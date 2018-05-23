Milwaukee Summer 2018 Festival Calendar

× Expand U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest grounds

Winter hung on for a few extra months this year, but finally it’s begun to feel a bit like summer.

Our city and our region have more things to see and do than the calendar has days. This year’s Shepherd Express Summer Festival Calendar is a comprehensive guide to festivals in a city known across the U.S. for its outdoor celebrations.

MAY

Falls Memorial Fest May 26 Menomonee Falls Historic Village Centre Downtown Menomonee Falls 262-251-8797 menomoneefallsdowntown.com The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and plein air painting competition are planned—along with food, beer and bands. Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival May 26-27 Veterans Park giftofwings.com The Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois and Gift of Wings present the 31st annual spring kite festival at the lakefront, this year featuring The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team, The Chicago Fire Kite Team, the Canadian Dream Team with its Super Giant, professional stunt kite flyers and a Kids Mad Dash. There are free kites and kite flying lessons, and a Grand Launch of 600+ kites on Sunday at noon. Jazz in the Park May 31-Aug. 30 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. 414-271-1416 easttown.com This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Cache MKE, Mike Mangione & The Kin, Steez, Unity, Chicago Tribute Anthology and many more.

JUNE

SummerStage June-September Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak Unit W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield 262-337-1560 summerstageofdelafield.org This stage under the stars at Lapham Peak in Delafield hosts music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on select weekends all summer long. Bay View Gallery Night June 1 bvgn.org Made in Milwaukee presents a new installment of this celebration of local art, music, business and community at sites throughout Bay View. The list of participating businesses is enormous, and hundreds of local musicians and artists will be showcased. Bay View Jazz Fest June 1 bvgn.org/bay-view-jazz-fest In connection with Bay View Gallery Night, this free event showcases some of Milwaukee’s finest jazz musicians. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2018 edition will feature multiple groups in a variety of Bay View settings. Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival June 2 Schwabenhof Pavillon N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls wobfest.com This festival “by beer nuts, for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast. Brady Street Art Walk June 2 Brady Street 414-272-3978 bradystreet.org The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery and concrete sculpture. Shop sidewalk sales and enjoy food and drink deals in local restaurants. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists. Eat & Greet on the Street June 2 Village of Brown Deer 414-371-3000 browndeerwi.org This village street party offers chicken dinners, Italian sausage and spicy Italian beef, grilled Mexican corn, tapas, pulled pork, burgers, brats and beer. The Timbukale Traditional Music & Dance Group from Ghana, King Solomon, The Brown Deer Elementary Choir & The Brown Deer High School Jazz Band, and De La Buena will provide entertainment. Highlights include an inflatable obstacle course, a Summerfest ticket giveaway, games, an educational exhibit by Schlitz Audubon and a fire truck display from the North Shore Fire Department. Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest June 2 Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa 414-422-9235 milwaukeehighlandgames.com Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands, including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans. Old Falls Village Days June 2-3 Old Falls Village Museum—Pilgrim Road and Highway Q, Menomonee Falls 262-250-3901 oldfallsvillage.com The historical museum’s outdoor grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. Tour the newly dedicated Steichen House, family home of great American photographer Edward Steichen located on the grounds. Enjoy antique motorcycles on Saturday and a classic car show and quilt display on Sunday. UPAF Ride for the Arts June 3 Summerfest Grounds 414-239-6283 events.upaf.org Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from 5-, 12-, 25-, 45- and 70-mile routes that begin and end at the Summerfest grounds. Routes tour through Milwaukee’s historic neighborhoods, parks and along the sparkling lakefront. Celebrate at the finish line party complete with food and live entertainment. Miller Lite sponsors this year’s ride. Café Sopra Mare June 3-Sept. 30 Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. 