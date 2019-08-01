Historical Tidbits from the Wisconsin State Fair Park Archivist

× Expand Photo credit: Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Police Department (SFPD) began in 1907. Wisconsin State Fair Park Archivist Richard Ziervogel is a former lieutenant who retired after 42 years with the department.

He said the Fair likes to look back 100 years and feature the fair as it was a century ago. “With my background I had been pushing to do an exhibit on the mounted patrol. It was re-established in 1968 but we found a blurb from 1922 where officers patrolling the fences for kids sneaking into the park realized they were using a ‘sacrificial lamb’.”

It seems when the officer apprehended the trespasser he would tie up his horse at the police department. “When he was inside some kids would untie his horse and he’d have to chase it down. That’s when the other kids would flock into the Fair Park,” Ziervogel said.

Photo credit: Wisconsin State Fair

Last year the State Fair Mounted Police celebrated 50 years of service. Other past exhibits included the Tunnel of Love, a ride that ended with a mechanical mule kicking the boat and hopefully startling the riders to embrace. “This job is like going on a treasure hunt. That is what is so exciting when you come across these blubs,” said Ziervogel, “in 1969 the television show The Dating Game offered a trip to the State Fair as one of their prizes.”

In 1964 the Blackjack Bonanza gave fairgoers a simulated recreation of a lead ore mine with a fake elevator that shook like it was descending and then opened to reveal the inside of a mine shaft. Admission was 75 cents for adults and 24 cents for children. The exhibit was overseen by three high school geology teachers. Another exhibit saw teachers being offered lessons to learn how to drive a tractor.

Ziervogel describes his work as going down rabbit holes and getting sidetracked. “Today’s work becomes the archive of tomorrow,” he said.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.