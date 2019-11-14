Milwaukee Native Malkia Stampley Speaking ‘Nunsense’!

popio stumpf photography Malkia Stampley

Milwaukee native Malkia Stampley will be making her Milwaukee Rep directorial debut this month with the musical comedy Nunsense.

Nunsense is an unlikely musical comedy which follows a group of nuns trying to raise funds to bury their fellow sisters accidentally killed by tainted vichyssoise. The play opened off-Broadway in 1985 and ran for over 3,600 performances.

Stampley is an advocate for people of color in the performing arts in Milwaukee. She is a co-founder of the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, as well as the dance company Hyperformance.

“I caught the acting bug while in Whitefish Bay High School,” says Stampley with infectious laughter. “My older brother was involved in the theater program, and I just had to follow in his steps.”

Stampley has worked with several local theater companies, and TV credits include “Empire,” “Chicago PD” and “Shameless.” Says Stampley, “My first directing job was with Black Arts Milwaukee in Black Nativity. It scared me out of my pants. I eventually calmed down and got to work. It was the best decision of my life.”

Though now based in New York City, Stampley has always maintained a house in Milwaukee. “I’ve had wonderful experiences in this town, and I always hope to be active here during my career,” says Stampley. “Milwaukee has a thriving theater scene, but it is much easier for a woman of color to find work in New York or Chicago. Some Milwaukee actors could blow many NYC actors out of the water, but this area still doesn’t offer year-round employment for theater professionals like the larger cities do,” she said.

“I was shocked but honored to be called to direct for the Rep,” continues Stampley. “My father is a pastor, so religion is important to my family. Though Nunsense is a comedy, I will treat the subject matter with respect. I’m passionate about telling people’s stories and doing right by the characters.”

Nunsense runs in The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret through Jan 12, 2020

Broadminded Comedy

“Comedy shows are silly and weird,” says Megan McGee, a member and co-founder of Broadminded, an all-female sketch comedy group based in Milwaukee.

Broadminded has been entertaining audiences since 2006 with sketches featuring minimal props and “a plethora of backwards hats.”

“When we prepare a new show, we choose a theme that runs throughout the evening,” says McGee. “This current show is all about Cheers, and it will explore all sorts of craziness found at sports events, family dinners, pep rallies and, of course, Care-a-Lot.”

This is the 23rd original sketch comedy show by the group, and McGee states, “It seems odd that it’s taken this long to pick such an alcohol-centric theme.” The quartet performs only a couple of times a year, writing 15-18 original sketches per show.

McGee continues, “We started the group with seven women, but after a few years we’ve whittled down to four. During the daylight hours, we are a pharmacist, kindergarten teacher, human resource manager, and I run an arts non-profit. We might be interested in increasing our ranks, but the four of us are so used to working together. Someone joining us would need lightyears of time to understand our rhythm and craziness.”

The ensemble has performed across America, including Austin, Cincinnati, Chicago and many Wisconsin cities. “I love the fact that we’ve played Mukwonago,” says McGee.

“We do some improv’ and interaction with the audience, but it’s mostly scripted dialogue, like ‘Saturday Night Live,’” continues McGee. “We have written over 400 original sketches, and though we sometimes revive a character, no backstory is needed to follow the skits. We make PG-13 comedy by women for everyone.”

Cheers runs Nov. 15-23, in the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.