South Milwaukee PAC’s Ambitious Bid to ‘Restart the Arts’

Arts groups of all sizes have been dramatically impacted in this Age of Pandemic. And for the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC), the 786-seat theater is now reduced to 225 seats, given social distancing and health guidelines. But Executive Director Rachel M. Sorce and staff have worked out reopening plans along with a fall program, “Restart the Arts.” It’s ambitious. But it’s also strategically planned and thought out for smaller venues that now have even smaller seating arrangements.

“When it was clear that reopening would require a severe and lengthy capacity restriction, we knew that the best path was to book smaller shows with regional artists and announce a fall season as our starting point,” she explains. “Those who want to be out in public understand that certain protocols are in place so venues like ours can be open. Most people simply want to be part of living in-person rather than in front of a screen.”

SMPAC has pulled together a variety of performances for the first half of its season. But certain aspects will remain the same: every other row remains empty; patrons will be required to leave two empty seats between household groups; face-coverings are required. The theater, backstage, lobby, restrooms and common areas will be regularly sanitized. And like most aspects of the times we live in, the second half of the season will be determined based on how the first half works, according to Sorce.

“Since capacity is limited to roughly 30%, smaller audiences tend to be manageable, and those who've been back to our theatre since we reopened in July have been extremely cooperative with following the guidelines,” she points out.

Virtual Programming Continues

And for those patrons looking for the live-streamed and streamed productions, SMPAC recently “purchased and installed a modest, new live streaming system for school-based events” which gives SMPAC the opportunity to expand its virtual programming options. Yet, given the options, how to remain profitable with reduced capacity?

“Our goal is to raise enough earned income from ticket sales to cover the cost of programming,” Sorce explains. “For example, we originally booked Marshall Charloff's Purple Xperience full band for September. Marshall created the one-man piano performance, ‘Piano & My Voice,’ as an affordable option in response to changes in venues’ capacity. While it will be different than what we originally planned, we think it will be an incredible experience for a more intimate audience.”

For SMPAC, reconfiguring the world of live performance in these challenging times comes with uncertainty. But it also brings with it the chance to do so in new ways while maintains safety amid the entertainment. “There are so many new and unpredictable variables that we want to see how the fall season fares and make adjustments as needed,” says Sorce, adding, “We’re hopeful that audiences who are looking for safe, in-person activities will come out and enjoy live performances in our generously-sized, physically-distanced theatre.”

For more information on the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, its Restart the Arts, fall programming for the 2020-2021 arts season, and its COVID-19 Health Guidelines, call: 414-766-5049 or visit:www.southmilwaukeepac.org

