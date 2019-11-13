The Shepherd Express Holiday Arts Guide 2019

× Expand Illustration: Anna Ward

We may be decking our halls with holly and placing mistletoe in strategic places, but there are many holiday reasons to leave the house this season. Music, theater, dance—it’s all a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year. So, peruse, pick and get to jingling those bells!

November

The Fireside Theatre A Christmas Story: The Musical Through Dec. 22 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson

The beloved 1983 film classic is a fun-filled musical telling the story of young Ralphie and his obsession getting a Red Ryder Air Rifle for Christmas. Along the way are the many hilarious antics involving his parents and younger brother. For fans of Dear Evan Hansen, the music and lyrics are by the same hitmakers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Riverside Theater Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Nov. 16 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

It’s been 35 years since the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas CD was released, changing how holiday music is heard with its blend of tradition-meets-technology. And once again, Milwaukee is on the “Nice List” for a stop-over. Founder Chip Davis revisits the music from that debut on this tour with plenty of multi-media effects to kick off the holiday season.

Milwaukee Downtown Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival 2019 Nov. 21-Jan.1 Pere Marquette Park

Christmas officially begins in Milwaukee when the lights go on... and on and on with the switch flipping ceremony. There’s also a holiday variety show in the works. So, plenty to celebrate as the city lights up the night and starts the season.

Pabst Mansion Christmas at the Pabst Mansion Nov. 22-Jan. 5 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Experience Christmas past with three floors of vintage decoration from the Parlor Room to the Dining Room and the third floor guest bedrooms. Featured are self-guided, after hours “Twilight Tours” taking visitors through each room. There’s also paper ornament and cookie decorating workshops as well. Looking for a bit of mystery with the holiday merriment? Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose in the mansion’s lower level.

Real Tinsel Gallery “Buskers” Nov. 22-Jan. 22 1013-1015 Historic Mitchell St.

“Buskers” began in 2017 as a charity event to benefit Hunger Task Force and represent underrepresented artists. And this year, the show has expanded to include all artists in the community who’d like to participate. “All visitors to the gallery on opening night will be required to purchase a roll of change (from pennies to half dollars) upon entering the gallery and deposit in designated vessels adjacent to the art works,” explains gallery owner Shane McAdams. “Artists will keep all proceeds from all art sales and donations.” Real Tinsel will match all contributions with a single gift to Hunger Task Force. It’s a great way to get into the spirit of giving.

First Stage Children’s Theater Elf: The Musical Nov. 23-Dec. 29 Todd Wehr Theater, 121 E. State St.

When we think of “elf,” we think of Buddy in search of his family—the most important part of the holiday season. And the beloved movie-turned-musical staged by Milwaukee’s premier children’s company reminds of us of that, according to director and music director Jeff Schaetzke. “We all have some childhood memories of the holidays, spending time together and getting other to feel that spirit,” he says. “Buddy the elf sees things from a child’s perspective and loves the youthful holiday spirit, and that’s what we experience all the time at First Stage.”

Milwaukee Repertory Theater A Christmas Carol Nov. 26-Dec. 24 144 E. Wells St.

The Rep’s artistic director, Mark Clements, has adapted the classic tale into a story filled with music, dance and merriment for the redemption of “you-know-who,” all in the nick of time for Christmas. “While the story of A Christmas Carol was written more than 150 years ago, its themes and social values are timeless, and despite the title, it’s a deeply human and humane story that is appropriate to people of all belief systems,” says Clements. Now in its 44th year at The Rep, the annual performance is a holiday tradition shared from one generation to the next. For many, it’s their introduction to the magic of live theater.

Riverside Theater Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Nov. 29 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Moscow Ballet brings its unique vision of the ballet classic to life using large-size puppets amid 200 costumes and an international cast of dancers.

Sunset Playhouse Jayne Taylor Christmas Show Nov. 30 700 Wall St., Elm Grove

Start the holiday season with the special event performance as Jayne Taylor performs holiday favorites in English, as well as the Romance languages of French, Italian and Spanish.

December

Miller High Life Theatre “Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes” Dec. 1 500 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Circus-style acrobats and aerialists, dancers, jugglers and plenty of holiday music with a full symphony orchestra gather under the “Big Top” of the Miller High Life Theatre.

Northern Lights Theater “Even More Holiday Tales” with John McGivern Dec. 3 Potawatomi Bingo and Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee’s well-known funnyman and host of PBS’ “Around the Corner” returns with more holiday stories about growing up in a working-class Irish Catholic family in Milwaukee. The third of six children, McGivern recounts the funny and fond memories of trees purchased at the Odd-Lot Tree-Lot to the Wisconsin Gas Company Christmas Cookie Book. Get your nostalgia back on with a visit tales of the entire McGivern clan.

