AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin Hosts 33rd Annual Make A Promise Gala

In 1987 a dedicated group of friends gathered for a dinner to raise funds for the fight against AIDS. They pledged to continue this tradition annually until a cure for AIDS was found. Their commitment grew into the annual Make A Promise Gala and Auction which benefits the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW).

“ARCW is constantly evolving to meet the needs of people living with HIV and the people in our communities who are at risk for contracting HIV,” says Mike Gifford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARCW. “Since our inception as a social services and HIV prevention agency in 1984, we have grown into America’s only HIV Medical Home—integrating comprehensive HIV health and social services along with powerful HIV prevention strategies.”

On Saturday, March 30, ARCW will host its 33rd annual Make A Promise Gala and Auction. This year’s theme, Make A Promise, "Don't Stop Us Now,” draws inspiration from the legendary British rock band Queen. The evening features fine dining, stellar entertainment, silent and live auctions, and dancing. The event brings together 1,000 business and community leaders, philanthropists and friends, and is one of Milwaukee’s premier social events of the year.

ARCW is also excited to announce the entertainment for the evening, “America’s Got Talent” Contestant Brian Justin Crum. Crum will sing some of Queen’s most popular ballads. Following his performance, DJ Shawna, Milwaukee’s very own celebrity DJ, will take us through the night.

Make A Promise raises critical funds for HIV/AIDS healthcare, social services and prevention efforts. Visit www.arcw.org to learn more about ARCW and purchase tickets.