414-271-3656 Villaterracemuseum.org The free summer weekly Sunday morning music series runs weekly from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit the website for the full schedule. Call & Response June 3 and continuing Lynden Sculpture Garden 414-446-8794 lyndensculpturegarden.org Call & Response is a summer-long project that gathers a community of artists who share a commitment to the radical Black imagination as a means to re-examine the past and imagine a better future. Many have a history of working at Lynden: choreographer Reggie Wilson, visual artist Folayemi Wilson, filmmaker Portia Cobb, textile artist Arianne King Comer, and chef/food anthropologist Scott Barton. Others are new this summer: poet Duriel E. Harris and visual artist Tyanna Buie. Public activities include exhibitions, workshops, performances and a Free Family Day. Chill on the Hill Tuesdays, June 5-Aug. 28 Humboldt Park 3000 S. Howell Ave. bayviewneighborhood.org The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights from June through August. PrideFest June 7-10 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-272-3378 pridefest.com Celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ culture and community, this four-day event features local merchants and food vendors, engaging national and local performers and a pageant. This year’s headliners include Cash Cash, Daya, Jussie Smollett and the B-52s. Colectivo’s Música del Lago June 7-Aug. 23 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive colectivocoffee.com This free concert series sponsored by Colectivo Coffee and the UWM Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies highlights some of Milwaukee’s finest Latin music groups. Performers this year include Caché MKE, De La Buena, La Chazz and many more. All shows take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings at the Colectivo’s Lakefront café. Rockerbox Motofest June 8-10 Road America, N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth 800-365-7223 rockerbox.us This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, racing machines, choppers, supermotos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer. Grecian Fest June 8-10 Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave. 414-778-1555 stsconstantinehelenwi.org Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancing, music, artifacts, jewelry and art at the 49th annual Grecian Fest in Wauwatosa. Children’s games are also featured. Okauchee Lions Days Feast and Festival June 8-10 Okauchee Lions Park, N49 W34400 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee 62-853-6603 e-clubhouse.org/sites/okauchee/ This is the Okauchee Lions Club’s three-day festival of carnival events, live music, baseball, barbecue and eats from area restaurants to raise funds for the park and local charities. Monument Square Art Festival June 9-10 Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine 262-358-0922 monumentsquareartfest.com In Downtown Racine, 70 artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media during one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs. The festival again includes the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition throughout Saturday featuring regional chalk artists working on 4-foot-by-four-foot Masonite panels along the street, interacting with the public as they work. The finished pieces will be displayed and awards presented on Sunday. Locust Street Festival of Music and Art June 10 E. Locust Street (between Holton and Humboldt) 414-899-2302 locuststreetfestival.org One of the city’s longest-running street parties, the annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with the traditional 1.8-mile Riverwest Beer Run/Walk with four beer stops. More than 30 bands will perform on six outdoor stages. You’ll find more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, Milwaukee Public Theatre’s popular drum circle, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Door Kinetic Arts Festival June 10-15 Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor doorkinetic.com Rainn Wilson, hosting a screening of Thom Pain, a film version of the Pulitzer-winning play, promises to be a festival highlight. There will also be a slate of animated, short and Wisconsin-made films along with staged readings, workshops and a cocktail contest. River Rhythms June 13-Aug. 29 Pere Marquette Park 950 N. Old World Third St. westown.org The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include the Huntertones, Charles Walker Band, Reverend Raven, Chicken Wire Empire and more. Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry June 15 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-374-8841, ext. 41 capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org Register as a team or individual by June 4 to received free entry to Polish Fest all weekend and support an excellent cause by joining a 5K-run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. All proceeds feed the hungry through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace food pantries. Metro Jam June 15-16 Washington Park S. 12th and Washington streets, Manitowoc 414-852-5718 metrojam.org Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 40th annual festival features the headlining Koch- Marshall Trio featuring Greg Koch and more. Freeland Film Fest June 15-17 Green Lake, Wis. freelandfilmfest.org A weekend of films, panels, live music, local food and workshops, this global storytelling event featuring films about people, wild animals and ecosystems that are facing daunting challenges. The Freeland organization works with partners in Asia, Africa and the Americas for a world free of wildlife trafficking and human slavery. Lakefront Festival of Art June 15-17 Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive 414-224-3856 