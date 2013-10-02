Round Two is Live!

Our readers have spoken—but not for the last time! Over the last several weeks, tens of thousands of readers nominated their favorite people and places in Milwaukee’s original “best-of” contest. We have tallied the top three vote getters in each category (including tie votes) for Round Two, the final vote for the 2013 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Awards. Here is your chance to vote for your favorites among the finalists.

Winners will be announced at the Best of Milwaukee Party, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Take a look at the rules below and vote HERE.

1) Please complete as many categories as possible. For

your ballot to be valid, you must complete at least 15

categories in any combination of sections.

2) Shepherd Express reserves the right to disregard

multiple ballots sent from the same address.

3) Businesses are not permitted to fill out or submit

ballots on behalf of their employees, customers or

anyone else with or without consent. Any business

offering discounts or anything of value in exchange for

votes will be automatically disqualified. Bands are not

permitted to fill out ballots on behalf of their fans.

4) All completed ballots are subject to verification by our

staff. By submitting this ballot, you agree that we may

contact you for this purpose.

5) Ballots must be received by the Shepherd Express no later than Oct. 27, 2013.

The list of winners will be published in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee issue on Nov. 14. Results will also be available online at expressmilwaukee.com.