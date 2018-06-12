'A Visit from the Goon Squad' at Boswell Book Co.

× Expand Andrew Sean Greer and Jennifer Egan

A pair of Pulitzer Prize-winning authors will appear at Boswell Book Co. for a unique event, 7 p.m. Friday, June 15. Jennifer Egan was awarded the Pulitzer for her 2011 bestseller, A Visit from the Goon Squad. The book, which also received the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction, incorporates an unusual narrative style to showcase 13 interrelated storylines that use rock ’n’ roll as a backdrop to explore themes of youth culture, the loss of innocence, memory and kinship.

Egan’s newest release, Manhattan Beach, is a more traditional historical novel set in New York during World War II. Manhattan Beach has garnered numerous literary awards, including the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and was named a best book of the year by NPR, Esquire, Vogue, The Washington Post, The Guardian, USA TODAY and Time.

Appearing alongside Egan will be writer Andrew Sean Greer, the current Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Less, an engaging and comedic story of a failed writer who travels the world in an anxious pursuit of mid-life happiness. Greer, who has taught at a number of universities, including the University of Iowa for its acclaimed Writers’ Workshop, is the best-selling author of six works of fiction. Greer’s fiction has won the California Book Award and the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award. Greer is the recipient of an NEA grant and the Guggenheim Fellowship, and in addition to writing, he currently serves as the executive director of the Santa Maddalena Foundation, a prestigious writer’s retreat in Tuscany, Italy.

This ticketed event includes a paperback copy of Manhattan Beach or Less. Seating is limited, so visit egangreer.bpt.me to reserve your spot today.