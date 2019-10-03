Moonlight at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Troy Freund Coal and Ice, 2011

Now everyone can do the moon walk.

The Lynden Sculpture Garden offers night-time tours of their campus under the light of a full moon.

Executive Director Morris explaines, “We have been doing moon walks for five years. Experiencing the sculpture garden at night is definitely a sensory experience, wildly different than a daytime visit. In the evening, nature participates with bullfrogs, nocturnal birds, and the rustling of small creatures in the trees. It is a wonderful intersection of art, nature and culture.”

People gather at dusk while there is still a bit of ambient light, and then the group transitions into the darkness. All ages are welcome.

The Lynden Sculpture Garden (formerly the Bradley Sculpture Garden) was the home of the late Harry Lynde and Margaret (Peg) Bradley. In 1962, Peg Bradley, an experienced art collector, began collecting the contemporary works that secured Lynden’s international reputation. Among the collection of over 50 monumental sculptures are important pieces by Alexander Archipenko, Henry Moore, and Barbara Hepworth.

In 2009 the board of the Bradley Family Foundation elected to open the Lynden Garden to the public. On the second Tuesday of the month, art educator Claudia Orjuela leads an art making and all-senses-engaged exploration of the Lynden.

The moon walks are guided tours on weekends closest to the full moon. Says Morris, “We offer moon walks year-round. In the winter, the moonlight is reflected off of the snow, creating rare lighting on the sculptures. When Mother Nature cooperates, we encourage cross-country skiing and ice skating.” There is no additional charge beyond the normal admission cost, and people are encouraged to sign up online in advance. A bonfire and treats are provided at the end of the tour.

The next moon walk will be held Friday, October 11.

Money for MARN

Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN), has announced that it was the recipient of a $3 million anonymous grant through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. A non-profit organization that assist artists in building sustainable careers, MARN connects professional and emerging artists to career-building opportunities, business development resources and art lovers.

MARN started as a grass-roots non-profit in 2000. Professional development workshops are offered in a variety of subjects, including the entrepreneurial business concerns of art practice. “We provide resources to help emerging artists become better business professionals and administrators,” says Mal Montoya, President & CEO. Montoya came from a family of artists and is a photographer with his own home studio.

The grant will enable MARN to open a new facility in the Third Ward that will accommodate a new state-of-the-art gallery, performance space, soundstage, and resource library. “This new home will add to the growing arts and culture scene here in Milwaukee,” says Montoya. “Some of the highest foot traffic in the city will literally walking by our new center every day. In addition to expanding our programming and workshops, the grant will allow MARN to flourish in a location that brings the highest possible levels of opportunity to local artists and their work,” said Montoya. “Milwaukee has all of the elements to be a leading city in the arts, but we needed a home where we can plant our artistic flag.”

MARN will announce the grand opening plans in the coming months.