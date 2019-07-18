Wisconsin State Fair: A Brief History

× Expand Photo Credit: Wisconsin Historical Society Roy Rogers and Dale Evans at the Wisconsin State Fair, 1958

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

It was not all cream puffs and racing pigs in the early days of the Wisconsin State Fair. The Fair turns 168 years old this summer and it has seen some changes.

The Fair debuted in 1851 on a six-acre plot along the Rock River in Janesville. Admission was 10 cents, and attendance reached between 13,000 and 18,000, making it the largest reported gathering in Wisconsin history at the time.

Scheduling Problems

In 1861, the Fair was set to be held in Madison but was cancelled due to the Civil War. It was also cancelled the following two years when the fairgrounds, known as Camp Randall, was used for training volunteer troops.

In 1893, the Fair was cancelled for presumed loss of attendance due to the World’s Columbian Exposition, set to be held in Chicago. And it was cancelled again in 1945 due to World War II.

An Aug. 4, 2000, power outages forced the evacuation of 60,000 attendees.

Location, Location, Location

Until 1892, when the Fair was first held at its permanent location at Wisconsin State Fair Park, it moved from city to city, including Watertown, Fond du Lac, Madison and Milwaukee.

The inaugural Fair had receipts totaling $570.31 with expenses of $484.86. By 1871, the Fair brought an income of $27,747. The 1875 Fair in Milwaukee featured the first statewide dairy show in the nation, which was held in cooperation with the Dairymen’s Association.

In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes spoke to fairgoers at Camp Randall.

Special Attractions

In 1939, more than 32,000 fans witnessed the Green Bay Packers defeat the New York Giants 27-0 in the seventh NFL championship game, held at the Milwaukee Mile. The “Dairy Bowl” football stadium was dedicated at halftime with the breaking of a bottle of milk.

Mille’s Italian Sausage, the first permanent food stand opened in 1932, still remains a Fair staple. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records certified the Fair as creating the World’s Largest Cheese Sculpture and the World’s Largest Cream Puff.

In 1954, the Milwaukee Mile track was paved with asphalt, and in 1966, Mario Andretti won the 100-mile Indy Car Race.

The State Fair’s “snowflake” logo, seemingly incongruous for a summer event, was introduced in 1972 to symbolize the year-round use of the Fair Park. In the ’80s, a temporary outdoor ice rink was built, featuring figure skating shows and appearances by the Milwaukee Admirals hockey team.

The 1992 Centennial Celebration commemorated the 100-year mark at the Fair Park. During the Opening Ceremonies, a time-capsule was filled. Big name acts that year included The Beach Boys, Alabama and Martina McBride.

In 2000, the Reserve Grand Champion Steer was sold for a record-breaking $29,000.

Through the Turnstiles

The 1894 Fair had low attendance due to a smallpox scare. But by the early 1900s, several new facilities had been built at the Fair Park and electric lighting allowed for extended hours. The 1904 Fair had an advertising budget of $4,000.

In 1910, President Howard Taft addressed fairgoers in the Grandstand, and in 1958, 112,936 people attended Roy Rogers’ and Dale Evans’ shows in the Grandstand.

The past six years’ attendance numbers have surpassed one million, breaking overall attendance records as well as single day attendance records, in part thanks to Main Stage headliners.

In recent years, the Fair has presented country superstars Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, pop sensations Shawn Mendes and Demi Lovato, Christian bands Casting Crowns and Hillsong Live and rock legends John Mellencamp and Foreigner. Past performers of note include Frank Zappa, Neil Young, Whitney Houston, Alex Chilton and the Box Tops and the Texas Tornadoes.

The new millennium brought many updates to the Fair Park. By the start of the 2003 Fair, these updates included a new Exposition Center on the south end of the park, a new Grandstand at the Milwaukee Mile and several new structures in Ag Village.

For more historical information, check out the Wisconsin State Fair History Display in Exploratory Park on the south side of the Fair Park.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.