lfoa.mam.org Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space. Polish Fest June 15-17 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-529-2140 polishfest.org Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.” Historic Concordia Home Tour 2018 June 16 Wgechda Building, Potawatomi Campus, N. 33rd Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue 414-459-1886 hcni.org/home-tour This tour of 12 historic buildings in the Concordia neighborhood will feature several locations on tour for the first time as well as favorites like the Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast. Adding to the experience: musical entertainment, a bake sale, shuttles between venues and plein air paintings created onsite and available for purchase. Looking to settle in Concordia? Area properties for sale will be open or identified. Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival June 16 Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale 859-492-9492 wisconsinbeerloversfest.com Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers. Juneteenth Day June 19 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center streets) 414-372-3770 juneteenthdaymilwaukee.com Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the slaves of Texas. The day will feature delicious soul food, kids’ games and live entertainment. KidZ Days At the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts June 19-Aug. 16 929 N. Water St. 414-273-7121 marcuscenter.org As part of the Marcus Center’s community and educational arts programming, KidZ Days at the Center if a free family program that showcases a variety of performing arts presented by Milwaukee groups. This event series is held Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Community VIBES! June 20-Aug. 15 Brown Deer Village Park, 4800 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer 414-371-3000 browndeerwi.org The 6-8:30 p.m. free Friday evening summer music series in Brown Deer Village Park opens June 20 with the Brewtown Beat. The Saturday June Band performs July 18. Detour performs Aug. 1. David Gerald performs Aug. 15. Bayview Potluck Picnic and Make Music Day/Summer Solstice Concerts June 21 Beulah Brinton House, 2590 S. Superior St. Enjoy a free evening of acoustic music, bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair and hang out with your neighbors at the new gazebo on the grounds of the Bay View Historical Society. HartFest June 22-23 Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa hartfest.com HartFest offers live music by popular local bands and the Wauwatosa School of Music, along with food, drink and sports at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Summer Soulstice Music Festival June 23 East North Avenue neighborhood theeastside.org Milwaukee’s hyper-local neighborhood music festival celebrates the music, art and activities that make Milwaukee and features three stages showcasing local bands. Grandioso! Blues and Jazz Festival June 23-24 8645 West Brown Deer Road 414-736-2891 granvillebusiness.org This outdoor arts festival will offer blues and jazz performances to celebrate and showcase the Granville neighborhood’s rich diversity. Vendors, spirits and food trucks will round out the event. Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic June 24 379 W. Main St., Waukesha tourofamericasdairyland.com This race is Day Four of the 11-day Tour of America’s Dairyland series, one of the largest race series in the U.S. In this day’s race, professional and amateur cyclists race through the urban heart of Waukesha. The high-energy course features a four-corner Criterium. Greek Fest June 22-24 Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis 414-461-9400 annunciationwi.org The 53rd annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other traditional fare—along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Cedarburg Strawberry Festival June 23-24 Downtown Cedarburg 262-377-9620 cedarburgfestival.org Listen to premiere Milwaukee bands, visit the historic Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement and sample all things strawberry including strawberry brats, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pancakes, strawberry bubblegum and strawberry blush wine. Stroll the Washington Avenue Art Fair of more than 250 Midwest artists. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K run/walk on Saturday morning. Summerfest June 27-July 1; July 3-8 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-273-2680 summerfest.com The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention beer. Washington Park Wednesdays June 27-Aug. 29 Washington Park Bandshell 414-265-9265 washingtonparkneighbors.com This free Wednesday evening music series presents a wide range of local acts in the grand and beautiful bandshell. Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic June 28 Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road 414-534-4501 tourofamericasdairyland.com The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the eighth of 11 races in the 2018 Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going. Downer Classic June 30 N. Downer Avenue and E. Belleview Place 414-534-4501 tourofamericasdairyland.com Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the 10th day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even kids can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

