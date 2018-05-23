Milwaukee Summer 2018 Festival Calendar

by

Winter hung on for a few extra months this year, but finally it’s begun to feel a bit like summer.

Our city and our region have more things to see and do than the calendar has days. This year’s Shepherd Express Summer Festival Calendar is a comprehensive guide to festivals in a city known across the U.S. for its outdoor celebrations.

MAY


Falls Memorial Fest
May 26
Menomonee Falls Historic Village Centre
Downtown Menomonee Falls
262-251-8797
menomoneefallsdowntown.com

The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and plein air painting competition are planned—along with food, beer and bands.

Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival
May 26-27
Veterans Park
giftofwings.com

The Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois and Gift of Wings present the 31st annual spring kite festival at the lakefront, this year featuring The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team, The Chicago Fire Kite Team, the Canadian Dream Team with its Super Giant, professional stunt kite flyers and a Kids Mad Dash. There are free kites and kite flying lessons, and a Grand Launch of 600+ kites on Sunday at noon.

Jazz in the Park
May 31-Aug. 30
Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.
414-271-1416
easttown.com

This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Cache MKE, Mike Mangione & The Kin, Steez, Unity, Chicago Tribute Anthology and many more.

JUNE


SummerStage
June-September
Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak Unit
W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield
262-337-1560
summerstageofdelafield.org

This stage under the stars at Lapham Peak in Delafield hosts music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on select weekends all summer long.

Bay View Gallery Night
June 1
bvgn.org

Made in Milwaukee presents a new installment of this celebration of local art, music, business and community at sites throughout Bay View. The list of participating businesses is enormous, and hundreds of local musicians and artists will be showcased.

Bay View Jazz Fest
June 1
bvgn.org/bay-view-jazz-fest

In connection with Bay View Gallery Night, this free event showcases some of Milwaukee’s finest jazz musicians. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2018 edition will feature multiple groups in a variety of Bay View settings.

Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival
June 2
Schwabenhof Pavillon
N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls
wobfest.com

This festival “by beer nuts, for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.

Brady Street Art Walk
June 2
Brady Street
414-272-3978
bradystreet.org

The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery and concrete sculpture. Shop sidewalk sales and enjoy food and drink deals in local restaurants. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists.

Eat & Greet on the Street
June 2
Village of Brown Deer
414-371-3000
browndeerwi.org

This village street party offers chicken dinners, Italian sausage and spicy Italian beef, grilled Mexican corn, tapas, pulled pork, burgers, brats and beer. The Timbukale Traditional Music & Dance Group from Ghana, King Solomon, The Brown Deer Elementary Choir & The Brown Deer High School Jazz Band, and De La Buena will provide entertainment. Highlights include an inflatable obstacle course, a Summerfest ticket giveaway, games, an educational exhibit by Schlitz Audubon and a fire truck display from the North Shore Fire Department.

Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest
June 2
Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa
414-422-9235
milwaukeehighlandgames.com

Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands, including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans.

Old Falls Village Days
June 2-3
Old Falls Village Museum—Pilgrim Road and Highway Q, Menomonee Falls
262-250-3901
oldfallsvillage.com

The historical museum’s outdoor grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. Tour the newly dedicated Steichen House, family home of great American photographer Edward Steichen located on the grounds. Enjoy antique motorcycles on Saturday and a classic car show and quilt display on Sunday.

UPAF Ride for the Arts
June 3
Summerfest Grounds
414-239-6283
events.upaf.org

Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from 5-, 12-, 25-, 45- and 70-mile routes that begin and end at the Summerfest grounds. Routes tour through Milwaukee’s historic neighborhoods, parks and along the sparkling lakefront. Celebrate at the finish line party complete with food and live entertainment. Miller Lite sponsors this year’s ride.

Café Sopra Mare
June 3-Sept. 30
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave.
414-271-3656
Villaterracemuseum.org

The free summer weekly Sunday morning music series runs weekly from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit the website for the full schedule.