Riverside Theater “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” Dec. 3-4 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The production includes 300 costumes, 20 acts including those that defy gravity (excluding Santa and his reindeer, of course) and enough lights to light up the holidays for years to come.

Charles Allis Art Museum “Christmas on the Screen” Dec. 4 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Milwaukee’s genial film historian, Dale Kuntz, produced a special program culling musical numbers from the movies of Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Shirley Temple, Deanna Durbin and Nelson Eddy.

Festival City Symphony “Holiday Pajama Jamboree” Dec. 4 Bradley Pavilion, 929 N. Water St.

This annual free concert is designed for children to get up close to the musicians. Pajamas, teddy bears and blankets are encouraged, as well as non-perishable food donations to the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force.

Riverside Theater Lindsey Stirling’s “Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour 2019” Dec. 5 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

In the seven years since her self-titled debut, Lindsey Stirling has established herself as a forerunner in the EDM genre with violin-driven instrumentals coupled with a frenzied dance beat. Her holiday album, 2017’s Warmer in the Winter, was a holiday chart topper with its mix of classic and original songs. Stirling is also a dancer, a runner-up in Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Black Nativity Dec. 5-15 Wilson Center at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St.

Langston Hughes’ classic story of the Nativity is retold through the use African American poetry, dance and song. Veteran director and actor Malkia Stampley made this an annual holiday tradition relevant to conditions in present-day Milwaukee. This year, Azeeza Islam will direct the production.

Waukesha Civic Theatre Elf: The Musical Dec. 5-22 264 W. Main St., Waukesha

The popular contemporary holiday film is now a popular holiday musical starring our favorite elf, Buddy. An orphan, Buddy goes in search of his family as an adult. And his trip to the Big Apple creates all sorts of (fun) challenges while he discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

Greenfield Concert Band 2019 Holiday Concert Dec. 6 4800 S. 60th St.

The concert band performs a selection of holiday favorites under the direction of Kelly Schultz. This year’s event features a collaboration with the Greenfield High School Choir with Elias King directing the group.

Racine Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Dec. 6 5 Fifth St., Racine

The RSO performs holiday favorites both classic and contemporary featuring local high school choirs.

School Sisters of St. Francis “Holiday in Brass” with Milwaukee Festival Brass Dec. 6 St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

Using traditional brass brand instruments, Milwaukee Festival Brass reinvents traditional holiday favorites with jazz and swing reinterpretations. Mark A. Taylor directs the two dozen brass musicians and percussionists.

Carthage College Carthage College Christmas Festival Dec. 6-7 A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

The annual festival features holiday readings along with vocal and orchestral groups. Each evening includes performances by students in the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Carthage Chorale, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Christmas Festival Concert Dec. 6-8 Schwan Concert Hall, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave.

A longstanding tradition at the college, the Wisconsin Lutheran College Choir features more than 80 student and guest musicians performing sacred choral music. James Nowack directs.

Riverside Theater Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops Dec. 6-8 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Join the MSO as they celebrate the holidays playing favorite classics along with a special guest, Tony Award-nominated soprano Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, Show Boat, The Music Man).

Falls Patio Players Christmas Carol (an original musical play by Carol Klose and Jack E. Strawbridge) Dec. 6-8 North Middle School Auditorium, N88 W16750 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls

Adapted by two Falls Patio Players veterans, this tale includes French and English carols as well as many of the beloved holiday favorites.

Oconomowoc Arts Center MSAD’s The Nutcracker Dec. 6-8 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc

The Main Stage Academy of Dance and the Arts Center’s artistic director Eddie Bray have created an all-new choreography for the cherished ballet classic—an annual OAC tradition celebrating its 10th anniversary this year .

Milwaukee Entertainment Group Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose Dec. 6-21 Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave.

When a man loses his hat and Christmas goose in a fight, the intrepid Holmes is asked to investigate. But when a blue carbuncle (precious gemstone) is found in the missing goose’s throat, the fun really begins in this family friendly holiday mystery.

West Bend Theatre Company A Christmas Carol Dec. 6-15 301 N. University Drive, West Bend

For those looking for an intimate production of the Dickens classic, WBTC performs A Christmas Carol in the round with only four rows of audience members on each side facing the performers. It’s a good way to cozy up to the spirit of season while watching Scrooge catch up to the rest of us.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Dailey and Vincent “A Springer Mountain Farms Christmas” Dec. 7 19805 W. Capitol Drive

Put a little bit of country twang in your holiday hoedown with Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent performing a mix of gospel, traditional country and bluegrass.

Tripoli Shrine Center “A Soulful Christmas” Dec. 7 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Double B Entertainment is signing off after 19 years of producing shows with this grand finale featuring performances by The Tempters along with R&B veteran Lonnie Givens.