JULY

U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront July 3 Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 414-257-7275 county.milwaukee.gov The fireworks at Veterans Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls about 9 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots for the hour of “oohs!” and “aahs!” Live @ Peck Pavilion July 5-Aug. 24 Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 414-273-7121 marcuscenter.org This year’s program opens July 5-21 with King Lear, the newest in Optimist Theatre’s annual professional outdoor productions of the bard. The series continues from July 27-Aug. 23 with free Sunday and Thursday band concerts and Peck Flicks movie nights. Bristol Renaissance Faire July 8-Sept. 4 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha 847-395-7773 renfair.com Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Re-enact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength. Animal Crackers Concert Series July 11-Aug. 22 Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine 262-636-9189 racinezoo.org/animal-crackers This year’s Animal Crackers Concert Series features four great acts: the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra featuring Michelle Coltrane; ALLSTAR GROOVES featuring Matt Marshak, Brian Simpson and Jackiem Joyner; Karrin Allyson; and Eric Darius and Gerald Veasley. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic dinners and small camping furniture, but alcohol must be purchased onsite. Concerts held rain or shine! Bastille Days July 12-15 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. 414-271-1416 easttown.com This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K run-2K walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day. This year marks Bastille Days’ 37th anniversary. Gathering on the Green July 13-14 Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road 128N 262-242-6187 gatheringonthegreen.org This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities. Our Lady of Lourdes Festival July 13-15 3722 S. 58th St. 414-545-4316 ololmke.org/festival Popular local cover bands take the stage in a setting of games, raffles, bake sales, beer, food and fun for the whole family. Wild Ones Weekend July 14 Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St. 877-436-8738 harley-davidson.com Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with the 16th-annual Knucklehead Company Reunion’s Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic Motorcycle Field Games. Evenings in the Garden July 19 and 26 Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum Enter through the Neptune Gate on Lincoln Memorial Drive and unwind after work in the tranquility of the Villa Terrace’s Renaissance Garden on these Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. Festa Italiana July 20-22 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-223-2808 festaitaliana.com They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa. Whether you are actually Italian or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, cultural exhibits, rousing games of bocce and nightly fireworks. Port Fish Day July 21 Port Washington Lakefront portfishday.com Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry” with live music on multiple stages, a gigantic parade, an arts and crafts fair, a walk-run, a classic car show, a soccer water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks. Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest July 21 Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. milwaukeefirkin.com Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ales, stouts and lagers—including more than 100 craft beers from dozens of Milwaukee breweries as well as guest beers from around the country. The festival features several cask-conditioned ales direct from the barrels (or “firkins”), providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago. Collections of beer memorabilia and historic Milwaukee brewery artifacts will be displayed. Midsummer Festival of the Arts July 21-22 The John Michael Kohler Arts Center jmkac.org Two days of art and music set amid the gardens of the arts center, this family friendly event is the largest multi-arts festival in East-Central Wisconsin. Shop the 135 artists’ booths and enjoy live music, delicious local cuisine and food trucks, art-making activities and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. Armenian Fest July 22 St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church 7825 W. Layton Ave. 414-282-1670 armenianfest.com Sample homemade shish-kabob, grape leaves, baklava and other Mediterranean dishes; listen to live Near Eastern music, and check out the culture booth representing one of the world’s oldest civilizations. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show July 22-23 Veterans Park milwaukeeaireshow.com The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is proud to bring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron and many other world-class performers back to the lakefront this summer. The water show starts at approximately 10 a.m. The air show starts about noon. EAA AirVenture July 23-29 Wittman Regional Airport, 525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh 920-426-4800 airventure.org Travel up to Oshkosh for an international gathering of 800,000-plus aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics. Washington County Fair July 24-29 Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend 262-677-5060 wcfairpark.com This annual fair has a main stage act each evening, as well as a carnival, craft exhibits and many other events. This year features performances by Montgomery Gentry, Ann Wilson of Heart and Dustin Lynch. German Fest July 27-29 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-464-9444 germanfest.com The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers a Dachshund Derby Race, live glockenspiel performances, dance groups, an array of music, traditional German food and drink, as well as activities for the whole family. Milwaukee Brewfest July 28 1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 414-321-5000 milwaukeebrewfest.com The Milwaukee Lakefront becomes a huge beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan. It’s held at the Old Coast Guard Pavilion Park. Brady Street Festival July 28 Brady Street 414-272-3978 bradystreet.org The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants from 11 a.m. to midnight. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities, and four stages of live entertainment featuring a large variety of acts. Enchanted Evening July 29 Boerner Botanical Gardens boernerbotanicalgardens.org From 6:30-9:30pm on Sunday, July 29, fairies will appear in the flowerbeds and magic will be everywhere in this special family night in the gardens featuring whimsical crafts, treats and entertainment. Sounds like some enchanted evening!