Call & Response
June 3 and continuing
Lynden Sculpture Garden
414-446-8794
lyndensculpturegarden.org

Call & Response is a summer-long project that gathers a community of artists who share a commitment to the radical Black imagination as a means to re-examine the past and imagine a better future. Many have a history of working at Lynden: choreographer Reggie Wilson, visual artist Folayemi Wilson, filmmaker Portia Cobb, textile artist Arianne King Comer, and chef/food anthropologist Scott Barton. Others are new this summer: poet Duriel E. Harris and visual artist Tyanna Buie. Public activities include exhibitions, workshops, performances and a Free Family Day.

Chill on the Hill
Tuesdays, June 5-Aug. 28
Humboldt Park
3000 S. Howell Ave.
bayviewneighborhood.org

The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights from June through August.

PrideFest
June 7-10
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-272-3378
pridefest.com

Celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ culture and community, this four-day event features local merchants and food vendors, engaging national and local performers and a pageant. This year’s headliners include Cash Cash, Daya, Jussie Smollett and the B-52s.

Colectivo’s Música del Lago
June 7-Aug. 23
1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
colectivocoffee.com

This free concert series sponsored by Colectivo Coffee and the UWM Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies highlights some of Milwaukee’s finest Latin music groups. Performers this year include Caché MKE, De La Buena, La Chazz and many more. All shows take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings at the Colectivo’s Lakefront café.

Rockerbox Motofest
June 8-10
Road America, N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth
800-365-7223
rockerbox.us

This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, racing machines, choppers, supermotos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer.

Grecian Fest
June 8-10
Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.
414-778-1555
stsconstantinehelenwi.org

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancing, music, artifacts, jewelry and art at the 49th annual Grecian Fest in Wauwatosa. Children’s games are also featured.

Okauchee Lions Days Feast and Festival
June 8-10
Okauchee Lions Park, N49 W34400 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee
62-853-6603
e-clubhouse.org/sites/okauchee/

This is the Okauchee Lions Club’s three-day festival of carnival events, live music, baseball, barbecue and eats from area restaurants to raise funds for the park and local charities.

Monument Square Art Festival
June 9-10
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine
262-358-0922
monumentsquareartfest.com

In Downtown Racine, 70 artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media during one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs. The festival again includes the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition throughout Saturday featuring regional chalk artists working on 4-foot-by-four-foot Masonite panels along the street, interacting with the public as they work. The finished pieces will be displayed and awards presented on Sunday.

Locust Street Festival of Music and Art
June 10
E. Locust Street (between Holton and Humboldt)
414-899-2302
locuststreetfestival.org

One of the city’s longest-running street parties, the annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with the traditional 1.8-mile Riverwest Beer Run/Walk with four beer stops. More than 30 bands will perform on six outdoor stages. You’ll find more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, Milwaukee Public Theatre’s popular drum circle, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Door Kinetic Arts Festival
June 10-15
Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor
doorkinetic.com

Rainn Wilson, hosting a screening of Thom Pain, a film version of the Pulitzer-winning play, promises to be a festival highlight. There will also be a slate of animated, short and Wisconsin-made films along with staged readings, workshops and a cocktail contest.

River Rhythms
June 13-Aug. 29
Pere Marquette Park
950 N. Old World Third St.
westown.org

The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include the Huntertones, Charles Walker Band, Reverend Raven, Chicken Wire Empire and more.

Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry
June 15
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-374-8841, ext. 41
capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org

Register as a team or individual by June 4 to received free entry to Polish Fest all weekend and support an excellent cause by joining a 5K-run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. All proceeds feed the hungry through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace food pantries.

Metro Jam
June 15-16
Washington Park
S. 12th and Washington streets, Manitowoc
414-852-5718
metrojam.org

Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 40th annual festival features the headlining Koch- Marshall Trio featuring Greg Koch and more.

Freeland Film Fest
June 15-17
Green Lake, Wis.
freelandfilmfest.org

A weekend of films, panels, live music, local food and workshops, this global storytelling event featuring films about people, wild animals and ecosystems that are facing daunting challenges. The Freeland organization works with partners in Asia, Africa and the Americas for a world free of wildlife trafficking and human slavery.

Lakefront Festival of Art
June 15-17
Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive
414-224-3856
lfoa.mam.org

Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space.