Early Music Now “A Medieval Christmas: Puer Natus Est” with Anne Azéma and Soloists of the Boston Camerata Dec. 7-8 St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

Contemplate the serenity and meaning of Christmas while listening to Medieval music from France, Italy and England sung by the Boston Camerata. Given the opulent architecture and stellar acoustics at St. Joseph’s Chapel, the setting is just about as perfect as it gets to hear these beautiful voices.

Oconomowoc Arts Center “That Holiday Feeling” Dec. 7 641 E, Forest St., Oconomowoc

Vocalists Tim Patrick, Colleen Raye and Debbie O’Keefe put the “classic” back in holidays tunes along with the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band (named after that famous crooner). They’ll perform hits by Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Karen Carpenter and The Andrews Sisters.

CelticMKE “Winter Dreams: A Holiday Concert Featuring Tallymoore” Dec. 7 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

The contemporary Irish folk band Tallymoore returns to perform a range of Irish and Scottish folk tunes, ballads and, of course, holiday favorites. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Wauwatosa Community Food Pantry.

Sunset Playhouse “Santa’s Playhouse: A Morning with Santa” Dec. 7 700 Wall St., Elm Grove

This interactive program starts out with an open house and pictures with Santa followed by a special performance of Becoming Santa’s Helper along with a holiday sing-along. There’ll be plenty of Santa’s elves to assist in this family friendly event.

Milwaukee Ballet The Nutcracker Dec. 7-26 Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.

Milwaukee Ballet’s magical production has delighted audiences since 1977, telling the story of Clara and her brave nutcracker soldier as they battle an army of mice and travel to exotic lands. The production is very kid-friendly, and this year features a sensory-friendly performance at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, for those with autism.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sunday: Artful Holiday Dec. 8 Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive

Explore the art of printmaking in the “Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking” exhibit and watch demonstrations while enjoying the sounds of the season. Learn how to make your own prints to frame or give as holiday gifts.

Wisconsin Philharmonic “The First Noël” Dec. 8 Carroll University, Shattuck Music Center, 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha

The Wisconsin Philharmonic is back with its annual holiday concert featuring classical arrangements like George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” to Mannheim Steamroller’s arrangement of “Silent Night.” Special guests include Gary Fitz on viola and choirs from Brookfield Academy, Divine Saviors, Hartford Union High School and Waukesha West High School.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Jazz at Lincoln Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis presents “Big Band Holidays” Dec. 10 Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra features renowned trumpeter Wynton Marsalis with big band versions of favorite holiday classics as well as few variations like “Brazilian Sleigh Ride.” This year’s guest artist lineup includes baritone vocalist Denzel Sinclaire and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Alexis Morrast, first-place winner of the nationally broadcast “Showtime at the Apollo.”

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts “Home for the Holidays” Dec. 11 Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive

Listen to the Florentine Opera’s studio artists (soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and baritone) perform songs of the holiday season with the opera’s unique vocal flair.

Riverside Theater “Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Presents Leslie Odom Jr.: A Holiday Special” Dec. 11 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

For those who just didn’t get enough of the theatrical phenomenon Hamilton during its recent Milwaukee run, here’s your chance to see an original Broadway cast member, Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr). But in this special performance with the MSO under conductor Yaniv Dinur, he’s definitely on Santa’s “Nice List” with his interpretations of “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and “My Favorite Things.”

Cedarburg Cultural Center “Cocktails and Canvas: Christmas Ornaments with Michelle Savas Thompson” Dec. 12 W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

Attendees get to complete an acrylic painting, Sparkling Ornaments, while enjoying some holiday spirits concocted especially for the event.

Milwaukee Public Museum “Old Milwaukee Mixer: A Streets Holiday Party” Dec. 12 800 W. Wells St.

Here’s a chance to see some of the museum’s collections for the first time, including how winter and holidays were celebrated in the past. Before, Christmas holiday cards were... postcards! And there’ll be plenty on display, as well as vintage ornaments and a short holiday film playing in the old-fashioned Nickelodeon.

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center “Navidad Mexicana Featuring Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles” Dec. 13 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee

This holiday program features the first U.S. all-female mariachi ensemble. The Grammy Award-nominated musicians play a style of regional Mexican music using some unique instruments, including a guitarron (a high-pitched, round-back guitar) and vihuela (bass guitar).

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center Dailey and Vincent Dec. 13 W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg.

The bluegrass group will play their 2018 holiday release, Sounds of Christmas, featuring contemporary hymns (“Mary Did You Know”) to rock classics (“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”) and their unique take on The Mean Green One (“Mr. Grinch”).

Christmas with the Choristers Dec. 13-14 St. Monica Parish, 160 E. Silver Spring Drive

The Choristers return with sacred and secular holiday favorites as well as seasonal music by Ludwig van Beethoven, John Ritter and John Wesley Work.