AUGUST

Milwaukee Comedy Festival Aug. 1-5 Lakefront Brewery, Next Act Theatre, Turner Hall festival.milwaukeecomedy.com Wisconsin’s largest comedy event boasts appearances by hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada. Daily performances, workshops and special events celebrate the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Each show offers a variety of acts. Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 2-12 Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis 800-884-FAIR wistatefair.com Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food (such as cream puffs) and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs!? Yes, they have cream puffs! Center Street Daze Festival Aug. 4 East Center Street, Riverwest 414-502-9545 centerstreetdazefestival.com This popular Riverwest festival brings together favorites like the Riverwest Artists Association’s popular cart race, delicious food vendors, a car show and many musical acts. Peninsula Music Festival Aug. 7-25 Door Community Auditorium, 3926 WI-42, Fish Creek 920-854-4060 musicfestival.com The 66th Peninsula Music Festival will feature nine symphonic concerts showcasing immensely talented musicians performing major classical pieces. Waukesha BluesFest Aug. 10-11 Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Highway 83, Hartland 800-366-1961 waukeshabluesfest.com Under a large tent on the green, blues musicians gather for a comfortable weekend of music. Headliners this summer include Charlie Musselwhite and Ana Popovic. Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run-Walk Aug. 11 414-840-1710 hankaaronstatetrial.org The route runs through beautiful Three Bridges Park and provides a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch. Live band performances, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction will benefit the trail and send 125 kids to Bike Adventure Camp. Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 11 Lakeshore State Park, 500 N. Harbor Drive 262-853-8018 milwaukeedragonboatfest.org Colorful boat races highlight this Chinese culture festival complete with splashing oars and pounding drums. Patrons in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park can also view traditional Chinese dances, folk music and martial arts. There are also an opera mask and lantern making station, Chinese games and a dragon parade. Luxembourg Fest Aug. 11-12 100 Peter Thein Ave., Belgium WI, 53004 lacs.lu Headline: “Luxembourg Invades Belgium!” Luxembourg Fest is a family friendly event that takes over Belgium, Wis. The festival features a parade, live music, food and more. The event begins with the parade on Saturday morning and ends Sunday at 1 p.m. with a mass. Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Aug. 11-12 Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Grounds, 929 N. Water St. 262-894-0038 morninggloryfinecraftfair.com Enjoy strolling through the city’s premier contemporary fine craft fair along the Milwaukee River in Downtown. The fair features 130 fine craft artists exhibiting ceramics, glass, leather, wood, photography, jewelry, fiber, enamel, handmade paper, metal and mixed media. Irish Fest Aug. 16-19 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-476-3378 irishfest.com Enjoy the Irish dancers and a variety of music genres such as Irish traditional, Celtic rock, contemporary folk, Americana and bluegrass. Visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world. Check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland, or join in a game of hurling or a tug-of-war contest. IndiaFest Milwaukee Aug. 18 ​Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave. 414-243-9397 indiafestmilwaukee.org Now in its sixth year, IndiaFest will host classical Indian dances, Bollywood fusion dances, a marketplace selling Indian arts, clothes and jewelry and flavorful Indian cuisine from venders across the city. Mexican Fiesta Aug. 24-26 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-383-7066 mexicanfiesta.org Not that we need an excuse to sip sangria or margaritas and devour tostadas, tacos or burritos, but Mexican Fiesta promises more than just three days of blissful eating and drinking. With traditional dancing, live salsa, mariachi and meringue music, and interactive exhibits, this festive fiesta is a summer highlight. Wine & Vine, Etc. Aug. 25 Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Convent, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis 414-744-1160 winenvineosf.com Numerous local restaurants and vendors let you sample their wine, beer, coffee, tea and food as you relax on the convent grounds. Proceeds will help refurbish the historic Grape Arbor and surrounding green space. The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have teamed with Groppi’s Food Market to host this ninth annual tasting event. Walk for Wishes Aug. 25 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 262-781-4445 site.wish.org Gather your friends, family and coworkers for the Walk For Wishes. Proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. Last year, Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,000 wishes nationwide for children with critical illnesses. Milwaukee Fringe Festival Aug. 25-26 Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds 414-436-5302 mkefringe.com Now in its third year, this festival is a two-day banquet of performing and visual art. Many of the area’s most adventurous theater, music, dance, performance and visual artists will fill the Marcus Center’s indoor and outdoor stages and grounds with signature works in a festival atmosphere. Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show Aug. 29-Sept. 3 Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St. 877-436-8738 harley-davidson.com All things customized. All things Harley. All things Davidson. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. This extravaganza runs in connection with the Labor Day Weekend Milwaukee Rally (Aug. 29-Sept. 3). Labor Day Weekend Milwaukee Rally Aug. 29-Sept. 3 Harley Davidson Museum and various locations 877-436-8738 harley-davidson.com Take a ride on the wild side at the largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest in the city where Harley-Davidson reigns, featuring lots of activities for the bike enthusiast and die-hard moto fan. Paramount Music Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Coal Dock Park, 190 S. Wisconsin St., Port Washington 262-208-6288 paramountmusic.org The Paramount Music Association hosts its annual weekend of music, food and fun by the lake.

