1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless (W.W. Norton), by John Lloyd, John Mitchinson and James Harkin

The White House didn’t have Wi-Fi until 2012? Millennial readers will be astonished! And while we’re on the subject of Washington, others will be amused to learn that Thomas Jefferson kept sheep on the White House lawn—and they were nasty beasts! Speechless is a tall order, but 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts is full of interesting items that could provide mirth at the next office party or make you sound like the person who knows everything. Here’s a good one that has nothing to do with American politics: In Switzerland, after failing your driving test for the third time, “you have to visit a psychologist to explain why.” And for the literary minded: “A Shakespearean euphemism for infidelity is ‘groping for trout in a peculiar river.’”