Polish Fest
June 15-17
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-529-2140
polishfest.org

Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”

Historic Concordia Home Tour 2018
June 16
Wgechda Building, Potawatomi Campus, N. 33rd Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue
414-459-1886
hcni.org/home-tour

This tour of 12 historic buildings in the Concordia neighborhood will feature several locations on tour for the first time as well as favorites like the Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast. Adding to the experience: musical entertainment, a bake sale, shuttles between venues and plein air paintings created onsite and available for purchase. Looking to settle in Concordia? Area properties for sale will be open or identified.

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
June 16
Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale
859-492-9492
wisconsinbeerloversfest.com

Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers.

Juneteenth Day
June 19
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center streets)
414-372-3770
juneteenthdaymilwaukee.com

Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the slaves of Texas. The day will feature delicious soul food, kids’ games and live entertainment.

KidZ Days At the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
June 19-Aug. 16
929 N. Water St.
414-273-7121
marcuscenter.org

As part of the Marcus Center’s community and educational arts programming, KidZ Days at the Center if a free family program that showcases a variety of performing arts presented by Milwaukee groups. This event series is held Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Community VIBES!
June 20-Aug. 15
Brown Deer Village Park, 4800 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer
414-371-3000
browndeerwi.org

The 6-8:30 p.m. free Friday evening summer music series in Brown Deer Village Park opens June 20 with the Brewtown Beat. The Saturday June Band performs July 18. Detour performs Aug. 1. David Gerald performs Aug. 15.

Bayview Potluck Picnic and Make Music Day/Summer Solstice Concerts
June 21
Beulah Brinton House, 2590 S. Superior St.

Enjoy a free evening of acoustic music, bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair and hang out with your neighbors at the new gazebo on the grounds of the Bay View Historical Society.

HartFest
June 22-23
Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa
hartfest.com

HartFest offers live music by popular local bands and the Wauwatosa School of Music, along with food, drink and sports at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Summer Soulstice Music Festival
June 23
East North Avenue neighborhood
theeastside.org

Milwaukee’s hyper-local neighborhood music festival celebrates the music, art and activities that make Milwaukee and features three stages showcasing local bands.

Grandioso! Blues and Jazz Festival
June 23-24
8645 West Brown Deer Road
414-736-2891
granvillebusiness.org

This outdoor arts festival will offer blues and jazz performances to celebrate and showcase the Granville neighborhood’s rich diversity. Vendors, spirits and food trucks will round out the event.

Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic
June 24
379 W. Main St., Waukesha
tourofamericasdairyland.com

This race is Day Four of the 11-day Tour of America’s Dairyland series, one of the largest race series in the U.S. In this day’s race, professional and amateur cyclists race through the urban heart of Waukesha. The high-energy course features a four-corner Criterium.

Greek Fest
June 22-24
Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis
414-461-9400
annunciationwi.org

The 53rd annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other traditional fare—along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
June 23-24
Downtown Cedarburg
262-377-9620
cedarburgfestival.org

Listen to premiere Milwaukee bands, visit the historic Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement and sample all things strawberry including strawberry brats, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pancakes, strawberry bubblegum and strawberry blush wine. Stroll the Washington Avenue Art Fair of more than 250 Midwest artists. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K run/walk on Saturday morning.

Summerfest
June 27-July 1; July 3-8
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-273-2680
summerfest.com

The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention beer.

Washington Park Wednesdays
June 27-Aug. 29
Washington Park Bandshell
414-265-9265
washingtonparkneighbors.com

This free Wednesday evening music series presents a wide range of local acts in the grand and beautiful bandshell.

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic
June 28
Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road
414-534-4501
tourofamericasdairyland.com

The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the eighth of 11 races in the 2018 Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going.

Downer Classic
June 30
N. Downer Avenue and E. Belleview Place
414-534-4501
tourofamericasdairyland.com

Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the 10th day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even kids can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

JULY


U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront
July 3
Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
414-257-7275
county.milwaukee.gov

The fireworks at Veterans Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls about 9 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots for the hour of “oohs!” and “aahs!”