SEPTEMBER

Laborfest Milwaukee Sept. 3 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive milwaukeelabor.org In celebration of Labor Day, this festival presented by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council will feature live music, food and family fun. Admittance is free. Tosafest Sept. 7-8 Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St.; Rotary Park Amphitheatre, 1190 N. 70th St., Wauwatosa tosafest.org Tosafest is a community festival with music, art, food and children’s activities. This year, it moves from its former Downtown Wauwatosa site to two beautiful community parks. Indian Summer Festival Sept. 7-9 Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-604-1000 indiansummer.org Celebrating the Great Lakes Indian Communities, this is the largest Native American festival of its kind in the country. The weekend-long Contest Pow Wow is the heart of it. Listen to a traditional storyteller and some of the best musicians in the country, visit a Native village, take in a game of lacrosse, sample indigenous foods and enjoy the riches of Native American cultures, past and present. Third Ward Art Festival Sept. 8-9 Broadway between St. Paul Avenue and Menomonee Street in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward 847-926-4300 historicthirdward.org This annual art festival fills several streets in the Third Ward with music, food and artist booths in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 100 artists will be at the festival this year. Briggs’ and Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Sept. 15 From 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive 414-266-1520 Briggs’ & Al’s Run & Walk is an eight-kilometer (or three- or five-mile) run-walk benefitting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event continues to draw 13,000-16,000 participants each year and remains one of the largest run-and-walk fundraising events in the Midwest. Great Lakes Brew Fest Sept. 15 Racine Zoological Gardens, 200 Goold St., Racine 262-636-9312 greatlakesbrewfest.com Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 450 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps. Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival Sept. 15-16 Downtown Cedarburg 262-377-3891 cedarburgfestival.org Sample food and wine, much of it made locally, as you enjoy family activities and live music. Join the grape stomp, enjoy hayrides and listen to live rock, bluegrass and folk music. Maker Faire Milwaukee Sept. 28-30 Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis makerfairemilwaukee.com This free regional event is produced by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Milwaukee Makerspace and is presented in collaboration with MAKE magazine. Maker Faire Milwaukee aims to inspire, inform, connect and entertain in a family friendly gathering that highlights the DIY (do-it-yourself) spirit of our community and celebrates innovation in technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more.