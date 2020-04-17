× Expand Courtesy Imagine MKE on Facebook

While Milwaukee art lovers cannot enjoy the city's tradition of quarterly gallery night in person, you can still explore and purchase new art online!

MKE Virtual Gallery Night will take place tonight, April 17, between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. and tomorrow, April 18, between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m.

The Virtual Gallery Night takes place in a computer application developed by Foresight Studios, which can be downloaded on their website. A video preview of what that game system looks like can be viewed here.

Work from over 40 artists will be featured, with original and print pieces for sale. Attendees will be able to "walk" through the gallery environment, view artists' work and add pieces to their cart. PC users will also be able to speak audibly to other users.

Imagine MKE , Arts @ Large and Islands of Brilliance curated artists for this show.