Live @ Peck Pavilion
July 5-Aug. 24
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
414-273-7121
marcuscenter.org

This year’s program opens July 5-21 with King Lear, the newest in Optimist Theatre’s annual professional outdoor productions of the bard. The series continues from July 27-Aug. 23 with free Sunday and Thursday band concerts and Peck Flicks movie nights.

Bristol Renaissance Faire
July 8-Sept. 4
12550 120th Ave., Kenosha
847-395-7773
renfair.com

Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Re-enact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength.

Animal Crackers Concert Series
July 11-Aug. 22
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine
262-636-9189
racinezoo.org/animal-crackers

This year’s Animal Crackers Concert Series features four great acts: the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra featuring Michelle Coltrane; ALLSTAR GROOVES featuring Matt Marshak, Brian Simpson and Jackiem Joyner; Karrin Allyson; and Eric Darius and Gerald Veasley. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic dinners and small camping furniture, but alcohol must be purchased onsite. Concerts held rain or shine!

Bastille Days
July 12-15
Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.
414-271-1416
easttown.com

This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K run-2K walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day. This year marks Bastille Days’ 37th anniversary.

Gathering on the Green
July 13-14
Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road 128N
262-242-6187
gatheringonthegreen.org

This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities.

Our Lady of Lourdes Festival
July 13-15
3722 S. 58th St.
414-545-4316
ololmke.org/festival

Popular local cover bands take the stage in a setting of games, raffles, bake sales, beer, food and fun for the whole family.

Wild Ones Weekend
July 14
Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.
877-436-8738
harley-davidson.com

Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with the 16th-annual Knucklehead Company Reunion’s Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic Motorcycle Field Games.

Evenings in the Garden
July 19 and 26
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Enter through the Neptune Gate on Lincoln Memorial Drive and unwind after work in the tranquility of the Villa Terrace’s Renaissance Garden on these Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.

Festa Italiana
July 20-22
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-223-2808
festaitaliana.com

They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa. Whether you are actually Italian or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, cultural exhibits, rousing games of bocce and nightly fireworks.

Port Fish Day
July 21
Port Washington Lakefront
portfishday.com

Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry” with live music on multiple stages, a gigantic parade, an arts and crafts fair, a walk-run, a classic car show, a soccer water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks.

Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest
July 21
Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.
milwaukeefirkin.com

Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ales, stouts and lagers—including more than 100 craft beers from dozens of Milwaukee breweries as well as guest beers from around the country. The festival features several cask-conditioned ales direct from the barrels (or “firkins”), providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago. Collections of beer memorabilia and historic Milwaukee brewery artifacts will be displayed.

Midsummer Festival of the Arts
July 21-22
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center
jmkac.org

Two days of art and music set amid the gardens of the arts center, this family friendly event is the largest multi-arts festival in East-Central Wisconsin. Shop the 135 artists’ booths and enjoy live music, delicious local cuisine and food trucks, art-making activities and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

Armenian Fest
July 22
St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church
7825 W. Layton Ave.
414-282-1670
armenianfest.com

Sample homemade shish-kabob, grape leaves, baklava and other Mediterranean dishes; listen to live Near Eastern music, and check out the culture booth representing one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show
July 22-23
Veterans Park
milwaukeeaireshow.com

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is proud to bring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron and many other world-class performers back to the lakefront this summer. The water show starts at approximately 10 a.m. The air show starts about noon.

EAA AirVenture
July 23-29
Wittman Regional Airport, 525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh
920-426-4800
airventure.org

Travel up to Oshkosh for an international gathering of 800,000-plus aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics.

Washington County Fair
July 24-29
Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend
262-677-5060
wcfairpark.com

This annual fair has a main stage act each evening, as well as a carnival, craft exhibits and many other events. This year features performances by Montgomery Gentry, Ann Wilson of Heart and Dustin Lynch.

German Fest
July 27-29
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-464-9444
germanfest.com

The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers a Dachshund Derby Race, live glockenspiel performances, dance groups, an array of music, traditional German food and drink, as well as activities for the whole family.

