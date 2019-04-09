Tibet Comes to the Tripoli Shrine in Early Music Now Concert

By the time Early Music Now (EMN) was founded in 1986, worldwide interest was growing in what could be called “classical music before the emergence of classical music.” Essentially, this meant Baroque, Renaissance and Medieval music sung by choral groups or performed on harpsichord, viola de gamba and other predecessors of the louder instruments heard in modern concert halls.

The early music movement focuses on authentic presentations of pre-19th century compositions by ensembles smaller than symphony orchestras in settings more intimate than a night at the philharmonic. What the various genres of early music shared was their continent of origin, Western Europe. But as demonstrated by EMN’s upcoming concert, “The Mystical Arts of Tibet,” the definition has broadened to encompass the whole world.

“We connect people with the past across borders and across time,” explains EMN executive and artistic director Charles Grosz. “We are the major organization in Milwaukee that brings top-notch early music groups to our city from around the world.”

EMN was founded by Thallis Hoyt Drake, a musician like both of her successors. During the 16-year tenure of executive and artistic director Charles Q. Sullivan, the non-profit concert producers put Milwaukee on the map as a destination for early music tours and evolved with a broadening vision that included ensembles from Latin America, the Near East and India.

When Grosz filled Sullivan’s shoes in 2017, he inherited “a well-oiled machine. I didn’t want to tamper too much with it,” he says. He also inherited the entire lineup for the 2017-’18 season, already booked by Sullivan before his retirement. The current season is Grosz’s first as programmer.

“When I interviewed for the job, I was really interested in bringing non-European as well as European groups to Milwaukee,” Grosz says. “That’s how I decided on ‘The Mystical Arts of Tibet.’”

The World of Early Music

The upcoming concert by Tibetan lamas from the Drepung Loseling Monastery adds many centuries to the concept of early music. “Usually, our concerts consist of music 1,000 years old or less,” Grosz explains. “This music is 2,500 years old and might be a stretch for some ears.”

The monks’ repertoire includes multi-phonic chants and employs instruments such as trumpets as long as an NBA star is tall. The objective of this ancient Tibetan music was to arouse awareness and aid the soul in its ascent toward the divine. Costumed dancers will be performing during some segments of the monks’ presentation. The Drepung Loseling monks have become the go-to group for Tibetan music around the world. They contributed to the soundtrack of the 1997 film Seven Years in Tibet and have opened concerts for everyone from Paul Simon to the Beastie Boys.

It’s not English madrigals, but on second thought, “The Mystical Arts of Tibet” adheres to the expectations of the early music audience. “It’s a place of introspection, many of our patrons say, a place for serenity,” according to Grosz. However, given those long horns and the dancing, the Tibetan monks won’t be as quiet as a string quartet.

Grosz is interested in finding new ways to reach beyond the concert hall, including holding master classes with visiting musicians. A unique case in point: The Tibetan monks will create a traditional sand mandala at Milwaukee City Hall—a beautiful endeavor, executed publicly, that emphasizes the transience of life. Grosz also wants to find more ways to engage with Milwaukee musicians.

Looking ahead, Grosz is planning a season focused in part on female composers to honor the centenary of women’s suffrage in the U.S. He had hoped to book the Whirling Dervishes of Damascus, but “the possibility of getting visas for them is very small. I’m still planning on bringing them, assuming things calm down.”

The lamas from the Drepung Loseling Monastery perform The Mystical Arts of Tibet at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 13, at the Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets and more information, call 414-225-3113 or visit earlymusicnow.org.