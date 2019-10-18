Day of the Dead Exhibit at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

This year marks the 27th annual celebration of the Day of the Dead (DOD) at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). “This tradition is the acknowledgment of the cycle of life and death, the joining of the two worlds,” says Marcela Garcia, executive director of WPCA. “We see it as a festival of light, family, food and drink. This is not a day of sadness but of celebration. We are reunited with our ancestors, and the dead enjoy life, if just for one day.”

In partnership with Milwaukee’s Mexican consulate, a collective of 20 women artists from Oaxaca will have their work displayed at WPCA in their first American showing. These artists have taken the Dia de los Muertos theme as inspiration for their art.

Prior to Spanish colonization of Mexico in the 16th century, DOD celebrations took place in early summer. Due to the influence of the Conquistadors, it gradually evolved to Nov. 1 to coincide with All Saint’s Day.

Since 1987, WPCA has provided a gallery space for professional and emerging artists and art education classes. “Most of our educational programs are free or affordable for families,” explained Garcia. “We supply art education for children who might not have these opportunities in schools. We also provide a shared space for our community, where we hosted baby showers, weddings and social community meetings. After more than 30 years of operation, we recently rebranded to stay relevant to the new generation,” says Garcia.

WPCA holds three major shows a year: a youth arts show, the annual DOD exhibit and a membership show, which highlights local emerging and established artists.

The 27th Annual Day of the Dead Exhibition starts Friday, Oct. 18, and lasts through Saturday, Nov. 16. The opening night reception starts at 5 p.m., with Aztec dancers performing at 6:30.

Oracles of Music, Theater and Dance

Ancient prophecies, modern revelations and a Renaissance motet. How’s that for a night’s entertainment?

Utterance is an original work of music, theater and dance which draws from ancient Greek texts, Orlande de Lassus’ 1550 motet Prophetiae Sibyllarum, and new music and text by renowned experimental composer and poet, Amanda Schoofs.

A trio of young, innovative performing groups—Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Aperi Animam, and Cadance Collective—will join forces to span nearly three millennia in 75 minutes. This will be the first time that all three organizations have worked together.

Cadance Collective is a dance-instrumental trio featuring dancer Christal Wagner, cellist Alicia Storin and founder Emma Koi, a classical flutist and modern dancer. The three have collaborated with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in the past, including the charming and innovative Zie Magic Flute at the Tripoli Shrine Center. A professional vocal ensemble that specializes in music of the Renaissance, Aperi Animam has been together for just a few years but has already gained national attention.

Utterance’s music director Daniel Koplitz explains the evening’s timeline. “We start with the Sibyls, a group of women from ancient Greece thought to have the gift of prophecy. They were known to utter their predictions with ecstatic frenzy and staccato fragments. These texts survived into medieval times and were used by several Renaissance composers, including de Lassus. Despite being composed over 500 years ago, this fascinating work by de Lassus sounds like it belongs in the 20th century.”

Enter Amanda Schoofs, an instructor on staff at UW-Milwaukee, where she teaches music composition and improvisation. Her new work, Eternal Burning, explores the relevance of prophecy in today’s world. The evening will blend de Lassus’ and Schoofs’ music into a musical tapestry peppered with poetry and experimentation. Milwaukee Opera Theater’s Company Manager Danny Brylow will stage direct, with Jill Anna Ponasik producing.

“The experience will be something totally new to Milwaukee audiences,” says Koplitz. “This collaboration will push the boundaries of theater, dance and music. We will be experimenting and updating the work up through the premiere and into the subsequent performances. It’s very 21st century.”

Utterance opens Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 935 W. Wisconsin Ave., and runs for four performances.