Milwaukee Brewfest
July 28
1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
414-321-5000
milwaukeebrewfest.com

The Milwaukee Lakefront becomes a huge beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan. It’s held at the Old Coast Guard Pavilion Park.

Brady Street Festival
July 28
Brady Street
414-272-3978
bradystreet.org

The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants from 11 a.m. to midnight. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities, and four stages of live entertainment featuring a large variety of acts.

Enchanted Evening
July 29
Boerner Botanical Gardens
boernerbotanicalgardens.org

From 6:30-9:30pm on Sunday, July 29, fairies will appear in the flowerbeds and magic will be everywhere in this special family night in the gardens featuring whimsical crafts, treats and entertainment. Sounds like some enchanted evening!

AUGUST


Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Aug. 1-5
Lakefront Brewery, Next Act Theatre, Turner Hall
festival.milwaukeecomedy.com

Wisconsin’s largest comedy event boasts appearances by hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada. Daily performances, workshops and special events celebrate the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Each show offers a variety of acts.

Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 2-12
Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis
800-884-FAIR
wistatefair.com

Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food (such as cream puffs) and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs!? Yes, they have cream puffs!

Center Street Daze Festival
Aug. 4
East Center Street, Riverwest
414-502-9545
centerstreetdazefestival.com

This popular Riverwest festival brings together favorites like the Riverwest Artists Association’s popular cart race, delicious food vendors, a car show and many musical acts.

Peninsula Music Festival
Aug. 7-25
Door Community Auditorium, 3926 WI-42, Fish Creek
920-854-4060
musicfestival.com

The 66th Peninsula Music Festival will feature nine symphonic concerts showcasing immensely talented musicians performing major classical pieces.

Waukesha BluesFest
Aug. 10-11
Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Highway 83, Hartland
800-366-1961
waukeshabluesfest.com

Under a large tent on the green, blues musicians gather for a comfortable weekend of music. Headliners this summer include Charlie Musselwhite and Ana Popovic.

Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run-Walk
Aug. 11
414-840-1710
hankaaronstatetrial.org

The route runs through beautiful Three Bridges Park and provides a dramatic view of Miller Park in the home stretch. Live band performances, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction will benefit the trail and send 125 kids to Bike Adventure Camp.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
Aug. 11
Lakeshore State Park, 500 N. Harbor Drive
262-853-8018
milwaukeedragonboatfest.org

Colorful boat races highlight this Chinese culture festival complete with splashing oars and pounding drums. Patrons in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park can also view traditional Chinese dances, folk music and martial arts. There are also an opera mask and lantern making station, Chinese games and a dragon parade.

Luxembourg Fest
Aug. 11-12
100 Peter Thein Ave., Belgium WI, 53004
lacs.lu

Headline: “Luxembourg Invades Belgium!” Luxembourg Fest is a family friendly event that takes over Belgium, Wis. The festival features a parade, live music, food and more. The event begins with the parade on Saturday morning and ends Sunday at 1 p.m. with a mass.

Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair
Aug. 11-12
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Grounds, 929 N. Water St.
262-894-0038
morninggloryfinecraftfair.com

Enjoy strolling through the city’s premier contemporary fine craft fair along the Milwaukee River in Downtown. The fair features 130 fine craft artists exhibiting ceramics, glass, leather, wood, photography, jewelry, fiber, enamel, handmade paper, metal and mixed media.

Irish Fest
Aug. 16-19
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-476-3378
irishfest.com

Enjoy the Irish dancers and a variety of music genres such as Irish traditional, Celtic rock, contemporary folk, Americana and bluegrass. Visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world. Check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland, or join in a game of hurling or a tug-of-war contest.

IndiaFest Milwaukee
Aug. 18
​Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.
414-243-9397
indiafestmilwaukee.org

Now in its sixth year, IndiaFest will host classical Indian dances, Bollywood fusion dances, a marketplace selling Indian arts, clothes and jewelry and flavorful Indian cuisine from venders across the city.

Mexican Fiesta
Aug. 24-26
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-383-7066
mexicanfiesta.org

Not that we need an excuse to sip sangria or margaritas and devour tostadas, tacos or burritos, but Mexican Fiesta promises more than just three days of blissful eating and drinking. With traditional dancing, live salsa, mariachi and meringue music, and interactive exhibits, this festive fiesta is a summer highlight.

