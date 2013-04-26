21st-Century ‘Scrooge’ Gets a Second Chance

Nicholas Dettmann’s debut novel, A Life Worth Dreaming About , follows the inspiring story of Carl Robertson as he moves from the rural Midwest to New York City. At age 32, Robertson acts like your modern-day Scrooge until he suddenly and unexpectedly finds his life and career in danger. Soon Carl is traveling back in time with the help of a mysterious stranger to remedy some of the mistakes he has made, thereby changing the entire course of his life.

Nicholas Dettmann is a Milwaukee journalist and graduate of UW-Milwaukee. He will discuss A Life Worth Dreaming About at the Vila Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.) on Wednesday, May 1, at 7 p.m.