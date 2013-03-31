100 Things Brewers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die (Triumph Books), by Tom Haudricourt

×

As is often the case when an author takes on a project, Tom Haudricourt thought that finding ideas and sources for his Brewers’ book would be difficult. Instead, the hard part was culling through the hundreds of things that could be included on a Brewers fan’s bucket list. As a longtime Milwaukee sports reporter, Haudricourt was eyewitness to many of his entries, but he gives a little earlier history along the way. Yes, no Bud Selig, no Milwaukee Brewers. And remember Rollie Fingers? No one expected much when he was flipped to the Brewers at the end of 1980, but in ’81, he “put together a season that was unlike any other by a relief pitcher in major league history.”