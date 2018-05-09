Pabst Mansion to Offer Special Tour for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day typically entails grateful sons and daughters taking their mothers out to brunch, buying flowers and a card for good measure. This is all well and good, but for the moms out there that are more interested in history and architecture than eggs benedict and mimosas (even though you don’t really have to choose) the Pabst Mansion is offering a special, behind-the-scenes Mother’s Day tour.

A normal tour of the Pabst Mansion takes you through about 10,000 square feet of the historic building. This special Mother’s Day tour opens up an additional 10,000 square feet including two additional floors, the attic, finished basement and more.

× Expand These 16 thermostats that once regulated two boilers will be on display at the special tour.

The Pabst Mansion will offer self-guided tours to the public from noon-4 p.m. Staff and docents will be stationed throughout the entire five levels to answer guests’ questions.

Areas of the mansion that you will only likely be able to see on this tour include the wine cellar, skylight and original gaslights. These features contributed to the $254,000 total cost to build the Pabst family home 125 years ago.

More information can be found at www.pabstmansion.com.