Rosebud, Times Cinema Mark the Return of the Neighborhood Movie Theater

His poise and salt-and-pepper hair are the onlyindications of his age. Sipping on Mountain Dew, Larry Widen, owner of RosebudCinema Drafthouse and the Times Cinema, speaks with the wide-eyed excitementand energy of a child.

Widen really likes Batman. Batman collectiblesdecorate the Rosebud Cinema’s lobby and his office, and the Batman insigniadecorates the inside of his wrist. It’s obvious that after putting in his timein corporate America,Widen has finally found his dream job.

Widen, a movie fanatic his entire life, has earlymemories of going to theaters all over the city with his grandfather andfather. So owning movie theaters seems like a natural fit. Widen sharesownership responsibilities with his brother-in-law, David Glazer, whom he calls“the money man who makes all the real estate deals.”

In a serendipitous case of timing, Widen and Glazersnatched up the Times almost three years ago and the Rosebud nearly two yearsago. Both theaters were built in the 1930s and are unique historical andcultural attractions for Milwaukeeentertainment-seekers.

Though they are very different entities, there is agreat synergy between the two theaters. Just minutes apart, both single-screentheaters are open seven days a week. Widen says he is almost always at one ofthe theaters to greet customers with a smile. He knows many of the regulars byname, he adds, and is dedicated to providing a one-of-a-kind moviegoingexperience.

The Rosebud, originally built as the Tosa Theatre,offers first-run feature films and plush red couches for seating up to 180people. There is full food and bar service featuring local beer, wine andspirits as well as seasonal specialty drinks. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7for children and seniors. A film typically runs for two weeks, so customers canexpect to regularly find a new feature.

The Rosebud, with its old-school quaintness andcharm, is known as a perfect date-night spot. Widen says that he is verycareful about the atmosphere in his theaters.

“I want to be there and know what’s going on as muchas I can,” he explains. “The most important part is the customer experience,and I want them to feel like they are walking into a home.”

The Times: A Hidden Gem

The Times, meanwhile, is a hidden gem. Although itdoes not have a full menu like the Rosebud, it provides an ever-changing mix ofentertainmentand all tickets are only $5. Widen calls the Times more of a“grab bag,” as it offers family and art-house films, live musical performances,midnight movies every other Friday and an in-house shadow cast troupe eighttimes a year.

Recently, Widen made cosmetic updates at the Timesin order to make it stand out to passers-by. “It’s amazing what a fresh coat ofpaint will do,” he says.

For the past 30 years, Widen has been collectingartifacts from theaters in Milwaukee.At the Times, he has curtains from the Riverside Theater and pieces of the Princessand Venetian theaters. There is also a huge golden scarab that hangs in theTimes lobby. The 1927 artifact came from the Egyptian Theater on Teutonia Avenue,which closed in 1967 and was demolished in the mid-’80s. Although historic innature, the Times Cinema operates a digital video projector for digital shortsand other art-house films that might not make it to the mainstream.

Despite the recession, Widen says that businessremains solidso much so, in fact, that Widen and Glazer are looking to expand.“It’s not that our business is recession-proof, but people always need to justget out of the house,” Widen says. “Going to the movies is still the cheapestway to do that.”

Widen and Glazer say they have plans to buildanother Rosebud theater in Cudahy, in the former space of Kohl’s grocery storeat 4630 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and hope to open by late December. The newRosebud will consist of four intimate rooms with seating for 100 people ineach. There will be couches as well as dining and bar service, just like at itsWauwatosacounterpart. Widen says he is looking forward to playing four films at once,and plans on including a mix of family movies, thrillers and dramas.

One movie at a time, Larry Widen is sharing his lovefor movies with Milwaukeeandpeople are taking notice. He pauses for a moment to take a call from the Times.“Forty-seven tonight? OK, fantastic, thanks,” he says.

After hanging up the phone, he notes: “Forty-sevenpeople at the Times; not too long ago that could have been seven. For aThursday in the summer, with everything else that’s going on, that’s prettydamn coolI love that.”

For more A&E coverage, visitExpressMilwaukee.com.n