Action-Thriller Novelist Nick Petrie at Boswell Books

Photo Credit: Troye Fox

Nick Petrie is a Milwaukee thriller writer with advanced degrees from both the University of Michigan and University of Washington. While at Michigan, Petrie was given a Hopwood Award for short fiction, and during his time as an MFA candidate at Washington his story “At the Laundromat” won the short-story contest in The Seattle Review (a national literary journal).

Despite these early accolades, his foray into full-length fiction did not see immediate success. The fourth book he wrote was the first to publish, but that pioneering adventure tale, The Drifter, was soon nominated for an Edgar Award and won a Barry Award for best first novel. That book became the first in what is today the national bestselling Peter Ash series. Due out mid-January, Tear It Down is the latest Peter Ash installment, and readers will reacquaint themselves with the oft-idiosyncratic Iraq combat veteran as he stumbles into new adventures in Memphis, where he has traveled to help a friend’s friend out of a difficult situation. In the process, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a jewelry heist and simultaneously entangled with a Mississippi ex-con on the lookout for a family heirloom dating back to the Civil War. Like its earlier chronicles, Tear It Down is filled with mounting adventure and peppered with exciting modern action heroes.

Petrie will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, in conversation with WUWM Lake Effect’s Bonnie North. He will also speak at the Whitefish Bay Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29.