Cedarburg Cultural Center “It’s a Dickens of a Christmas in Cedarburg!” Dec. 13-14 Kuhefuss House Museum, W63 N6194 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

Enjoy scenes from A Christmas Carol (tea at the Cratchits’, Mr. Fezziwig's kitchen and Fred’s dining room) while enjoying the lavish decorations throughout the historic Kuhefuss House Museum. Proceeds benefit children's programs at the Cedarburg Cultural Center.

Bel Canto Chorus “Christmas in the Basilica” Dec. 13-15 Basilica of St. Josaphat, 601 W. Lincoln Ave.

A longstanding Milwaukee tradition is hearing the Bel Canto Chorus every Christmas in the Basilica. Thousands attend the event, the most popular of all the Bel Canto performances. This year features the work of John Ritter, along with traditional carols.

Florentine Opera Company “Opera at the Center: Home for the Holidays” Dec. 13-22 628 E. Burleigh St.

The Florentine Opera Studio Artists (soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and baritone) will perform songs of the holiday season with unique vocal flair.

Cedarburg Cultural Center “Holiday Party with Piano Brew” Dec. 14 W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

Piano Brew play dance music dating from 1947 through 2017. They’ll be serving up all your holiday favorites as well. So, if it’s a “human jukebox” you’re looking for during the holiday season, this is the place to be.

Kenosha Pops Concert Band “A Kenosha Pops Christmas” Dec. 14 A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

The Kenosha Pops Concert band presents is 17th annual holiday concert featuring seasonal favorites.

Kenosha Symphony Orchestra “Celebrating the Holidays” Dec. 14 Reuther High School Performance Center, 913 57th St., Kenosha

Celebrating 80 years this season, the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will play holiday selections with dancing by the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts. The Kenosha Chamber Choir also performs and the audience gets into the act with a sing-a-long. Music director Robert G. Hasty will conduct.

Master Singers of Milwaukee “Unto Us a Child is Born” Dec. 14-15 St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

Continuing a yearly tradition, the Master Singers of Milwaukee perform their holiday concert. “Unto Us a Child is Born” features the Muskego High School Choir (Saturday, Dec. 14) and the Port Washington High School Choir (Sunday, Dec. 15).

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts “A Joyful Christmas” with Eileen Ivers Dec. 14 19805 W. Capitol Drive

Eileen Ivers is best known as a star of Riverdance and an All-Ireland Fiddle Champion. But she excels at bringing her own vision—and fusion—of Celtic and world music genres with plenty of foot-stompin’ roots music thrown in. Expect this holiday show to raise the roof!

Waukesha Civic Theatre PIX Flix: White Christmas Dec. 16 264 W. Main S., Waukesha

For those who like to see White Christmas live in a movie theater with a crowd and, of course, all the concession stand treats, Waukesha Civic Theatre is the place to cozy up and watch Bing and friends get their holiday on with dazzling footwork and some of the best of Irving Berlin, including the timeless classic.

Waukesha Civic Theatre “I Got Yule, Babe” Dec. 17-19 264 W. Main S., Waukesha

Local actor and playwright Joel Kopischke injects hilarity into the holidays with send-ups like the show’s title and “Ground Control to Santa Claus,” among others.

Off-Broadway at the Marcus Center ‘Twas the Month Before Christmas Dec. 18-22 Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 121 E. State St.

Milwaukee actor and playwright Doug Jarecki takes a humorous look at all the other events that led up to that magical night in Bethlehem. “Looking at Joe and Mary, the three kings and the innkeeper and his daughter, I tried to imagine what each of them had to go through to get to that exact place at that exact time,” explains Jarecki.

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert Dec. 19 W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg

The MSO travels to Cedarburg to perform holiday classics and favorite carols to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Riverside Theater “Motown Christmas” Dec. 20 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Featuring past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols, the show includes soulful singing Motown-style, along with some fancy foot-shuffling choreography, all designed to put some holiday spirit into the season.

Riverside Theater “Celtic Woman: Christmas Tour” Dec. 21 116 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Celtic Woman group returns with its eighth annual “Symphony Tour” to perform holiday favorites with a full orchestra.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts “Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration 2019” Dec. 26 Wilson Center at Vogel Hall, 121 E. State St.

The Grammy Award-nominated pianist is as much a part of the holidays as, well, the holiday tunes he plays on those ivories. Brickman is a favorite for those who enjoy classic and contemporary takes on the classics along with his humorous banter.

Fiserv Form Trans-Siberian Orchestra Dec. 27 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Ave.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been a Milwaukee favorite for many years for fans who like their holiday classics played rock style with electric guitars and bombastic drums. TSO is going back to its progressive rock roots, playing its debut holiday CD, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

