on stage in an empty theater. And then, a somber off-screen voice intones “Temptations Forever.”