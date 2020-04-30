UNITE with UPAF Live will Inspire, Entertain and Support Milwaukee Arts

We are all looking for fun and interesting things to do during this time. The UNITE with UPAF Live streaming music, dance and theater event, Thursday, May 7 from 7-9 p.m., will bring the magic of the performing arts into homes while raising much-needed relief funding for the performing arts groups that call Southeast Wisconsin home.

UNITE with UPAF Live is a fun, fast-paced event that will feature a wide variety of inspiring performances and special messages from UPAF Member Groups, arts advocates, business leaders and community members while raising critical funding for local arts organizations.

UPAF’s 14 Member Groups are expected to collectively experience $8.3 million in lost revenue due to cancelled events and performances this season. UNITE with UPAF Live will raise funds to ensure that these groups do not close their doors for good. The UNITE with UPAF Live fundraiser is free to the public; donations ensure that the “show will go on” allowing UPAF’s Member Groups to continue entertaining, engaging and educating our region while boosting the local economy.

UNITE with UPAF Live can be viewed on Facebook with no Facebook account required! Access the event on May 7 at 7 p.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/upaf1

If you’d like to make a donation to sustain Southeast Wisconsin’s performing arts groups during this unprecedented time, please visit: www.upaf.org/donate