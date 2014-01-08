×

The Shepherd Express is creating a unique eventâ€”one that will inspire,empower and enliven you. We invite you to WomanUp!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women and everything they have tooffer.



Guests will be able tosample a variety of delicious food and drink from some of Milwaukee’s bestrestaurants, chocolatiers and wineries. We’ve also gathered some of the bestvendors around, from Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and DEFENSEWORKS to ArtéWine & Painting and Brewers Organics, all of whom will offer amazingproducts and luxurious services. Learn about finance, education and healthyliving alongside fashion, wellbeing and beauty.



And the best part? The Shepherd is hosting two fantastic celebrityempowerment speakers: Vicki Gunvalson, star of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Orange County, and Miranda Levy, fashiondesigner on Bravo TV’s Project Runway,Season 12. Both will share personal accomplishments and keys to becoming asuccessful businesswoman.

A portion of the proceedswill go to Meta House, a locally-based, nationally recognized nonprofit thatoffers a gender-responsive substance abuse treatment program dedicated tohelping women through the progression of recovery.

This is a festival youwon’t want to miss! Woman Up! will beheld Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Park ExpoCenter. Admission is open to everyone. Tickets and VIP Passes are availableonline at expressmilwaukee.com/womanup. For more information or to become asponsor or vendor, contact Heather Pechacek at 414-292-3823.