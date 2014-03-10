Up-and-Coming Craft Breweries Milwaukee

Milwaukee has been experiencing a craft brewery explosion lately. Despite challenges like failed Kickstarter campaigns or permit delays caused by the government shutdown, these local breweries have overcome adversity to give local beer lovers another reason to say cheers.

Big Head Brewing (6204 W. State St.) in Wauwatosa specializes in low-carb, diabetic-friendly craft beers. Andrew Dillard and partner Pat Fisher opened this microbrewery and taproom at the end of summer 2013. Stop in for a pint and enjoy occasional live music or a Thursday night Brew Ha-Ha! comedy show.

4 Brothers Blended Beer in Waukesha was founded by, as the name suggests, four brothers: Robin, Tommy, Jimmy and Andy Gohsman. The unusual twist here is the creative blending of two or more delicious beers to make an even better single beer. So far they have four varieties available.

The soon-to-open Biloba Brewing Company (18720 Pleasant St.) in Brookfield hopes to become a new fixture in the newly revitalized Brookfield Village area. Also a family owned brewery, they will focus on building strong community connections and brewing excellent craft beers to serve in their chic taproom.

Another soon-to-open brewery, District 14 Brewery & Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave.), will specialize in German- and Belgian-style beers. Seasonal beers will rotate in along with the four craft beers Owner Matt McCulloch expects to begin with.

Brenner Brewing Company (706 S. Fifth St.) plans to open this spring. As a tribute to master brewer Matt Brenner’s deep ties with Milwaukee’s art and music scene, each variety of beer will have its own accompanying local band soundtrack and local artist-designed label.