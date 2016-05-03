Agatha: The Real Life of Agatha Christie (SelfMadeHero), by Anne Martinetti, Guillaume Lebeau and Alexandre Franc

Agatha Christie remains one of the world’s bestselling writers and her stories continue to play out on film and in television series.

The authors of this colorfully illustrated graphic novel explore the links between life and fiction, opening with Christie’s storied (and still mysterious) 1926 disappearance, an incident suitable for a full novel.

Agatha has fun with its subject: Hercule Poirot, one of her enduring characters (and the one creation Christie seemed to despise), chastises her continually. She tells him to “Shut up! And go away!”