Wine & Vine, Etc.
Aug. 25
Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Convent, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis
414-744-1160
winenvineosf.com

Numerous local restaurants and vendors let you sample their wine, beer, coffee, tea and food as you relax on the convent grounds. Proceeds will help refurbish the historic Grape Arbor and surrounding green space. The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have teamed with Groppi’s Food Market to host this ninth annual tasting event.

Walk for Wishes
Aug. 25
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
262-781-4445
site.wish.org

Gather your friends, family and coworkers for the Walk For Wishes. Proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. Last year, Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,000 wishes nationwide for children with critical illnesses.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival
Aug. 25-26
Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds
414-436-5302
mkefringe.com

Now in its third year, this festival is a two-day banquet of performing and visual art. Many of the area’s most adventurous theater, music, dance, performance and visual artists will fill the Marcus Center’s indoor and outdoor stages and grounds with signature works in a festival atmosphere.

Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show
Aug. 29-Sept. 3
Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.
877-436-8738
harley-davidson.com

All things customized. All things Harley. All things Davidson. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. This extravaganza runs in connection with the Labor Day Weekend Milwaukee Rally (Aug. 29-Sept. 3).

Labor Day Weekend Milwaukee Rally
Aug. 29-Sept. 3
Harley Davidson Museum and various locations
877-436-8738
harley-davidson.com

Take a ride on the wild side at the largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest in the city where Harley-Davidson reigns, featuring lots of activities for the bike enthusiast and die-hard moto fan.

Paramount Music Festival
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Coal Dock Park, 190 S. Wisconsin St., Port Washington
262-208-6288
paramountmusic.org

The Paramount Music Association hosts its annual weekend of music, food and fun by the lake.

SEPTEMBER 


Laborfest Milwaukee
Sept. 3
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
milwaukeelabor.org

In celebration of Labor Day, this festival presented by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council will feature live music, food and family fun. Admittance is free.

Tosafest
Sept. 7-8
Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St.; Rotary Park Amphitheatre, 1190 N. 70th St., Wauwatosa
tosafest.org

Tosafest is a community festival with music, art, food and children’s activities. This year, it moves from its former Downtown Wauwatosa site to two beautiful community parks.

Indian Summer Festival
Sept. 7-9
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-604-1000
indiansummer.org

Celebrating the Great Lakes Indian Communities, this is the largest Native American festival of its kind in the country. The weekend-long Contest Pow Wow is the heart of it. Listen to a traditional storyteller and some of the best musicians in the country, visit a Native village, take in a game of lacrosse, sample indigenous foods and enjoy the riches of Native American cultures, past and present.

Third Ward Art Festival
Sept. 8-9
Broadway between St. Paul Avenue and Menomonee Street in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward
847-926-4300
historicthirdward.org

This annual art festival fills several streets in the Third Ward with music, food and artist booths in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 100 artists will be at the festival this year.

Briggs’ and Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
Sept. 15
From 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-266-1520

Briggs’ & Al’s Run & Walk is an eight-kilometer (or three- or five-mile) run-walk benefitting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event continues to draw 13,000-16,000 participants each year and remains one of the largest run-and-walk fundraising events in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Brew Fest
Sept. 15
Racine Zoological Gardens, 200 Goold St., Racine
262-636-9312
greatlakesbrewfest.com

Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 450 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps.

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival
Sept. 15-16
Downtown Cedarburg
262-377-3891
cedarburgfestival.org

Sample food and wine, much of it made locally, as you enjoy family activities and live music. Join the grape stomp, enjoy hayrides and listen to live rock, bluegrass and folk music.

Maker Faire Milwaukee
Sept. 28-30
Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis
makerfairemilwaukee.com

This free regional event is produced by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Milwaukee Makerspace and is presented in collaboration with MAKE magazine. Maker Faire Milwaukee aims to inspire, inform, connect and entertain in a family friendly gathering that highlights the DIY (do-it-yourself) spirit of our community and celebrates innovation in technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more.