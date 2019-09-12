Ex Fabula Encourages People to Tell their Stories

× Expand Photo Credit: Art Montes Ex Fabula's Megan McGee and DeShawn Ewing reading UltraShorts written by the audience.

Storytelling, considered one of the world’s oldest art forms, can be quite powerful.

Ex Fabula (for “from stories”) was founded in 2009. The organization holds storytelling events that encourage the public to express themselves through true personal experiences. “We had no idea if anyone would even show up to the first event, but 60 people attended, and word of mouth soon spread,” says executive director Megan McGee. “We now average around 100 annual events," some attracting as many as 200 audience members.

You can come to listen—or, if you have a story that fits the night’s theme, you are encouraged to participate. While some new storytellers just listen to other tales before they attempt to take the stage, others attend workshops offered by Ex Fabula. Coaches advise how to select a great story and how to craft and structure the tale for maximum impact.

“We challenge people to be brave; the audience is supportive and encouraging, and the true, personal stories have a unique power to create connections between individuals,” says McGee.

There are formats for different evenings, such as The Solo, where an individual takes the stage for up to five minutes, The Duo, when two people take ten minutes to tell a story about a shared experience, and The Rashomon, when two storytellers tell their different versions of the same story.

When choosing a story to share, know that Ex Fabula is a forum for true experiences, not stand-up comedy, political diatribes or poetry. There are no restrictions, except that there be no reading of text or use of notes. To participate, sign up before the event begins. Spots are limited and selected at random.

The next Ex Fabula evening will be held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St.

Milwaukee’s Oldest Symphony?

Festival City Symphony (FCS) is Milwaukee’s oldest symphony orchestra. Created over 80 years ago as the Milwaukee Civic Orchestra, the organization reorganized in 1993 under its new name and began performing in the historic Pabst Theater. Its goal is to encourage the enjoyment and appreciation of live classical music and to provide reasonably priced—or free—tickets.

Each season, FCS performs four Symphony Sunday afternoon concerts, plus several family Pajama Jamborees (PJ) performances on Wednesday evenings.

PJ concerts are free, one-hour performances that are geared to children and families. The concerts feature a narrator that explores the music, explains audience etiquette and helps young people understand the workings of an orchestra. As the name implies, dress is casual, and parents and children often sprawl out on blankets in the Marcus Center’s Bradley Pavilion.

Operations director Brandon Yahn says, “Our PJ concerts offer high-quality classical music without the usual concert hall intimidation. We encourage entire families to enjoy an orchestral experience at no cost.” The first PJ concert of the season will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Symphony Sunday concerts are a more traditional performance, with commentary from the conductor.

Free tickets are distributed to non-profit organizations that serve children, like the Boys and Girl Scouts and the Milwaukee Public Library Super Reader program, which rewards avid young readers with free tickets.

Music director Carter Simmons explains how he selected the repertoire for the first program. “I wanted to start this new season with Spanish and Latin American music to celebrate the Hispanic community of this great city. Following intermission, the Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition will send people out of the Pabst wanting more,” he says.

The first FCS Symphony Sunday concert of the season will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Pabst Theater.