Skylight and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Come Together for Gilbert and Sullivan

Caricature of Gilbert and Sullivan

Gilbert and Sullivan return to Skylight Music Theatre with an innovative staging of Ruddigore, a two-act opera with libretto by W. S. Gilbert and music by Arthur Sullivan. Premiered in 1887, it is the 10th of 14 comic operas written by the famous duo, sandwiched between The Mikado and The Yeoman of the Guard.

Jill Anna Ponasik works regularly with Skylight Music Theatre, having directed Oklahoma! and Carmina Burana within the past year. She is looking forward to co-directing Ruddigore with long-time collaborator Catie O’Donnell. “We work beautifully together,” says Ponasik. “It’s not competitive, but more like working with a choreographer or music director. We complement each other.”

Skylight will be mounting this production, in collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, in the intimate, 99-seat Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center. “This work is a challenge to produce on a small stage,” explains Ponasik. “We have a cast of 11, which includes music director Tim Rebers. The orchestra features just four instruments—a celeste, viola, accordion and guitar—and we have accordingly adapted the music for a somewhat a cappella version.”

The original opening night was met with mixed reviews, as some critics considered Ruddigore inferior to The Mikado. One critic praised both Gilbert’s dark and comic humor and Sullivan’s charming and graceful melodies. Audiences soon embraced the work, and it ran for 288 performances. Demand for tickets for the American premiere was so great that management sold them by public auction. “This is Gilbert and Sullivan at the height of their genius,” says Ponasik. “I consider this one of Sullivan’s best scores, and the plot is very Gothic and spooky. In this staging, we’ve embraced the darker elements.”

In customary topsy-turvy fashion, the moral absolutes of the characters are turned upside down: The hero becomes evil, the villain becomes virtuous, and the dead come back to life.

In the original production, during the second act’s ghost scene, it was impossible for the cast to see Sullivan's baton when the stage was darkened for dramatic tension. A technological solution was found: Sullivan used a glass baton containing a platinum wire that glowed a dull red. “The use of electric lighting in theaters was launched by these two guys,” chuckled Ponasik. “Talk about innovators!”

Ruddigore runs Jan. 3-19 at the Skylight Music Theatre’s Studio Theatre.

Popping into Saint Kate

Looking for a unique, pop-up experience? Pop into the Saint Kate Hotel. From music to dance, theater, painting, sculpture, film and poetry, this is the go-to place for improvisational and interactional performance.

Christal Wagner performs regularly with Milwaukee’s Danceworks, but she considers herself an independent artist with the disciplines of a dancer, photographer, videographer and self-described mover. Using recorded music, Wagner stages improvisational dance in various hotel spaces where people of every age and background happen to walk by. “I love working in front of kids, they love to stare at something unusual, whereas adults tend to be more reserved,” comments Wagner.

The hotel’s Director of Programming, John Price, schedules artists like Wagner to perform during busy times at the hotel, mostly during the pedestrian traffic of those coming or going to The Rep or the Marcus Center. Price occasionally plays jazz bass in the lobby; live music is featured in the bar almost every night of the week.

“We offer a space for local visual and performing artists to share their love of their craft, often through pop-up performances in unique areas throughout the hotel,” says Price. “Surprise events and performances spontaneously ignite at the Saint Kate on a daily basis.” The hotel also maintains a small black box theater.

The inspiration for the name Saint Kate references the 15th century Saint Catherine of Bologna, the patron saint of artists. She was known to have excelled in painting, baking and playing the viola.

For guests in search of self-expression, all 219 guest rooms feature a ukulele, colored pencils and a record player with a selection of albums.

Considered a hub for established and emerging artists, much of the art in the building is created by local creators. Current exhibits include works by Kim Faler, Wisconsin-based Ben Balcom, Lois Bielefeld and Michelle Grabner. Guided art tours are offered most Fridays, accompanied by a complimentary glass of champagne.